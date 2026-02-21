In this TAP Talk with special guest Dr. Morgan Reynolds, we will find out how he became a 9/11 truther, formed a “no planes” perspective, filed a lawsuit to correct the record, and most recently, teamed up with John Herold to question AI, to produce an honest account of what happened on September 11th, 2001.

Dr. Morgan Reynolds, PhD in Economics, an author of several books, professor and, for a brief spell a policy analyst in government, he discovered that the official narrative about September 11th was false. This insight sent him down a truth rabbit hole that has led him to John Herold, MA., a partner in producing a “thought experiment” with AI to generate an amazing explanation of the September 11th event.

The focus is on the World Trade Center; a later version will include examination of the Pentagon and Shanksville to complete the review.

Read the backstory for Operation Headfake here.

Can artificial intelligence help us understand what really happened on 9/11?

Or is it just a propaganda tool? The answer to both questions is yes.

Without clever questioning, ChatGPT blindly follows the official government conspiracy theory, upholding the myth that nineteen young Arabs hijacked airliners and crashed them into the Twin Towers, leading to gravity-driven collapses. Hogwash!

The mode of destruction that destroyed all of the buildings in the WTC complex was proven over fourteen years ago by Human Intelligence. Read more here.

“ChatGPT and 9/11 - Operation Headfake: A Thought Experiment with Artificial Intelligence” co-authored by Dr Morgan Reynolds and John Herold, MA.

What does AI, when presented with a “fictional” scenario (which matches real events), reveal about the events of 9/11, the planning, and the cover up?

See Chapter 43 about limited hangouts as well as Chapter 44 about the 9/11 truth movement.

Here’s a link to the Kindle edition & a link to standard color printed edition.

You can also listen to my interview with Dr Reynolds, where we work through all the 9/11 Plane disinformation put out, like CGI planes, video fakery, the pod theory, remote controlled planes, documentaries like September Clues, Loose Change, A New Pearl Harbor, Codex 9/11, In Plane Sight and so much more.

The Suspension of Newtonian Physics on 9/11 - A Plane conversation with Dr Morgan Reynolds & 9/11 Revisionist. Article & Interview.

The best 9/11 documentary that they don't want you to watch.

9/11 Alchemy - Facing Reality

Watch it now and share with your friends - Rumble upload & YouTube upload.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

