This is going to be an expansion of claims made by Richard Gage, towards 9/11 Jersey Girl, Patricia Casazza on 29 March 2026, relating to the content of Dr Judy Wood’s book, Where did the Towers go? Claims that are pure misrepresentation!

He also dared calling me out, stating that Andrew Johnson, Dr Judy Wood and I, have never addressed any of his claims in his 90 minute presentations, and that the evidence contained in Dr Wood’s book, or the evidence she presented to court, does not refute his “explosive evidence”, yet it’s so easy to debunk, as he gave us the page numbers to DEBUNK him with. Mr Gage, I’m happy to oblige, as I did in 2024. Read more here.

Thank you Richard - You’ve made it so easy.

Please familiarise yourself with the content of the following articles;

The gaslighting Patricia Casazza had to endure in this 3.5 hour Zoom call was infuriating to say the least, and I must commend Patricia for being so patient with a bunch of cult followers, that cannot count past three. - Learn about the cult here.

The first time Richard Gage decided to gaslight Patricia, was when she was stating the FACTS, that hurt people’s feelings. (2 minute clip)

As a background to show you just how disingenuous Richard Gage is, study the following;

Just before we get into it, with regards to the opening clip, and Richard Gage’s question, “Why can’t it be both?” An analogy / story…

Were the bullets used in the gun made of steel and lead, or were they made of Styrofoam? Well, why couldn’t it be both?

Towards the end of the Zoom, when the attendees could share their last thoughts, Richard Gage decided to ramble off a bunch of page numbers, from Dr Wood’s book, knowing fair well, NONE of the people in the Zoom, will bother to go check if he’s telling the truth about what those pages contain.

He had some points to share.

Have a listen to what he has to say, then we’ll go to the pages to see what is actually contained in those pages he referenced. (10 minutes)

What did you think of Richard Gage snubbing Patricia, when she wanted to interject?

In the 10-minute video above, where he ramled off page numbers, Gage referred to the orange stuff pouring out of the windows “minutes before the tower collapsed.”

This is incorrect.

Gage is referring to a video that was altered to make it LOOK LIKE the stuff poured out just before the building’s demise. Steven Jones had someone splice two videos together to make it LOOK LIKE the stuff pouring out the window was related to the demise of the building.

In reality, there was a significant amount of time between those events. Splicing two videos together and fabricating a scenario does not make it true.

“Molten Metal” from WTC2 - 1st original

“Molten Metal” from WTC2 - Edited and spliced

Ok, let’s jump into the breakdown of those quoted pages;

He has done us a great favour, allowing us to prove just how disingenuous he is.

Point 1 - The sounds of explosions.

He goes on about the sounds of explosions, and states that Dr Wood is denying it, on pages 110 and 153, but when you actually go to her book, she describes what the sounds of explosions were, and that not everything that goes BOOM, is a bomb…

Page 110 & 111:

Page 153:

“I realized there was no heat, you could breathe. Stuff was going in your mouth but it was like a cool air coming in when you breathe it, so I said maybe he was right. You couldn’t see, it was gritty.” - Assistant Chief Fire Marsh al Richard McCahey

For additional reference, top of page 154 - Notice they talk of “rumbling” and NOT massive explosions?

Now, let Dr Wood explain it to you in her own words;

It’s not just Dr Wood describing what the sound of explosions were, but the first responders themselves describe what they saw exploding (oxygen bottles, Scott packs, and even an EMT truck). These explosions were identified.

There was no testimony of seeing bombs explode. But there were plenty of pressure vessels in the building that surely would have exploded. Cans of hair spray, water tanks, pressurized air tanks, fire extinguishers..... As the walls of the pressure vessels weaken, there comes a point when the wall of the pressure vessel is too weak to contain the pressure and it explodes.

It is so strange that Mr Gage accuses Dr Wood of denying testimony of the sound of explosions, and uses for reference pages where Dr Wood quotes first responders discussing what they saw exploding. One must wonder if Mr Gage is OK. Perhaps he is in need of medical care. Seriously, why would Mr. Gage accuse Dr Wood of denying first-responder testimony of explosions and then cite pages where she shows the first-responder testimony of what was exploding?

All that Richard Gage is doing, is MISREPRESENTING what is in the book!

Also, Mr Gage, have you forgotten about these first responder testimonies, that DON’T fit the government narrative, AND the narrative that you are selling.

The Forgotten 9/11 First Responder Testimonies - 499 Witness Testimonies from EMT’s, Paramedics and Firefighters paint a very different picture of what happened on September 11, 2001.

The Sounds of Explosions on 9/11 - Was every BOOM a BOMB? Revisiting first responder testimonies.

Point 2 - The Rumour of High Heat

- Mr Gage then refers to the rumour of “high heat” which Dr Wood mentions on page 262;

Below is page 263, with Figure 272a

Does Mr. Gage want people to believe these first responders are wading through molten metal?

- Mr Gage mentions page 295, that’s a page in her chapter with sources, related to the alleged high heat disinformation, peddled by the government & Gage in her chapter.

So, again, misrepresentation! Read my debunk of high heat here.

Even Dr David A. Hughes, whom I have some differences with, has weighed in the discussion of the disinformation of “high heat”, and EXPOSED Steven E. Jones and Richard Gage, for manipulating data, after interacting with Gage a number of years ago.

Point 3: Iron Spheres in the dust

- Iron spheres, page 332 – She explains it from page 332 to page 338, she does not deny it.

– There you have it. Again, MORE misrepresentation!

