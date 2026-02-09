9/11 Revisionist

9/11 Revisionist

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

9/11 Jersey Girl, Patricia Casazza discusses her open letter with Sonia Poulton

A half truth, is still a WHOLE LIE. - Patricia Casazza
9/11 Revisionist's avatar
9/11 Revisionist
Feb 09, 2026

This morning I was honored to join 9/11 Jersey Girl, Patricia Casazza on the Sonia Poulton Show, to discuss Patricia’s open letter…

My long form discussion with Patricia in December 2025 - Watch here

Patricia’s open letter - Read it here

Additional resources:

9/11 FACTS that hurt people’s feelings - 43 FACTS that cannot be explained due to jet fuel, bombs, thermite or nukes - Read more here

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as Substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 9/11 Revisionist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture