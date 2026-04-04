9/11 - A Half Truth is STILL a Whole LIE (Part 1)

The podcast description by Weezy:

What if the biggest deception surrounding 9/11 isn’t just the official story… but the movement that claims to oppose it?

Norman from South Africa, aka 9/11 Revisionist is an independent researcher who has spent years re-examining the events of September 11, 2001.With over 200+ articles, documentaries, and interviews — including conversations with 9/11 Commission whistleblowers — he brings a perspective that challenges both sides of the story.

Rumble upload & Odysee upload (Part two will be discussed live on 11 April)

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as Substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

The long awaited “New Investigation”, read this very scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

For a 1h crash course into the destruction at the WTC watch the 9/11 Essential Guide.

For a crash course into all three sites on 9/11, watch 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

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