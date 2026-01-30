The 9/11 "truth" movement Discussed with an Assistant Professor of Sociology

In early December I saw Richard Ellefritz, PhD asking to have people reach out to him to discuss the current state of the 9/11 “truth” movement, and I obviously reached out to him for a discussion. At first he didn’t get back to me to arrange a date, just that he’s interested in talking. Well, the holiday season rolled around and then people’s attention gets put onto holiday season things. I did give him some initial prep work to work through.

Then I saw Richard giving a talk to a bunch of 9/11 “truthers” and it reminded me to reach out to him again and send him the open letter, from 9/11 Jersey Girl, Patricia Casazza, to the US Government and the 9/11 “truth” movement.

I initially planned a presentation type interaction, where I would like to play him clips and get is reaction on them, but decided against that, as I would first like to get to know him, before delving deep into what I’ve summed up of what and who the protagonists in the 9/11 “truth” movement are.

I though a basic chat will be the best route to follow. What I am going to do however, is share the various clips I had ready in the bottom of this article, for your further perusal, as A LOT of the statements I made about the people I named, was captured on video in these clips, over the past couple of years.

You will also hear that Professor Ellefritz is bias towards the bomb / thermite angle, sold by Richard Gage, to over trusting truth seekers, and it’s tough for many people to admit to themselves they have been fooled.

I do have a question though: What would he, as a professor, say to a student in the class if they responded in the following way?

“Teacher, I flipped through some of the pages but didn’t read the book.” Is that student knowledgeable enough to speak about the content of that book?

Will the student get a passing grade or will he fail?

His paper: Ellefritz 2015 - Discourse Among the Truthers and Deniers of 9/11 - link

Richard is also involved with the “International Center for 9/11 Justice”, suppression and if you are a regular reader of my articles, you will be well aware of what my position is on this organization, and that of Ted Walter and Piers Robinson.

I felt it necessary to share this interaction between Richard and Craig McKee, discussing the PentaCON event on September 11, 2001… (Recorded 8 January 2026)

Timestamps for the discussion;

00:00 - Who am I and how did I get into 9/11

00:35:40 - Do you know the work of Dr. David A. Hughes?

00:42:10 - 9/11 Revisionist getting into 9/11 and investigating the 9/11 truth movement

00:45:20 - Richard, have you read Dr Wood and Andrew Johnson’s books?

00:51:30 - The refusal of an evidence based discussion on 9/11 evidence

00:53:00 - The refuted “thermite in the dust” paper

00:57:15 - Richard Gage exposed during a 2023 truth summit

1:00:00 - Dr Morgan Reynolds and his stance on the alleged planes at the WTC

1:01:00 - Denis Rancourt and Bob Greenyer refutes the “thermite in the dust” paper

1:12:30 - The internal dynamics, the exclusion of critical voices to the dominant narrative

1:19:30 - The flawed $316 000 study of Building 7, commissioned by AE911 and seismic readings on September 11, 200

1:28:00 - The International Center for 9/11 Justice, suppression’s upcoming “plane study” that will postulate remote controlled planes, which is provable bullshit

1:34:00 - People that don’t know, what they don’t know, and premeditated ignorance

1:43:00 - Joiners to movements aka slacktivists, and true activists

1:46:50 - Intellectual humility and making time to understand 9/11 evidence

1:48:00 - 9/11 Jersey Girl, Patricia Casazza and her open letter to the 9/11 truth movement

1:49:30 - Catherine Austin Fitts and the dangers of the weaponization of breakthrough energy

1:50:25 - Psychological Priming aka Predictable Programming and black-ops technology

1:58:15 - Richard’s call for an evidence based, 9/11 discussion of ALL available evidence

2:00:00 - The clown show debate between Gage and Fetzer and Gage’s best 9/11 disinformation year

2:02:45 - Jonathan Cole’s disingenuous “Where the Towers went” - read more

2:02:00 - The laughable “everything was ejected laterally for 600 feet” is debunked by the Thompson Plaza Sphere

2:05:00 - The forgotten stairwell B survivors and the 9/11 surfer

2:09:50 - No one talks about Big Power and how the 9/11 truth movement is COINTELPRO

2:15:00 - The proof I have of who and what the talking heads in the 9/11 “truth movement are

2:15:40 - Frustration with the obfuscation of the truth of what happened on 9/11 and the ramifications for our daily lives

2:18:05 - What is the most definitive talking points to wake people up to 9/11 truth?

2:22:30 - The lock step alternative media pushing bombs on 9/11 & Curt Weldon

2:28:00 - Open discussion and debates and the fall out after my DONATE TODAY for 9/11 Disinformation article

2:34:30 - The success of the 9/11 truth movement, moving people away from truth

2:36:20 - People’s intellectual dishonesty when searching for truth

2:38:00 - Richard needs to read my two thermite articles linked below

2:42:10 - An action plan for going forward with intellectual humility, seeing the flaws in the “thermite dust study paper”

2:45:00 - The shortcut of using Ai - Like Dr Morgan Reynolds and John Herold did, and what it would mean if Ai was truly truthful

After our discussion, I also sent the following additional resources he should work through.

Supplementary clips and more background information to things I mentioned to Richard.

The two Qui-Tam whistleblower cases you’re NOT supposed to know about and how that ties in to the Smith-Mundt Act and the dissemination of propaganda in the US.

HOW DARE YOU QUESTION 9/11 & Perception Management. (4 minutes)

2023 Interaction where a basic question cannot be answered. (3 minutes)

The difference between Observable Truth and the Perception of Truth. (4 minutes)

Perception Management and Steven E. Jones. (4 minutes)

The 9/11 “truth” movement arguments and the moving people AWAY from truth.

Jesse Ventura’s book report on “Where did the towers go?” (4 minutes)

Vietnam Veteran has David Ray Griffin phone into his TV show, discussing Building 6.

David Ray Griffin wants an one world government. A NEW WORLD ORDER. (4 min)

The iron rich molten iron-sphere disinformation. (47 seconds)

Niels Harrit and the scientifically flawed “thermite dust study paper”. (2 minutes)

The question you should not ask about Building 7, if you’re not a seismologist. (5 min)

How to sell a specific narrative to people, by leaving out key evidence.

The disingenuousness of “truth seekers” that will NOT look at all the evidence. (5 min)

9/11 FACTS that hurt people’s feelings - 43 FACTS that cannot be explained due to jet fuel, bombs, thermite or nukes - Read more here

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

Share