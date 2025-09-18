Thank you to the PBD podcast for having Dr Wood on. It’s high time she gets some exposure from larger podcasters. Watch the YouTube upload here.

My feedback on the interview;

My first comment - It was disappointing. Not from what Dr Wood had to say, but more in relation how obviously unprepared the interviewer was. Has he ever read Dr Wood’s book or listened to any of her presentations? He should have listened to his head of research, Brandon Aceto’s feedback on the book. Read more about that below.

Let’s go through just some of the discussion that was just so out of touch with the subject, that one gets the feeling that the interviewer had already made his mind up, instead of looking at the evidence Dr Wood filed to court in 2007. Could he be “star struck”, due to the PR firm backed Richard Gage, who is getting on to all the big influencer’s podcasts? Just because they parrot a narrative, are they correct? Or what could it be? For ease of reference, I’ll call the interviewer by his name, Patrick, hope he doesn’t mind.

Patrick starts off with describing Dr Wood’s credentials and then refers to her having an opinion. Do you have an opinion if you did an independent forensic investigation of the observable evidence, that allowed you to come to an irrefutable conclusion? Not following a theory or hypothesis, that you try and let the data fit? Because that’s what all the bomb, thermite or nuke THEORISTS have done and NONE of their explosive evidence has ever been filed to NIST for correction (RFC), or has been taken to court.

At the beginning Dr Wood beautifully describes the three narratives that come out, after a major traumatic event - The official government narrative, then the official counter narrative and the truth. With social media and armchair investigators, then all squabble over the first two, instead of looking at the evidence and then arriving at the third narrative - The truth. Dr Wood was able to, because she looked at the evidence and ALL the available evidence - Something more people should do. We’ve seen what a circus the whole assassination of Charlie kirk has turned into this last week.

When describing how one would go into investigating the crime scene, by collecting evidence, Dr Wood explains how one must not attribute phenomena to a specific category, and the example given is when seeing hazy environment low to the ground and assuming it’s smoke, as it then biases your observation, as smoke is most often attributed to fire. She rather calls it fuming. The emphasises looking at the observable evidence and what we saw happening was not vaporisation (heat) or pulverisation (crushing, a mechanical force).

Patrick then interrupts Dr Wood and states she needs to dumb it down, to have a 5th grader understand it, yet if he did his due diligence and read her book, he’d immediately realise just how well she’s dumbing it down for him!

Patrick plays a video of the disintegration of the North Tower. Now Patrick, what do you see here? Are these columns that are being affected by jet fuel, bombs, thermite or nukes? You can see solid steel columns, frothing up into dust. Watch it a few times.

He immediately goes into Richard Gage claiming what you see is bombs and thermite. Really, Patrick? Are you struggling with cognitive dissonance? Are you struggling with the three basic issues that people have when presented with the irrefutable evidence?

1. Problem solving skills

2. Group Think

3. They just can't handle the implications

Patrick, please read my article on the Myanmar building collapse, as I show you the difference between a structural collapse, a conventional controlled demolition, using thermal or kinetic mechanisms, and what we saw on 9/11 - A molecular disintegration.

Seems even Dr Wood’s dumbed down version of explaining the seismic readings, went over his head.

What I do commend Patrick on is re-iterating the the qualifications Dr Wood has, to be able to speak to what happened, as others have, but who in the end stabbed her in the back.

Patrick then goes into wanting to have Dr Wood say what it was that dustified the buildings and she points out that one needs not to look at what the serial numbers are or what the operator had for breakfast, but what this black-ops technology does, but that it carries similarities to experiments done in the past, which she covers extensively in her book, called the “Hutchison Effect”. The similarities are everywhere.

Hutchison was set up with a lab in 1986, at Los Alamos Labs, by Col John Alexander…

Hutchison was working on technologies of Nikola Tesla, that the US MIC has known about;

UPDATE TO THE ARTICLE - 19.09.2025

I noticed it in the premiere of the podcast that the video of the Hutchison Effect used by PBD was familiar, but forgot to mention it.

This is the message from my friend MES - Math Easy Solutions:

I think PBD knows full well DJW is correct about 9/11 DEW and is just playing dumb. He even included my John Hutchison video but never references my channel or shows where he got the video from. And this is after I wrote the English / Aramaic cover letters for your package to him.

The package was a printed out bundle regarding Dr Wood’s work, sent to PBD by my other friend, Conspiracy Realist, who co-wrote my article, Calling Out Bravo 7 For Real and the 7 part series of articles, 9/11 Reality.

So Patrick, instead of harping on who has the tech, just look at two US MIC contractors that were tasked with security and clean-up at Ground Zero and what they specialise in. (2 min)

Patrick then goes on, asking where DEW has been deployed in the past, as he Googled the uses of DEW? Patrick, read my article - Directed Energy Weapon development. Then also my dear sir, black-op tech isn’t in the public domain. Clip from this presentation. (4 minutes)

Dr Wood refers to the possible use on American soil, prior to 9/11, could be the Oklahoma City bombing and I highly recommend reading this article, making the case.

Patrick goes on to ask what is more powerful, a nuke or what was in play on 9/11. Well Patrick, don’t just take Dr Wood’s word - Have a listen to this statement from 2012.

Dr Wood mentions the anomalies with the Bankers Trust building - Read more here.

Also, way back in 1985, we were shown satellite images from 1977, indicating the testing of such technology.

Then when Dr Wood brings up the survivors of stairwell B of the North Tower, Patrick goes into a major coping mode. Let’s bring it home Patrick. Article

Patrick goes into the stupid statement of how long would it take to clean up. Patrick, they removed SEVEN buildings with a WTC prefix, all the way to bedrock, in 18 months!

