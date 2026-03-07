Pentagon False Flag Exposed: From Cleanup to Cover-Up

As stated in the intro clip above, this is an Exclusive 7.5-Hour Deep Dive with Adam Eisenberg – No Plane Debris, Black-Ops Connections, and Calling Out COINTELPRO in the “9/11 Spook Movement”.

Get the popcorn, as Adam goes deep! Some timestamps below to help you navigate.

Timestamps:

0:00 - Introduction

1:00 - Adam tells us to take this all in in bitesize chunks, as it’s a very in depth look into what he’s uncovered of the last couple of years of his research into the PentaCON

2:35 - The Orion Project, the taking the blue or red pill and the 9/11 spoof movement

4:00 - 550 000 views of his Redacted interview - see more here

5:00 - Background of phycological operations, false flags, Operation Northwoods and how the US MIC is willing to kill it’s own citizens

15:00 - April Gallop and her court case - see more here

16:30 - Citizens Investigation Team - The OG PentaCON exposers

17:30 - Pilots for 9/11 truth were speaking out to the ruse of the official narrative

19:00 - The 9/11 Spook Panel

20:00 - The patsy hijackers and military failures

21:40 - The BOGUS Turning the Tide event in DC, September 2025

23:15 - The International Center for 9/11 Justice, suppression - Read more here & here

24:30 - Operation Northwoods

25:00 - FBI was ready to go prior to 9/11

26:30 - Chapter 1 - Pedigree - Who is Adam Eisenberg? Is he Jewish?

A history of who Adam is - upbringing, military deployment and work history

Where was he and what was he doing before going to the Pentagon on September 11, 200?

What was he doing at the Pentagon for 240 hours?

01:30:00 - How did Adam come across his person of interest? What is his background?

02:15:00 - Lee Wheelbarger and his ties to exotic weaponry

02:24:00 - The tough decision that Adam had to make regarding his Pentagon research

Should Adam just focus on his testimony or go after Lee Wheelbarger?

What did Adam start doing and how did Wheelbarger respond?

02:36:20 - Adam reaches out to the 9/11 “truth movement” talking heads and their responses were shocking to say the least!

Christopher Bollyn

Dan Hanley

David Chandler

Barbara Honegger

03:00:18 - Adam starts to challenge Wheelbarger publicly on his Wheelbarger’s socials.

Adam breaks down how suspect Wheelbarger’s presence at the Pentagon was.

03:29:45 - Further interactions with the 9/11 “truth movement” and Adam starts to call them out as distraction artists

David Chandler

John Edward Kendrich

03:33:15 - Further public interactions with Lee Wheelbarger

03:38:23 - Some thoughts on Barbara Honegger

3:40:20 - Wayne Coste and how he told Adam to GO AWAY

03:41:20 - Nelson Martins aka DJ Thermal Detonator (911 True Crimes)

03:43:05 - Adam’s interactions with Richard Gage and Ken Jenkins, that did not want Adam to look into Lee Wheelbarger

03:47:30 - Adam’s interactions with Adam Fitzgerald and James Schwartz

03:52:00 - More on Ken Jenkins

03:54:23 - More interactions with Richard Gage that was RED FLAGS everywhere

4:03:45 - Back to Adam Fitzgerald and James Schwartz

04:08:59 - Adam’s third big break regarding Lee Wheelbarger

04:17:55 - Another 9/11 “truther pops up, David Cole, looking into Lee Wheelbarger and manufactured ignorance

04:20:50 - Oral histories about Operation Noble Eagle, Response to 9/11, and trying to get more official documents from the US MIC and the US Government

04:41:40 - Getting back to Lee Wheelbarger and the Pentagon

04:50:45 - Trying to put a research team together and their refusal to sign NDA’s

Xander Arena

Seth McVey

Craig McKee

Adam Ruff

05:02:20 - Moving into 2024 and Adam’s further research into Lee Wheelbarger

05:14:10 - Who shows up? Ruby Gray, aka Lorraine Clarke

Interesting FB message she left for Adam - Name it “Dead Orion Project”

She features in my latest Pentagon article, Explosive Testimony: Pentagon Survivor April Gallop, in the comment section

05:32:15 - Adam’s first in studio interview with Far out With Faust - Link

05:32:50 - Lee Wheelbarger’s ongoing attacks against Adam and Adam’s further research into Lee Wheelbarger

06:36:05 - Adam’s interactions with Gene Laratonda, one of Richard Gage’s gate keepers

06:37:34 - Getting back to Adam’s investigation into Lee Wheelbarger and how he could still be an active asset for the government and his ties to Israel

06:58:08 - Thank you for listening and final thoughts.

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

