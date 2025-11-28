Uncovering Anomalies Podcast (UAP) with 9/11 Revisionist

This discussion was originally embedded in my article, When 9/11 Truthers Fail, where I broke down the 9/11 debate between Jim Fetzer and Richard Gage in the week of September 6th, which was in essence a mock debate between the two of the most untrustworthy persons in the 9/11 sphere. YouTube & Rumble video upload links.

In Episode 132 of the Uncovering Anomalies Podcast (UAP), Adam and Topher sit down with Norman, a.k.a. 9/11 Revisionist, for a groundbreaking discussion on evidence, secrecy, and the possible UFO connection to 9/11.



Hour 1: Interview with 9/11 Revisionist, highlighting the work of Dr. Judy Wood (Where Did the Towers Go?) and her controversial “dustification” evidence.



Hours 2 & 3: We review evidence and clips — from the disintegration of the North Tower to toasted cars, seismic anomalies, and the strange collapse signatures that conventional theories cannot explain.

We explore whether exotic technologies, possibly derived from UFO crash retrieval programs, were used on 9/11.



Clips & references include:



The North Tower disintegrating on 9/11



Judy Wood on ignored evidence



Military contractors investigating 9/11



Seismic data anomalies & Earth’s magnetic field shift



The “toasted cars” phenomenon



Projection technology & Project Blue Beam



Tesla, the MIC, and exotic energy connections



From secrecy around UFOs to secrecy around 9/11, are we seeing the same control system at work?

9/11 FACTS that hurt people’s feelings - 43 FACTS that cannot be explained due to jet fuel, bombs, thermite or nukes - Read more here

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