Read: WHAT exactly happened to ALL 7 buildings with a WTC prefix on Sept 11, 2001?

O, and Patrick going on about his interview with Richard Gage being taken down? Really? What did you discuss in the podcast Patrick? Did you possibly touch on Covid-19? Where is the screenshot of the reason YouTube took down your interview with Gage? The interview where Gage cannot commit to the shape of the earth, as you tried doing with Dr Wood as well? What does it even have to do with the discussion?

O, I LOVE that Patrick went to - “Where in the movies have we seen dustification” and Dr Wood talked about the Pink Panther, 1976. The UN Building reminds me of Building 7.

Strangely or unsurprisingly enough the movie did not feature on Patrick’s list.

Patrick is still trying to cope. Patrick, how much money is there in DEW at the moment? The symposium is on today! 9 000 Personnel working on DEW.

Dr Wood then tells Patrick - Try and play pick up sticks and rebuild the Towers.

Building 4 is Dr Wood’s favourite building, as most of it too disappeared. Read more

Dr Wood also makes the statement that 9/11 was an attack on human consciousness, so let’s have her expand on the statement, as she did not go into it in too much detail.

Patrick then goes into asking irrelevant questions pertaining to Dr Wood’s employment history and more, so the last 20 minutes is rather unimportant to the conversation of what happened on 9/11. Patrick does show his bias, by talking about Richard Gage and well, scroll down after watching this clip from 2023, when Richard Gage was taken on by Andrew Johnson. (5 minutes)

Patrick should have had his research assistant sit in on the interview, as he would have done a far better job, as he did do his due diligence on Dr Wood’s evidence.

The rave review of Brandon Aceto, Head of Research for Valuetainment & the PBD Podcast, when he discussed the 9/11 evidence of the destruction on September 11, 2001 - NOT being a conventional controlled demolition, using ANY thermal or kinetic mechanism, for his book club review of Where did the Towers go? Full 30 minute review here. (2 minutes)

Here is a challenge for the thermite termite believers;



Erect a steel beam test structure.



4 vertical, 10 foot long 6" flange x 12" deep beams at the corners with 4 horizontal beams of the same type welded or bolted at the 5' high position.



Then have the thermite gang affix the magic incendiary all along the vertical and horizontal beams, ignite the thermite and have the thermite turn the structure to DUST and have the thermite not give off all the sparkling pyrotechnic visuals.



A key operational difficulty with thermite is the ceramic enclosure. It cannot deteriorate while the chemical reaction has started. If not, the concentrated powdered thermite comes apart and the chemical reaction stops.



All of the steel beams would have to be enveloped by ceramic enclosure, loaded with the thermite and fused for simultaneous ignition. Watch the famous videos of train rail welding.

In a thermite rail welding a steel bucket with a ceramic full inner liner is further filled and packed with thermite and steel center core. The bucket holds the ceramic liner which contains the thermite. The solid steel when melted flows out of the bucket and into the seam filling the void welding the two rail ends. Without tight physical constraint by the ceramic liner and steel core the chemical reaction MIGHT start but never reach peak temperatures to melt the steel core that then welds the rail ends.

To melt any steel column a similar physical containment would have to be attached to ALL steel beams. It never happened.

People don't understand the simple functional requirements to attempt thermite use AND all the preparation and visible work needed.

Correspondingly, read or listen to the Orio Palmer NYFD audio as he ascends the South Tower, TT2. He describes the physical conditions as he goes. Describes dead people, wall conditions ... saying some walls are compromised and some not.

IF thermite encashment had been installed or conventional controlled demolition explosives with detonator and electrical wiring installed he would have said so and retreated out of the building. Orio Palmer did not see anything like that.



Thermite and conventional explosive controlled demolitions are eliminated for many reasons but Richard Gage et al are not interested in the truth. Using Orio Palmer, the NYFD hero, as knockout proof against the Gage Traitors is grand irony.



According to the calculations of architects for an engineered truth, the thermite requirement to sever ALL the columns in ONE Tower would be 29 000 metric tonnes.



Here is 100lbs of thermite in action. Will the light in your brain click on? (2 minutes)

Let’s not forget about the fraudulent evidence presented by Steven E. Jones and Richard Gage, as discussed in this presentation by Dr David A. Hughes, for the Solari Report.

Isn’t it strange that architects for an engineered truth, along with Richard Gage still deceive?

Something to be reminded of, is the UNANSWERED 2011 thermite challenge, by T. Mark Hightower, to architects for an engineered truth, when he was doing his research into the plausibility of thermite being able to be the destructive mechanism on September 11, 2001 - Read more here.

During our conversation, Sept 6, 2025 - Dr Hughes weighs in on Richard Gage. (4 min)

Dr Hughes’ 3 camps of truth awareness;

Camp 1 - The government narrative

Camp 2 - The government approved counter narrative, filled with truth tellers, that don't tell you the full truth, it's also filled with charlatans and operatives to muddle up the truth and most truth seekers get stuck in camp two, due to conspiracytainment and a lack doing their own research. Outsourcing their thinking to the perceived experts. Covid anyone?

Camp 3 - The uncomfortable truth, where the truth gets ridiculed, censored and the algorithms make sure you don't get to camp three easily.

And what does Dr Mike Yeadon, ex-scientific researcher and vice president at drugs giant Pfizer Inc., have to say about his research into September 11, 2001? Article (1 minute)

Again Patrick and the PDB podcast, thank you for having Dr Wood on, but please be more prepared when you have a guest on.

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you're reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you've missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and "9/11 truther movement" information.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

And whatever you do, don't watch the 1h "9/11 Essential Guide".

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

