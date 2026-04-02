9/11 Jersey Girl Reads: “A Half-Truth Is Still a Whole Lie”

Please note, this reading is very emotional, as words on a screen CANNOT convey the hurt behind what was penned. Anyone who dares go against this open letter, and want to minimize what is being shared, lack emotional intelligence, and have never come to a point where they are willing to challenge what they think they know.

Too many people call themselves “truth seekers”, but are in actual fact, NOT interested in finding truth for themselves and will rather blindly follow those in the 9/11 “truth” movement, who play the spin game, instead of looking for 9/11 accountability.

9/11 Jersey Girl’s Explosive Plea: “A Half-Truth Is Still a Whole Lie”

Jersey Girl and 9/11 widow breaks her silence in a raw open letter to the US Government and the entire truth movement: drop the egos, stop the half-truths, confront ALL evidence!

Read the original published letter.

Reading has also been uploaded to YouTube & Rumble

PLEASE - Share this reading to everyone in your email lists.

Additional Resources

This comment to Mick Harrelson should considered, yet his bias, will never have him allow the EVIDENCE presented to COURT in 2007, by Dr Morgan Reynolds & Dr Judy Wood, as when I confronted Mick Harrelson and Richard Gage in 2023, they denied knowing about the two separate Qui-Tam whistleblower cases, as well as Dr Wood’s case that went as far as the US Supreme court in 2009.

They actively suppress and IGNORE these cases, yet Richard Gage has been confronted about these cases as far back as 2011.

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as Substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

The long awaited “New Investigation”, read this very scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

For a 1h crash course into the destruction at the WTC watch the 9/11 Essential Guide.

For a crash course into all three sites on 9/11, watch 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

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