Pentagon 9/11 False Flag: TWO Old Guard Soldiers Speak Out

A revisit of the PentaCON false flag. This time I’m joined again by Adam, Andrew (OEFSOFSOLDIER) and Mark, aka 9/11 Planes Research.

Adam and Andrew were part of the “Old Guard” and assisted with the clean-up at the Pentagon. Mark has done extensive research to strange anomalies at the Pentagon, which you can read about here, and is included in this documentary, and the discussion centers around what Adam and Andrew saw, and did not see, as well as what Mark’s research has uncovered.

Additional clips, pertaining to the discussion, below the timestamps.

Timestamps

00:00 - Introductions

03:00 - Mark mentions the anomalies at the Pentagon he’s found during his research

10:00 - Andrew recounts what he was doing as the event unfolded at the Pentagon unfolded, from pretty much across the street from the Pentagon.

16:00 - Second hand testimony, one minute after the event - NO PLANE

17:32 - No sense of urgency at the Pentagon

19:00 - Secondary explosions

21:00 - The collapse of the wall of the Pentagon

22:00 - Ongoing fires that break out spontaneously

22:30 - Barbara Honegger - Read ore about her here

24:50 - Andrew reaching out to 9/11 “truthers” and the response he got as well as Adam’s interactions with them

26:10 - Adam’s update regarding April Gallop

28:30 - Threats to Adam’s family

28:50 - Andrew’s weird experiences when he was talking out about the Pentagon

29:50 - Adam’s investigation to his lead suspect

32:30 - The Israeli question & the black nobility

36:35 - The Iran psyop

38:00 - From a psy-op perspective, Israel is losing all of their support and prepping for a world economic crash

41:00 - Army Ranger Reveals What He Found in the Pentagon Rubble - link and thy there could be issues with his testimony

44:05 - Mark’s research into the anomalies at the Pentagon, official released pictures of the dead, and what Adam saw when he was removing bodies that were in the Pentagon

47:50 - But we saw pictures of plane parts - You must be lying

49:40 - The “Operation Northwoods” psyop - The disinfo” & “Codex 9/11” gaslighting exercise

50:26 - A psyop professional, Andrew, gives his take on what was presented to the general public on September 11, 2001, relating to the PentaCON

52:00 - Guys in black fatigues, that were the security detail at the Pentagon, an elite team controlling the site

53:00 - The picture of guys carrying in a big blue tarp - What was in it? The investigation by CIT, Lloyd England and corruption

55:45 - Planted evidence being used to steer the 9/11 “truth” movement into dead ends and how evidence was not being tracked with chain of custody, and the DEA doing very suspect things taking evidence to weird hangars with strange inventory

58:35 - Mr Metzler, who was running Arlington Cemetery and the unscaved parts of the “plane”…

1:00:25 - The psyop of “everything was quickly shipped off to China”, with regards to the lack of rubble at the WTC

1:03:50 - Second hand accounts that Andrew got, from the medics, that went into the Pentagon, and what the bodies were like - seriously freaky - People being turned into jelly

1:06:40 - The US MIC talking heads coming into the 9/11 “truth movement” sharing psyop talking points

1:08:25 - The anomalies that Mark, aka 9/11 Planes Research, uncovered at the PentaCon

1:14:30 - The fact remains, NO PLANE hit the Pentagon

1:15:00 - Adam’s lead suspect and his ties to the DIA, and why that area was hit

1:17:05 - Andrew weighs in about the spontaneous fires breaking out

1:19:50 - Pilots spoke about about the ludicrous government narrative of the alleged approach of Flight 77 and NO ONE listened to them - Why?

1:21:45 - Speed of the plane was impossible and where are the engines of the plane?

1:23:15 - Andrew should do a psyop analysis of the Turning the Tide, Pentagon presentations in DC, September 2025 - The 9/11 SPOOK movement

1:25:30 - Adam’s second writing will be exposing the 9/11 SPOOK movement and getting counterintelligence professionals involved

1:27:00 - Piers Robinson and his propaganda in focus

1:29:30 - Senator Ron Johnson - Is he really interested in 9/11 truth?

1:30:30 - The four 9/11 Jersey Girls and Patricia Casazza calling out the 9/11 SPOOK movement talking heads and their premeditated ignorance - “A half-truth is still a WHOLE LIE”. - Patricia Casazza

1:35:15 - Mark and Adam weigh in on the 9/11 SPOOK movement

1:37:10 - Adam’s plans for the future and who he will expose

1:38:00 - The dumbing down of the population

1:40:00 - Winding down and last thoughts

Additional clips and information of what was discussed.

Pentagon wall collapse

Proof that the Pentagon footage released by the government was altered.

The impossible approach

9/11 Pentagon Eyewitness Videographer - Bob Pugh describes shooting footage, and there being NO PLANE wreckage.

There Is No Evidence Of An Airplane Anywhere Hours After The Attack (CNN)

Reports of the spontaneous fires that kept breaking out

Patton Museum Exhibit - The Pentagon 911 Fire Truck

Cab driver, Lloyd England’s virtual confession

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as Substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

The long awaited “New Investigation”, read this very scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

For a 1h crash course into the destruction at the WTC watch the 9/11 Essential Guide.

For a crash course into all three sites on 9/11, watch 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

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