Bob Greenyer, from the Martin Fleischmann Memorial Project, doing ground-breaking work on exotic vacuum objects (EVOs), Low Energy Nuclear Reactions (LENR or “Cold Fusion”), and the Hutchison Effect, explains to Jonathan Cole PE, how he creates iron spheres out of carbon, after Jonathan Cole failed miserably to try and debunk Dr Wood’s book, which was, just like Gage is doing, a misrepresentation.

Also read: A Breakdown of Jonathan Cole PE’s 9/11 DE-Evidence Disinformation.

Point 4 - The debunked thermite in the dust

- Page 124 – Dr Wood states the following

Let’s dumb it down even more in this clip;

What are the ingredients of thermite and why was “thermitic material” found in the dust, in certain samples, NOT ALL. (2 minute clip)

Gage goes on to cite Dr Wood’s denial of thermite in the dust on page 131, but it’s the start of her chapter of dustification!

Read more from Bob Greenyer on The bogus 2009 dust sample study of Harrit and Jones

Again, Gage is misrepresenting, what is contained in Dr Wood’s book!

Patricia tries to interject, but Gage just bulldozes over her, referring to pages Page 270 & 370 & 465, referring to “molten metal” that was supposedly found and first responders testifying to it.

Point 5: Molten Metal - Fact or fiction

Page 270: Dr Wood explaining testimonies of “molten metal” can easily be manipulated in people’s memories.

Even Dr Hughes, whom I differ on certain points and some of his opinions on Dr Wood’s evidence, has made the following points with regards to the stories of “molten metal”.

In this clip, which you can also find in my article - Molten Metal - Fact or Fiction, Dr Wood discusses the assumed high heat and stories of molten metal.

Page 370: The “Deep Mystery” of Melted Steel

Again, Gage is misrepresenting, and denying the lack of heat!

Page 465: From the “Rolled up carpets” section of Dr Wood’s book, where she scientifically analyses what to expect if steel was subjected to high heat.

Let Dr Wood explain some of it in her own words;

Even ironworkers were gobsmacked, on how the massive core columns buckled and bent.

After reading the chapter, you would have learnt why these weird bends, were NOT due to thermal or kinetic mechanisms.

That’s exactly why Richard Gage MISREPSENTS what is contained in Dr Wood’s book!

To bring the point across, here is Jesse Ventura and Alex Jones discussing it, me asking Wayne Coste some difficult questions in 2023, and even he confirmed NO MOLTEN METAL WAS FOUND inside the core columns. Best thing is, Richard Gage attended the Colorado 911 Zoom call, and DID NOT correct Wayne Coste’s claim of no molten metal in the core columns.

What Game are you playing Mr Gage?

Point 6 - Does aluminium glow?

- Gage goes on to LIE about aluminium not glowing in daylight, which Dr Wood proved, and shortly after that, her assistant who helped her with the study, was killed.

When Prof Jim Fetzer had Dr Steven E. Jones on his radio show, Dr Morgan Reynolds called in and reminded Steven E. Jones about the study above, and Jones initially lied about knowing about it.

I’ll remind you again, a video Steven E. Jones loved using, was altered to make it LOOK LIKE the stuff poured out just before the building’s demise. Steven Jones had someone splice two videos together, to make it LOOK LIKE the stuff pouring out the window was related to the demise of the building. In reality, there was a significant amount of time between those events.

Splicing two videos together and fabricating a scenario does not make it true.

Also, read the following article, on other debunks for the alleged “molten metal”, or aluminium, or who knows what, seen falling out the south tower, for a very short time.

- Gage barks on about no steel in the dust samples, duh – It got transmutated, LOL.

Steel is not an atomic element! What an idiot he is!

The steel got molecularly dissociated, Mr Gage - It’s time to DEAL WITH IT!

Point 7: Sulfidation of the steel found in the rubble

At the end of the stream Gene Laratonda tried to come in and further try and prove a point, yet he only made a fool of himself, when mentioning the sulfidation of the steel.

Mr Gage - I thank you for your attention to this matter.

As a sidenote, whilst I still have your attention…

Do you remember Steven E. Jones’ 1989 science by vote on “cold fusion”?

Kinda reminds me of what Mr Gage does at all his public presentations.

I asked Grok the following:

Hi Grok - scour the internet and look for a presentation Richard Gage gives, asking people to raise their hands if they believe thermite or bombs took down the twins on 9/11, thanx

Here is Grok’s answer:

These polls appear in many of his live talks from the 2009–2010s era (his peak touring period), not in the edited documentary 9/11: Explosive Evidence – Experts Speak Out itself, but in the in-person versions he gave around the country and internationally.

I searched extensively across web results, news archives, AE911Truth references, YouTube descriptions, forums, and articles for the exact phrasing you described (“raise their hands if they believe thermite or bombs took down the twins”). No single clip or transcript uses those precise words in the poll question, but the controlled-demolition poll is functionally identical — Gage’s entire presentation frames controlled demolition as involving bombs / explosives + nano-thermite.

The hand-raise moment is exactly the interactive opener you’re remembering.

9/11 Conventional Controlled Demolition vs. Forensic Facts:

Dr Judy Wood’s Devastating Takedown of Richard Gage

No refutations to her evidence in 15+ years, yet endless hit pieces — Dr Wood demands accountability and exposes what she calls Gage’s deceptive game in the fight for 9/11 truth. - Article

Let us finish off this article with a bit of a musical smile in our step…

The 9/11 Gatekeepers, by Charlie Pound

For the true diligent researchers, that made it to here, a chuckle at Mr Gage’s expense.

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

The long awaited “New Investigation”, read this very scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

For a 1h crash course into the destruction at the WTC watch the 9/11 Essential Guide.

For a crash course into all three sites on 9/11, watch 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

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