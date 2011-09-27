9/11 Revisionist

Secret Super Weapons and Sept 11, 2001
Scalar, Electromagnetics, RF Weapons and Weather modification
  
9/11 Revisionist
35
Psychology of resistance to truth about 911
An email discussion with Fran Shur & Marti Hopper, psychologists
  
9/11 Revisionist
16
TAP Dancing Away From 9/11 Truth?
The only way to get to truth is to take ACTION!
  
9/11 Revisionist
15
Where did all the people go on 9/11?
Over 1100 people seemed to have vanished into thin air...
  
9/11 Revisionist
36
Building 7: A WAKE UP CALL Discussion
Building 7 did NOT go down to fire or explosives.
  
9/11 Revisionist
10
The Plane Physics on 9/11
The planes DID NOT bring down the towers
  
9/11 Revisionist
7
Participation in the 9/11 "WarRoom"
A quick update on warring AGAINST free speech, open discourse and the truth
  
9/11 Revisionist
12
Where did the planes go on 9/11
The FBI and NTSB have no records to prove that plane wreckage was found
  
9/11 Revisionist
36

February 2024

1 Year on Substack
A huge thank you for reading my articles and the massive support
  
9/11 Revisionist
12
The Anomalous Bankers Trust Building & 9/11
The fifth orphan of the WTC complex that hardly gets discussed
  
9/11 Revisionist
30
When Sage starts burning for 9/11 truthers
Cognitive dissonance is every truthers biggest threat.
  
9/11 Revisionist
54
Firemen locator alarms going off on 9/11.
But no firemen attached to them.
  
9/11 Revisionist
29
