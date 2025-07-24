In 2023 I asked Erik Lawyer an important question pertaining to the survivors of Stairwell B of the North Tower, which he really couldn't answer.

As a fellow firefighter, pushing for more people to look into 9/11, it was a rather disappointing answer and in this breakdown, you will see just how detrimental the 16 survivors of the North Tower are, to the narratives of a jet fuel fire induced collapse and that of a controlled demolition.

North Tower, Stairwell B: 16 Survivors (“9/11 surfer” included) - 110 stories, equal to 10 Titanic’s in weight, stacked on top of one another.

The survivors heard no loud explosions, no flashes of bright light, no molten steel raining on them, they did not go blind or deaf due to light flashes or explosions, they weren’t hit by falling debris - POOF the building is gone into a HUGE DUST cloud.

Another important anomaly on 9/11 was the firemen locator alarms. As soon as the dust started to clear and the people were able to see the sun again, you heard a sea of locator alarms going off. Locator alarms that were attached to firemen, some of whom were never found. Why is this not talked about? Surely this needs to be explained?

