Last night, just before I was about to switch off my laptop and to go to bed, I was sent a piece covering the alleged use of directed energy weapons during the Venezuela operation, to apprehend Maduro, and let’s just say it left me disturbed as I got into bed and so many small little things the presenter had to say, just kept repeating and repeating in my mind, and I just couldn’t let this uneasy feeling leave me.

The thing is, this podcast has a huge following and is really involved with the camp 2 alternative media talking heads in the 9/11 ‘truth” sphere, and has been platforming a lot of dissenters of the official government narrative, who all can be proven to be disseminating half truths, when it comes to the events on September 11, 2001.

As 9/11 Jersey Girl, Patricia Casazza wrote: I once saw a great sign posted on a church lawn that read, “A half-truth is still a whole lie.”

For those of you that are not up to speed with the DEW in Venezuela, here is a summary;

Now, the development of DEW by the US MIC as far back as the early 1960’s have been well documented in my various articles and especially with the 1989 US MIC invasion of Panama, as you will see in this 1992 investigative documentary, The Panama Deception, which earned an Academy Award.

For more of a background, I suggest you read, Tesla, the Military Industrial Complex Weapon Technology & 9/11 - What did Tesla have available for the MIC in 1943?

The article has additional links to all my DEW related articles, which also covers the timeline of how Tesla made the technology available to multiple countries, as he did not want any country to have the upper hand.

Just before I jump eyeballs deep into breaking down this upsetting coverage I saw last night, here is a little nugget from 12 years ago, brought to you by Raytheon.

The cover photo is used for representational purposes only.

Ok - Let’s get stuck into this report on directed energy weapons possibly being used in Venezuela by the Redacted podcast, brought to you by Natali and Clayton Morris, that starts at the 1 hour 11 minute mark.

Before we get into it, I need to take you back to September 2025 and what role Redacted has played in being part of the greater gaslighting of good intentioned truth seekers, seeking truth for what happened on 9/11.

This coming Friday, my article - Revisiting 2024 - A most successful 9/11 year - Repetition can make falsehoods seem true, will compliment what I’m laying out now…

Redacted has been very helpful with countering the US Government official narrative on what happened on 9/11, as they have platformed many dissenters over the years, as they have a massive line-up of 9/11 related content, when you do a search on their YouTube channel. It’s a great camp 2 of truth awareness resource, to keep you from camp 3.

As discussed with 9/11 Planes Research, we went through all the disinformation talking points being peddled pertaining CGI planes, military planes, video fakery and especially the IMPOSSIBILITY of radio controlled planes (research that’s been out since 2007) and even their star pilot Captain Dan has ADMITTED on a live X, Q&A that I’m more knowledgeable than he is, when it comes to flight dynamics, physics and what other researchers have covered, yet Captain Dan is still NOT changing his story, much like other 9/11 researchers, when presented with more concrete evidence that completely overshadows what he wants you to believe… I suggest you listen to the discussion. Link

I was surprised to see mention in the build up to September 2025, that a plea was put out for more MONEY, to have the camp 2 information be peddled by Redacted…

Now, I must state - I’m not sure if the 2-person AV staff was Redacted staff and $10k is A LOT of money…

If haven’t read, DONATE TODAY for 9/11 Disinformation - Where is the money going? - I suggest you head over and work through it, before reading further…

I have covered all the shenanigans pertaining to the coverage of the 24th anniversary of September 11, 2001 and the following articles are what you should go have a look at.

Ok, I digress - Back to Redacted discussing Directed Energy Weapons.

Please note: It’s important you listen to this monologue and pay attention to how he expands on the “mocking bird media”, as he had Kevin Shipp, a veteran of the CIA who’s been exposing the shadow government that essentially control Washington DC, on his show two weeks ago, and how Clayton tries to position himself as an arbiter of truth, when he himself is unwittingly, or fully aware that he too is part of the “mocking bird ALT Media” and I’ll come to that, as I dissect this 25 minute clip from his show he did yesterday….

The first three minutes are already laughable, we he wants to state he’s being suppressed by the YouTube algorithm, when some of his 9/11 related content gets over 1 million views and I recently lost my 5th YouTube channel in less than three years, so Clayton buddy your camp 2 truth, is keeping your lights on…

I just LOVE this statement Clayton makes: “I often say this I’ll say this again. Like I uh there’s there’s people who are willfully ignorant on purpose, right? They they do not want to see something. They don’t want to see child trafficking. They don’t want to see what’s happening in Ukraine. They don’t want to see what their CIA is doing to them.

They don’t want to study what’s happening with chemtrails. They want to ignore all of it, right? They just want to be willfully ignorant and go about their lives. And they they block off that part of their brain. It’s a psychological effect. Really people do that on purpose and then there are people who are just ignorant be not because and I don’t you know I’m not saying like you’re a fool in that way but they’re busy they’ve got three kids they have a job they’ve got a family to run they get like a few minutes in the day maybe in their car to listen to the radio the news on the you know on their drive they put on NPR or something like that you know and they don’t know any better and they that’s where they get their news from like NPR basically a USID cutout of the CIA right I and they’re they’re they’re they’re getting that pared news.

So, they don’t go a layer deeper to see if it’s actually true and who’s funding it and where that money is coming from and actually funding this stuff. So, and I feel badly for those people. I have I have empathy for those people, I always say, because they’ve got a busy life and and so forth.

So, I want to thank the tens of thousands of you watching right now on Rumble and on YouTube and X. You’ve taken time out of your day to hopefully educate yourselves and we do our level best here to provide you with the facts. We are not Democrats. We’re not Republicans. The UNI Party is a corrupt blob and we just want to bring you the facts and you make your own decisions about how you vote or live your life.”

Hey Clayton! Let’s remind you of a little something my camp 2 friend…

A whole industry has been created - A whole “truth” movement, to have people NOT look at the evidence presented TO COURT in 2007, all whilst they are gaslighting good intentioned truth seekers with stories of remote-controlled planes or drones, CGI TV video fakery, bombs, and thermite for a controlled demolition or even buried or mini nukes.

Making sure people NEVER look at the anomalies with the 9/11 orphans, buildings 3, 4, 5, 6 and the Bankers Trust building, because if people do, they will immediately see the problems with the 9/11 truther narratives that are being SOLD to them.

Good intentioned truth seekers are FUNDING the greater cover-up of the truth of what happened on 9/11.

Have a listen and read the 2007 court filings you’re NOT supposed to know about..

Dr Reynolds’ case was for the fraudulent plane impact reports.

Dr Wood’s case was for the destruction at the WTC complex.

So, Clayton buddy - It’s time you search deeper too, stop gaslighting your audience.

A good point was made: “So have you seen anyone do you know anyone who’s passed away supposed to be non-lethal? Non-lethal. Do you know anyone who’s passed away from it? Yes. Yes. Yes. Good. Phil, you’re they’re starting to see these in some of the protests around the country in the US uh sitting in the back of pickup trucks. I’ve seen several images recently of of these like sonic weapons in back of pickup trucks at protest sites. Yeah. Yeah. For crowd dispersement firing these microwaves. But they’re non-lethal. But oh, you’ve also seen people die from them. Yes. Yes. Yes. So in the immediate No, it’s non-lethal. however many months.

Yeah. I mean, who knows? In the case in the case of a protest though, I mean, yeah, it could be for crowd dispersal or or incitement because I mean, if this if it makes you crazy like if they’re just doing this low sort of like, you know, annoying buzz into a crowd, like, can it can it ramp things up? You know, it it’s it’s dangerous stuff all around. Yeah. Oh, exactly.”

Clayton goes on to discuss the active denial system, plays a clip from Fox news where they were discussing this new technology and a clip from a senate hearing on the non-lethal weaponry, but then he pivots away from the US MIC’s bag of black-ops tech.

Clayton makes the statement: “Directed energy isn’t like a magic wand. It’s an arms category right now and major powers have been working on it for years.

China, for example, has been reported to have a millimeter wave pain beam. It’s similar to what the US has this active denial idea. Popular science even reported back in 2014 on it on China’s polywb millimeter wave system. It was an o they described it in popular science. You can look it up.”

Clayton buddy - Why not mention what was observed in Iraq & Kuwait in 1991, why discuss China? Why not talk about D.E.P.S. - Directed Energy Professional Society?

Why not mention PNAC and the 1980’s SDI Program, (Strategic Defense Initiative, also know as the “Star Wars” Program)?

Interesting that the Institute for Space Cooperation (ICIS) was founded in 2001.

Screenshots are from the documentary - 9/11 Alchemy Facing Reality - Rumble & YouTube links.

Then let me remind you of what Donald Trump stated in 2025, and over the years;

Now, just to ease off on the seriousness of this article, time for a musical interlude. Nikola Tesla, Dr John Trump and 9/11 - You’ll love this video;

And I’ll just leave this here for those of you that have never read Donald Trump’s books…

Clayton goes on to recount a scene from the original 1987 Robocop and here is the clip he was referring to;

Clayton then lays into the influencers on social media by stating the following; “But um so we are using these directed energy weapons. We have been for decades. This is not new news. And all those conservative influencers out there who are like, America is so back, no one will mess with us. Russia and China have these as well. In fact, they have different ones.

In fact, they have very advanced ones. So, this idea that like we’re we’re it we’re the only ones that have it. Okay, great. And you’re about to see a lot of this playing out now in Iran as well, where f we we know that Russia is there. Their their security services, their intelligence services are there, MSAD is there, MI6 is there, CIA is there. They’re all there. It’s like a spy playground right now in Iran. So maybe I see some more of these advanced technologies as well.

I mean, this is all pushing us towards disclosure, I’m sure. Um, and uh, we’ll see.

We’ll see. So, yeah, let me know your thoughts on that. Um, I know. I I just get so annoyed like, aren’t people on to this? How many of you guys in the chat room? Like I see a lot of you guys seeing that like in the chat room. All these like conservative influencers are on Twitter like they retweet like all these fake videos. Like what’s going on here? All these like MAGA influencers.

Like just to be clear like we are anti- party here on this show.

I mean the uni party is the demon of course and these intelligence the intelligence deep state runs the entire government and runs the show. So once you understand that and then you understand like all these like conservative influencers who get like Epstein binders and they get access to the Pentagon and they just sort of parrot the mockingbird media talking points makes them sound like they’re NBC News all of a sudden. It’s very curious and drives well that’s why that access is dangerous because it just makes them biased 100%.”

My question to you Clayton - Bias like most in the 9/11 “truth” movement are, that do not want to look at this? You talk about disclosure? What a bloody laugh!

Or how about the limited hangout disclosure of the UFO / UAP Guru’s like Dr Steven Greer?

Read: Secret Super Weapons, UFO’s & 9/11 - Scalar Waves, Electromagnetics, RF Weapons and Magnetic Electro Gravitic Nuclear Reactions.

Clayton then goes off on press junkets - And Clayton, you’re the 9/11 COINTELPRO operations top “journalist” that is completely blind to YOUR OWN BIAS.

Clayton, sorry to break it to you, but YOU have also been taught to dance and walk the line when it comes to discussing September 11, 2001, just like the access journalism that you are attacking.

It’s hilarious to see what a hypocrite you are in real time.

Clayton goes on to state: “Um, that’s why we have so few members of Congress on our show, by the way. We’ve heard uh we’ve heard that press offices were unhappy with some of our questions of some of our of some of the members of Congress we’ve had on the show.

So, they’ve declined our invitation to have them back on.

So, when you see members of Congress on our show, which is infrequent, they are pretty brave. People like Tim Burchett or uh Congressman Thomas Massie.

So, I just want to put that out there. I just when you see this like access journalism BS, it drives it really gets under my skin. And by the way, it’s like the only the only news outlets that’ll have like Pam Bondi on or all these people are on Fox News because it’s all part of the mockingbird media because they know they’re going to favorably report. That’s it. That’s how this works. So, they’re not going to do any like negative reporting. Are you kidding me? Hell, Sean Hannity literally wears his CIA uh pin on his lapel on the show.”

Now, Clayton, talking about members of Congress, what is your take on the following conversation with Rep. Eric Burlison, a key player in Congress’s push for UFO / UAP transparency, after Ty Roberts had me on his show recently, and Ty started applying some intellectual humility.

Also read: “Task Force on Federal Secrets”- Set up to fail? - Why the “Task Force on Federal Secrets” will NOT fully declassify the 9/11 files.

Clayton keeps going: “Like if you’re on social media and you’re seeing these clowns regurgitating Pentagon talking points or like CIA talking points about what’s happening in Iran or whatever, just just know where it’s coming from.

Just be aware of where it’s coming from.

It’s not coming from a place of uh, of truth um, and well sourced journalism.

It’s coming from people within the administration. And it’s coming from the intelligence community who like slip things to reporters like, “Yeah, we’re hearing it’s bad in Iran.” Like lots of 200,000 people now dead. It’s a total lie. But then they just publish it. It’s a lie. Slipping them Epstein binders, right? It’s how they butter them up.”

Now Clayton, have you ever heard of Gordon Duff, senior editor of the magazine - Veteran’s Today, and what he had to say in 2012, when discussing Black Ops, National Security & 9/11, and how he touched on Richard Gage being an agent for the Defense Intelligence Agency, and that Dr Wood is RIGHT about what happened at the WTC on 9/11? You need to listen to this full conversation. It’s rather explosive, pardon the pun.

Dr Wood was and still is 20 years ahead of the curve, when she went to court in 2007 and self published her book in 2010. YET none of you ALT media hacks want to touch it.

Strangely enough after this conversation, Gordon Duff started promoting the provably false “nukes on 9/11” drivel, and this might just be the reason why;

Then when Clayton goes to the chat, it’s read out that Redacted is “controlled opposition”, to which he does not take kindly in the last two minutes of the episode…

Here is the clip, which need a further breakdown as this snippet is what kept me up last night and that caused me to see cracks in his demeanor…

After all Clayton, what was your question to Adam Eisenberg, the Pentagon whistle-blower you had on your show?

Read: Pentagon 9/11 Whistleblower on Redacted - US Army member of Alpha Company, 3rd US Infantry.

Here’s my challenge to you Clayton - It’s time for some well sourced journalism…

This interview with 9/11 Jersey Girl, Patricia Casazza, and her open letter to the US Government & the 9/11 truth movement, has been out since December 26th and January 4th respectively, yet NOT ONE alternative media head has picked up on it yet…

Clayton, will you be Patricia’s hero and bring the WHOLE truth of September 11, 2001? After all, I’ve been dropping links to the interview and letter in your social media comment sections. Please listen to her plea below.

As Dr Wood states: “When people think you make them think, they will like you. When you really make them think, they will hate you.” Watch 9/11 The Essential Guide (1h)

Remember Covid and the whole “safe and effective” clown show?

9/11 FACTS that hurt people’s feelings - 43 FACTS that cannot be explained due to jet fuel, bombs, thermite or nukes - Read more here

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as Substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

Share