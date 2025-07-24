9/11 Revisionist

9/11 Revisionist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zon Brookes's avatar
Zon Brookes
4h

Where do you stand on Michael Collins Piper - bearing in mind that he was best mates with Zion Fraudson a.k.a. (((Ryan Dawson))) and in this lecture it looks like he’s wearing a Freemason’s ring on the right hand middle finger….https://odysee.com/@TrutherTV:9/michael-collins-piper-final-judgement:2?r=5WHYtozV88dMyViLZxYNduFKPgrCnWeS

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by 9/11 Revisionist
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 9/11 Revisionist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture