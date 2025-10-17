Vietnam Veteran & 9/11 Activism

Matthew Naus, legendary 9/11 truth activist and Vietnam veteran, discussing his long journey in the 9/11 truth movement and his experience dealing first hand with many controlled opposition gatekeepers and possible government agents, in the 9/11 truth sphere.

I was lazy when putting this together. I decided to upload the recording raw.

Unfortunately Mr Naus’ internet connection was unstable, so he comes and goes in the discussion, but watching it back whilst adding additional info, it wasn’t too bad.

A lot was discussed and if you haven’t really delved into the history of the 9/11 ‘truth” movement, a lot of the information might seem irrelevant to you, so I added additional information below for you to work through, as we discussed the various people and interactions. After all, it’s 24 years of disinformation and YOU, the reader won’t spend a couple thousand hours on deep diving all the narratives and find all the info I will share with you below.

The following clip was made by Mr Naus, you will like it a lot. (1 min)

For the last 13 years, Mr Naus has done street activism on Sept 11. (2 minute clip)

As discussed in the podcast, the following clips will give you more of a background on the timeline of the suppression and distortion of 9/11 truth. Also read more here.

Here is a short clip to give you some background on the Scholars for 9/11 Truth. (8min)

The Washington DC event with Dr Morgan Reynolds and Dr Judy Wood. (29 minutes)

The 2007 Madison conference, where Jim Fetzer exposes himself, when you listen to what he has to say now about the the destructive mechanism on 9/11. In the interview below, Fetzer discusses the evidence Dr Wood presents as the only answer to the destruction witnessed at the World Trade Center complex. (8 minutes)

Bob Fitrakis on Exotic Weaponry on 9/11 - Robert Fitrakis is an American lawyer, political author, political candidate, and Professor of Political Science in the Social and Behavioral Sciences Department at Columbus State Community College. (25 minutes)

Presentations of Dr Wood’s work done by Jim Fetzer. (9 minute clip)

Mr Matthew Naus discussing Prof James Fetzer on FaceBook 07.07.2025

Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/879905060007964/posts/1415413466457118/

Ralph Winterrowd quoted Amicus Solo, “When an honest man, honestly mistaken, comes face-to-face with undeniable and irrefutable truth, he is faced with one of two choices, he must either cease being mistaken or cease being honest.” - Amicus Solo

This is an email I wrote back in 2012.

‘I did some fact checking myself about Dr. James Fetzer’s history with Dr. Judy Wood going back as early as 2006. I have known about Dr. James Fetzer since I heard him on a radio program back in late 2005 called Coast to Coast AM with George Noory where he was a guest talking about Building 7. It was this radio conversation that got me hooked into looking into the research of 9/11.

Dr. James Fetzer moved into the state of Wisconsin where I live and I got to know him, in-person, on a number of occasions related to the research of 9/11. It took me a number of years to realize that I was being perception managed by Dr. James Fetzer.

I had my suspicions about all the in-fighting going on within the 9/11 Truth Movement and I didn’t have knowledge of some important facts as I know them today. It was over a year ago that I put all these facts together, with the help of Andrew Johnson’s book, 9/11 Finding the Truth.

Here are some facts/events regarding Dr. Judy Wood and Dr. James Fetzer.

On two of these events, I was physically present.

* Dr. Judy Wood first presented her work at an engineering conference in June 2006 (a fact that I have never heard Dr. James Fetzer discuss).

* Dr. Judy Wood was invited by Les Jamieson to speak at the NYC fifth anniversary at Cooper Union (9/10/06). He introduced her saying he met Dr. Judy Wood in 2005.

I (Matthew Naus) was physically present at this event.

* Dr. Judy Wood was invited to present her work at the National Press Club, 9/6/06, (a fact that I have never heard Dr. James Fetzer discuss).

* Dr. Judy Wood was invited to speak in front of the Whitehouse on the fifth anniversary (9/11/06).

I (Matthew Naus) was physically present at this event, driving from New York City during the night to be in Washington DC the next day. I read a 9/11 poem at this event.

* Dr. Judy Wood and Dr. Morgan Reynolds had posted an article, disproved thermite and questioning the planes. For this, Dr. James Fetzer threw them out of his “Scholars” group in 2006 and tried to turn the entire Truth Movement against them.

* Dr. Judy Wood was invited to speak on WPFW and was invited to speak in Seattle, along with Dr. Morgan Reynolds, in late October 2006. It seems to me that what Dr. Judy Wood presented in Seattle uncovered the truth about what happened at the World Trade Center on 9/11 and Dr. James Fetzer, the perception manager, got his orders.

Even though Dr. Judy Wood wasn’t a member of “Scholars for 9/11 truth,” in my opinion, Dr. James Fetzer and Dr. Steven Jones staged a fake breakup of Scholars for 9/11 Truth to distract people away from the evidence Dr. Judy Wood was presenting.

This breakup also gave Dr. James Fetzer the opportunity to try, at a later time, to gain “favor” with Dr. Judy Wood since the other camp consisting of Dr. Steven Jones and his followers would not be calling on Dr. Judy Wood’s empirical evidence.

Dr. Judy Wood was finally invited to discuss her work on Dr. James Fetzer’s radio show in November 2006.

After that, Dr. James Fetzer began promoting Dr. Judy Wood’s work as “space beams”, a term that Dr. Judy Wood has never used. Dr. James Fetzer used other terms such as, lasers and masers to muddle up her work and manage the perception of others.

Promoting information, you know is false is called “disinformation.”

So, there is evidence, even in this thread, that Dr. James Fetzer is promoting disinformation about Dr. Judy Wood and her work.

Dr. James Fetzer had a motive, and that motive was to try and manage Dr. Judy Wood and her research. Yes, Dr. James Fetzer put Dr. Judy Wood on his radio program a number of times and invited her to the 2007 conference in Madison, Wisconsin to give a presentation. I (Matthew Naus) was also present at this event. Dr. James Fetzer’s motive to do this was to gain the “favor” of Dr. Judy Wood so he could continue to muddle up her research and manage the perception of others.

This is what he is doing when he brings up the word “theory” regarding Dr. Judy Wood’s research.

Dr. James Fetzer lost his “favor” with Dr. Judy Wood over 4 years ago because of his dishonest attempts to use perception management with her research and muddle it up.

Dr. James Fetzer now has to find other ways to use perception management, such as creating debate about whether Dr. Judy Wood’s research is a theory when she clearly states this is empirical evidence she presents in her research and in her book Where Did the Towers Go?

Dr. James Fetzer is a master of the craft of perception management.

Not to long ago, I challenged Dr. James Fetzer’s use of perception management in a Veterans Today blog. He became so surprised at my response that he had to call me personally on the phone to see if it was really me.

It’s as plain as day to me that Dr. James Fetzer is not honest with his actions and words regarding the research of Dr. Judy Wood.”

The chairman and senior editor of Veterans Today, Gordon Duff on the disinformation in their publication. (2 minute clip)

Below are the confrontations with Richard Gage on the tour that Mr Naus organised in 2011.

Richard Gage Behaves Suspiciously at the AE 9/11 Madison Midwest Tour. (20min)

Then we have Dr Abraham Hafiz Rodriguez’s interaction with Richard Gage. It’s one of the most well known interactions and take downs of Richard Gage. (16 minutes)

Statement about Dr Steven E. Jones, at the 2012 Breakthrough Energy Conference.

Andrew Johnson in 2023, and his interactions with Steven E. Jones in the early days. (6 min)

My interaction with Jim Fetzer mat 2025, when he presented to Boston 9/11, not truth.

Questions by Ryan (Field Interference), me and Math Easy Solutions. (12 minutes)

Decoding “CODEX 9/11” and Unmasking Ryan Dawson’s - Empire Unmasked Redux.

Trump and the weapons the US MIC has, that no one can imagine. Full video here.

Lt. Col. Tom E. Bearden on CNN in 1985 talking about exotic weapons. (2 minute clip)

On the question on how these disinformation peddlers manage to sleep at night, Celeste Solum who worked for FEMA on 9/11, discussed how one should focus on sharing truth with normies. Celeste in in the Dr Wood camp. Read more here. (2 min clip)

The presentation Dr Wood did with Mr Naus on June 29th, 2012.

9/11 FACTS that hurt people’s feelings - 43 FACTS that cannot be explained due to jet fuel, bombs, thermite or nukes - Read more here

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

