9/11 Revisionist

Stefano
1d

This was a brilliant write-up! Thank you for taking the time to do it.

I had no idea about the eyewitness accounts pdf. It was quite interesting. As a volunteer first responder it was weird how I could follow the logic ("triage, triage, triage"). And then the entire read through after the first tower comes down.

It's a shame about the redactions. All these redactions, not just on this, in general on so many news stories, makes me really see red flags. I honestly don't understand the logic, besides having something to hide. That lieutenant could be forgiven for talking about anything in that situation, ufos included, given how horrific it must have been to live through.

The most jarring testimony continues to be the wtc2 stairwell B. And the lack of evidence (rubble) on site and the burnt cars nearby.

When I first heard Judy Wood's explanation and presentation a few years ago, for the first time things made sense. And from your last clip, great point, it's important to take a step back and stop talking about energy weapons, not because it's possible that something under this label could have been involved, but we just don't know, and it's sufficient to ask questions and look at the evidence, to avoid the mistake of the camp 2 limited hangout alternative explanations which purport to give us "the real" explanation. In this sense we can say that it certainly doesn't look like a controlled demolition.

Given everything that's happened from 2015 to today, 9/11 looks like it makes a lot of sense if we remove the 19 patsies and the airplanes. Some/all might have been involved, to what extent we as yet don't know, but those buildings (wtc1,2,7) didn't come down (or become dust) because some airplane flew into them.

Thanks again!

MrMojoRa
7hEdited

Thank you sir for your hard work and unbreakable dedication in researching, gathering, & presenting evidence pertaining to 9/11.

I’m sure you may wonder at times if this is worth your energy to keep going. IT IS. Every single human you awaken has the potential to save countless more souls from the evil seeking to collect souls to sustain its current superiority.

Some truths are incredibly hard to digest. Once one recognizes that those towers literally turned to dust, the mind blowing next step is to consider the unfathomable technology to accomplish that. From above? Below?

It has been said that Tesla nearly brought an entire building down by using machinery he invented to match the exact vibration of the structure.

Unfathomable!

