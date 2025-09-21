It’s been a rather interesting week in the alternative media sphere when it comes to 9/11. Earlier this week, we had Dr Judy Wood appear on the PBD podcast, which was an unexpected disappointment, as the interviewer Patrick Bed-David seemed to have ulterior motives during the interview. Read my response article and listen to MES - Math Easy Solutions and I break it down, with some background information supplied by Dr Wood.

Now for the topic at hand - Pentagon Whistleblower on Redacted - Full interview

While serving in the Army as a member of Alpha Company, 3rd US Infantry, Adam Eisenberg spent approximately 240 hours on site, with at least a hundred of his fellow servicemen, at the Pentagon on 9/11. In short, he helped clean up the mess from the plane crash. Except that, well, there was no plane, he argues. His X Account. (2 min clip)

More in depth interviews with Adam can be found here.

Adam has been doing diligent work in identifying some people of interest with regards to the goings on at the PentaCON during the cleanup efforts. The interview was short, about 45 minutes, I do recommend you give it a listening to.

Adam has been trying to reach out to the “seasoned 9/11 truth movement talking heads”, like Richard Gage, David Chandler, AE911 and the International Center for 9/11 Justice, with varying degrees incredulity and downright ignoring him. Listen to Adam speak with Boston 911, way back in November 2023, and keep an eye on the body language of some of the attendees. Also worth noting is, they have never had him back on to present his evidence and they have been pushing everything including the government narrative and platforming exposed government spooks, like Rebekah Roth.

Anyone who followed the DC Turning the Tide event will notice that Adam wasn’t one of the speakers present on their Pentagon day, to put the nail in the coffin of the official narrative of what happened at the Pentagon, yet you had David Chandler wanting to still make the case that an actual plane crashed into the building. David Chandler is a high-school physics teacher (he also confirmed he’s not a seismologist) and sells 9/11 physics courses, then why does he struggle with physics at the PentaCON? There is a reason or two why Adam would not be invited by Richard Gage, as Adam has been very vocal about his treatment by Richard Gage. (Full interview) (4 min clip)

In 2024 Adam and I had a deep dive discussion of what he has uncovered in his research, as well as his interactions with the truth movement and who he thinks is the source of the Kabal infiltrating the 9/11 truth movement. (10 minute clip)

Adam isn’t the only serviceman involved with the cleanup operation at the Pentagon that is calling bullshit, as well as raising the alarm about the 9/11 truth movement talking heads and organisations. My full discussion with OEFSOFSOLDIER.

And there is a third serviceman that is also raising the alarm.

Now circling back to the Redacted interview, it was interesting to note in that clip that Clayton Morris mentioned directed energy. I’ve written a rather lengthy PentaCON article, which I suggest you also work through, after watching the following clip from 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality, as there is sufficient evidence to suggest that directed energy was also in play at the Pentagon on 9/11 and not a missile. (4 min clip)

Let’s see what happens in the future with the evidence Adam is bringing to the public and if Redacted will ever have Dr Judy Wood on, as it seem directed energy could be on their 9/11 radar, now especially after the PBD podcast has had her on…

As an aside - It was very interesting to see that on the same day that Adam’s interview has gone viral, another story broke, pushing the official narrative for Shanksville and the crash of flight 93. Read my Hoodwinked at Shanksville article here.

Letter from 9/11 victim makes it to son 24 years later - Article & YouTube video

The writer of the letter was Castrillo’s mother, Cee Lee Ross Lyles. Lyles, a former Fort Pierce detective, was a flight attendant on board Flight 93 when it crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 11. Listen to her phone call on 9/11 here.

It’s interesting to notice how the news agencies have a new story breaking every year around the anniversary of September 11, 2001 that is set up in such a way as to promote the official government conspiracy theory.

