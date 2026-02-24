Barbara Honegger made the following claim on a Boston 9/11 presentation she did.

She claims that April Gallop had a conversation with Bill Deagle, and that April Gallop saw plane parts in the Pentagon, months BEFORE September 11, 2001.

This claim is due to the Bill Deagle Radio Show, March 11, 2022, Re: the Testimony Of April Gallop - Link to uploaded clip, which you can listen to below.

Now isn’t it strange that Barbara Honegger still wants you to believe a plane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, where all the evidence is pointing to NO PLANE hitting the Pentagon? Remember this about Barbara Honegger? Is she still a government asset?

I asked Grok the following;

So, there is no first hand original recording of April Gallop stating this it seems, we must get to bottom of this, because if there was such a recording available, it would have gone viral on social media years ago, yet, not even Grok can find it.

This matches what we suspect at the Twin Towers, that could have had plane parts planted inside the buildings, possibly during the fireproofing renovations...

What has April testified to in past interviews?

What did she have to say to Jesse Ventura, when he did an episode on the Pentagon conspiracy? (2 minutes)

Then a longer interview…

Then as a reminder - Capt. Russ Wittenberg who flew Flights 93 and 175 prior to 9/11.

Other pilots also scream bullshit at the official Pentagon narrative. (3 min clip)

What did the first person with a video camera capture at the PentaCON?

To think he was NEVER interviewed by the 9/11 Commission! (2 minute clip)

I’ll also remind you of the service men who were tasked with cleanup, whom I’ve had conversations with, regarding what they saw and did not see at the PentaCON.

Adam Eisenberg - 9/11 Pentagon Whistleblower

OEFSOFSOLDIER - 9/11 Pentagon First Responder

Read: The PentaCON on 9/11 - When a missile AND a plane did not hit a target

I highly recommend you watch the following PentaCON breakdown. (20 minutes)

The crash investigation of NWA 1987.

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

