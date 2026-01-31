EXPLOSIVE: TAP Talk with 9/11 Jersey Girl, Patricia Casazza

Patricia Casazza was a TAP Talk special guest on January 27th, 2026.

Description of the upload: One of the Jersey Girls who lost loved ones in the WTC Tower, discusses her evolution as a advocate for justice and accountability. We read her "open letter" to the truth community, to consider all the evidence, hang our "egos" at the door, and work together to do what's right.

How open should we be in the 9/11 truth movement about looking at all the evidence?

This was the theme of the evening. Judy Wood gets a lot of mention, which is contentious, but I think the group handled the hot topic pretty well. Some left the meeting in a huff, indicated on the chat. *(Richard Gage in particular.)

Unfortunately there weren’t timestamps, but I’m planning to add some in the near future. The Q&A starts at the 2 hour 3 minute mark. Also see my interview with Patricia.

I also took the liberty of creating some extra clips, that I’ll be uploading to my socials, in order for you to be able to share them. I’ll add links to my socials in the coming days, but here are just a few;

A prolific statement: A half truth, is still a FULL LIE.

Richard Gage is a limited hangout when it comes to 9/11 truth, and Tucker Carlson’s 9/11 coverage teethers on being a PSYOP, to re-enforce the the government’s conspiracy theory, of what happened on September 11, 2001.

A reading of Patricia’s open letter to the 9/11 “truth” movement, and Orio Palmer’s observations, as he was ascending the South Tower, before he perished in the disintegration.

Patricia discusses the forgotten jumpers and how Dr Wood’s explanation makes sense.

9/11 Revisionist weighs in on what he’s seen in the 9/11 “truth” movement.

A most eloquent take on what happened on 9/11 by Jon Fortenberry…

9/11 FACTS that hurt people’s feelings - 43 FACTS that cannot be explained due to jet fuel, bombs, thermite or nukes - Read more here

