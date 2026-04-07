9/11 Truth Bombs Exploded

A quick catch up call with Mike Zarzano after my article, 9/11 Jersey Girl Patricia Casazza Confronts Richard Gage, went live, as well as the April 6th update to this PentaCON article, focusing on internal 9/11 truth movement dynamics, criticisms of key figures, advocacy for Dr Judy Wood’s directed energy evidence, suppression timelines, and calls for better debate / strategy.

Timestamps lower down in this article. Also noted in the discussion was;

Franklin Sq. NY Fire Commissioner Chris Gioia, who spoke at the Lawyers Committee for 9/11 Memorial New York, 7 SEPT 2019 - YouTube upload

New York Area Fire Commissioners Make History, Call for New 9/11 Investigation.



And so it was, on July 24, 2019 — nearly 18 years after the horrific attacks that traumatized a nation and changed the world forever — the Franklin Square and Munson Fire District, which oversees a volunteer fire department serving a hamlet of 30,000 residents just outside of Queens, New York, became the first legislative body in the country to officially support a new investigation into the events of 9/11.



The resolution, drafted and introduced by Commissioner Christopher Gioia, was unanimously approved by the five commissioners.

Members of the audience — including the families of fallen firefighters Thomas J. Hetzel and Robert Evans, both Franklin Square natives — joined in solemn but celebratory applause after the fifth “ay” was spoken.



Conversing with guests after the meeting, Commissioner Dennis Lyons remarked on the enormous and lasting toll that 9/11 has taken on the Franklin Square community. “We have a memorial — a piece of steel from the World Trade Centre with 28 holes where the nuts and bolts used to go,” Lyons explained.

“Every year on the 11th, we put a rose in each hole for the 24 Nassau County firefighters and four Franklin Square residents who died on 9/11.”

Please find some critiques to the limited scope of evidence most good intentioned firefighters have been exposed to, discussed below the timestamps.

Timestamps for the quick discussion;

0:00 – Intro & Greetings: Setting the stage for a candid talk about “talking heads” in the 9/11 truth movement and recent frustrations.

2:15 – Mike Zarzano’s Recent Interactions: Pushback in the 9/11 War Room, questions about who controls the narrative, and the Ron Johnson-related discussion.

5:40 – Banning & Censorship in “Truth” Groups: Mike’s ban from the War Room, Gene Laratonda exchange, and rules against discussing certain evidence (DEW, missing planes, etc.)

9:20 – Criticism of Richard Gage & AE911Truth: Alleged disingenuous behavior, misrepresentation of evidence, and limited hangout concerns.

13:50 – Mick Harrison & TAP Issues: Internal conflicts, power struggles, mission statements, and personal anecdotes from the Florida TAP solutions meeting.

18:30 – Obstruction of Dr. Judy Wood’s Evidence: How directed energy weapons (DEW) research has been systematically ignored or attacked since 2005–2006, including early Scholars for 9/11 Truth dynamics.

23:10 – Stephen E. Jones, Thermite Shift & Timeline of Suppression: 2005–2009 events, smear campaigns, media preemptions, and why alternative hypotheses (thermite, nukes, CD) gained traction while DEW was sidelined.

28:45 – Barbara Honegger, Adam Eisenberg & Other Figures: Specific misrepresentations, ad hominem attacks, and demands for clarification or debate.

34:20 – Broader Movement Problems: Egos, organizational survival over truth, fear atmosphere, Christopher Bollyn/Ryan Dawson references, and why evidence-based discussion is rare.

39:50 – Strategies & Calls to Action: Challenging 9/11 lies in school curricula, pursuing grand juries (Florida, Hawaii examples), engaging local officials/fire departments, and referencing court cases (Judy Wood, Morgan Reynolds).

45:30 – Personal Reflections & Christian Harmony Appeal: Frustrations with infighting, plea for adult conversations, shared values, and the bigger picture of 9/11 as a false flag enabling global tyranny and wars.

49:10 – Final Thoughts & Wrap-Up: Emphasis on evidence over personalities, duty to investigate independently, and closing remarks.

Additional information pertaining to the discussion;

9/11 Truth Suppression Timeline - “The best way to control the opposition is to lead it ourselves.” - Vladimir Lenin - Article

The April Gallop unverified claims, of Barbara Honneger - Article

Warring AGAINST free speech, open discourse and the truth of what really happened on 9/11 - A War Room... Or a padded playroom, a safe space? - Article

Refutation of the 9/11 “truther” narratives - A special presentation refuting 10 points of contention against Directed Energy Evidence on 9/11 - Article

Participation in the 9/11 “War Room” - A quick update on warring AGAINST free speech, open discourse and the truth - Article

Richard Gage confronted by Abraham in 2011 - Video interaction

Vietnam Veteran Matthew Naus, organiser of Gage’s 2011 Midwest tour, on selling his personal copy of Dr Wood’s book to Gage and more - Interview

“We are change” confronts Richard Gage during his 2011 Midwest tour, and reports on Richard Gage’s suspicious behaviour, when asked about the 9/11 Orphans, buildings 3, 4, 5, 6, the Bankers Trust and St Nic’s church. (20 minutes)

The vetting processes of AE911 specifically mentions Dr Wood by name, as a person non-grata, to be mentioned on their platform - see it here

Gene and Sandra discussing the disingenuous PBD interview of Dr Wood, and Sandra confirms she has never read Dr Wood’s book, and hurls insults at Dr Wood, instead of looking at the evidence Dr Wood presents - Full breakdown of the PBD interview here.

Some additional articles on the first responders, that seem to have been forgotten.

The sounds of explosions that you should not know about.

If you wanted to survive 9/11, you had to be a piece of paper.

Now Retired FDNY firefighter - Mickey Kross and a civilian, (9/11 Surfer), Pasquale Buzzelli, on Surviving the Disintegration of the North Twin Tower.

Eric Lawyer, claiming NOT knowing the details of the 16 survivors in the North Tower, recorded in 2023 (First 3 minutes of clip)

Why is Richard Gage and the rest of the talking heads in the 9/11 “truth movement” so selective on first responder testimonies, yet they ignore all of these, that point to evidence that what happened to the Twins, was NOT due to any thermal or kinetic mechanism?

Dr Judy Wood discusses how her 2007 Qui-Tam Case was railroaded by the US Supreme Court judge in 2009, that had the humility to write in his summation, that he is IGNORING THE LAW, by NOT hearing her case, which had merit. (2023 interaction)

Final though from Patricia Casazza, when she read out her open letter, penned 23 March 2026, to the 9/11 truth movement and the US Government.

9/11 Jersey Girl Patricia Casazza Confronts Richard Gage - Inside the 9/11 War Room Debate – Jersey Girl Exposes Limited Hangouts - Article with video clips

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

The long awaited “New Investigation”, read this very scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

For a 1h crash course into the destruction at the WTC watch the 9/11 Essential Guide.

For a crash course into all three sites on 9/11, watch 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

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