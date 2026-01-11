Read the backstory for Operation Headfake here.

Can artificial intelligence help us understand what really happened on 9/11?

Or is it just a propaganda tool? The answer to both questions is yes.

Without clever questioning, ChatGPT blindly follows the official government conspiracy theory, upholding the myth that nineteen young Arabs hijacked airliners and crashed them into the Twin Towers, leading to gravity-driven collapses. Hogwash!

The mode of destruction that destroyed all of the buildings in the WTC complex was proven over fourteen years ago by Human Intelligence. Read more here.

In this interview, Andrew Johnson discusses the new book “ChatGPT and 9/11 - Operation Headfake: A Thought Experiment with Artificial Intelligence” co-authored by Dr Morgan Reynolds and John Herold, MA.

What does AI, when presented with a “fictional” scenario (which matches real events) reveal about the events of 9/11, the planning and the cover up?

See Chapter 43 about limited hangouts as well as Chapter 44 about the 9/11 truth movement.

Here’s a link to the Kindle edition & a link to standard color printed edition.

As discussed in the interview, it does have some shortcomings, but here is Elias Davidsson’s research.

If you haven’t read any of Mark Conlon aka 9/11 Planes Research work, see his Substack and his interview with Jerm Warfare.

My Interview with 9/11 Jersey Girl, Patricia Casazza - Link

Also read: Seeking the whole truth of September 11, 2001 - An open letter to the US Government & the 9/11 truth movement from 9/11 Jersey Girl, Patricia Casazza - Link

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

