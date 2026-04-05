9/11 Revisionist

9/11 Revisionist

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Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
21h

Richard Gage is COINTELPRO for the DOE and NATO. He is also a scumbag and creep.

I personally met this odious man for over 90-mimutes and he is pond scum and Evil.

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Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
21hEdited

The Truther Movement is 100% fraudulent and led by our enemy, SWISS BANK AUTHORITY and United Nations Geneva Global Governance.

Ignore "influencer" criminals such as all Media clowns: Gene Simmons, Neil Young, Ted Nugent, Bill O'Reilly, Dr Phil, Dr Oz. Dr Drew, Dr Ruth, Dr John Campbell, Jeffrey Sachs, Anthony Napolitano, Bill Maher, Lance Gunderson Pharmstrong, Tom Brady, RFKJ, Bernie Sanders, Rand Paul, Ron Paul, John Kennedy, Nancy Pelosi, Gavin Newson, Gregg Abbott, Ron DeSantis, Jesse Ventura, Victor Davis Hanson, Tucker Carlson, Stew Peters, Anderson Cooper, Rachael Madcow, Peter Thiel, Joe Rogan, Alex Jones, Eric Weinstein, Brett Weinstein, Harvey Weinstein, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Oliver Silverstein Stone, John Leibowitz Stewart, Michael Weiner Savage, Seymour Hersh, Jennifer Doudna, Jamie Cate, Rachael Haurwitz, Joy Weiss, TRUMP, et al..

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