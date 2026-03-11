Suppressed 9/11 Court Evidence: Why Truthers Fund the Cover-Up

A conversation I have been waiting for, for such a long time…

It’s a free flowing discussion about the whistleblower Qui-Tam cases filed by Dr Morgan Reynolds and Dr Wood in 2007, that the 9/11 truth movement does not want you to know about, as well as the plane anomalies with Shanksville, the PentaCON, the WTC destruction, the 9/11 truth movement and so much more.

A whole industry has been created - A whole “truth” movement, to have people NOT look at the evidence presented TO COURT in 2007, all whilst they are gaslighting good intentioned truth seekers with stories of remote-controlled planes or drones, CGI TV video fakery, bombs, and thermite for a controlled demolition or even buried or mini nukes.

Making sure people NEVER look at the anomalies with the 9/11 orphans, buildings 3, 4, 5, 6 and the Bankers Trust building, because if people do, they will immediately see the problems with the 9/11 truther narratives that are being SOLD to them.

Good intentioned truth seekers are FUNDING the greater cover-up of the truth of what happened on 9/11.

Have a listen and read the 2007 court filings you’re NOT supposed to know about..

For additional reading, I will suggest the following two articles, that covers John Lear’s affidavit and then also the first responder testimonies, pertaining to the alleged planes at the World trade center.

Also read: Dr Judy Wood on the PBD podcast - A REACTION ARTICLE: “The Towers Went Poof” - Twin Towers Disintegration & Direct Energy Evidence

Richard Gage denying that he knows about these cases (7 minute clip)

Ted Walter, International Center for 9/11 Justice, suppression - denying he knows about these cases, also in 2023 (11 minutes)

Patricia Casazza, 9/11 Jersey Girl, exposing the limited hangout 9/11 truth movement.

Be sure to read her open letter - Read it here, and listen to our in depth interview, here.

9/11 FACTS that hurt people’s feelings - 43 FACTS that cannot be explained due to jet fuel, bombs, thermite or nukes - Read more here

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

The long awaited “New Investigation”, read this very scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

For a 1h crash course into the destruction at the WTC watch the 9/11 Essential Guide.

For a crash course into all three sites on 9/11, watch 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

