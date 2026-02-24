9/11 Revisionist

2d

When jews control the media they hide the truth and it takes people saving and archiving information for us to have evidence of the truth. The papers printed were already prepared. I worked at 711 when it happened and the papers were there almost immediately.

2d

Barbara Honegger does not believe a plane hit the Pentagon.

She has her own idea that a drone in AA 77 livery exploded above the helipad before reaching the wall.

April Gallop did not walk out the explosion hole, which was on fire.

She was rescued out of a window or door behind the heliport.

The "round hole" is the so called exit hole at the back of C Ring, not the entry hole.

Honegger in this interview stated that Bill Deagle did this interview with Gallop.

In a recent Boston 9/11 Truth video, Honegger stated that she interviewed Gallop about the airplane parts.

