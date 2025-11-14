This is an article that I don’t want to write, but I must.

This article and the footage, speculation, and pictures need to be shared. Not to be seen as disrespectful to those that took their fate in their own hands, but because they had no choice and were innocent victims and they seem to hardly get mentioned in the 9/11 truth sphere of conversation.

People still cling to the narrative that the people jumped due to immense heat from jet fuel fires, but if you’ve actually done some deep diving into the official government conspiracy theory of the events on 9/11, you would already seen past all of that disinformation peddled by the government and some talking heads in the 9/11 truth community.

Repeat after me:

My perception will NEVER be managed.



I will never allow my thinking to be outsourced during a traumatic event. False flags DO NOT happen. Fake truthers do not infiltrate the truth movement to lead truth seekers astray. There is no need for me to do my own research. I just need to listen to other people who claim to know the truth. My government loves me and will never lie to me.

There are 3 issues most people have when faced with the truth regarding the events of 9/11.

1. Problem solving skills.

2. Group Think.

3. They just can’t handle the implications.

Remember Harley shirt guy that solved 9/11 just after both towers disintegrated?

Be sure to read the following articles to further delve into the innocent victims in the Twins.

We need to get to the bottom of what exactly the people in the towers were experiencing that made them make the decisions they did, as well as where so many vanished to.

I recommend watching 9/11 Alchemy - Free Energy & Free Thinking for more background to this article.

Something that infuriates me is that you have people writing substack articles, running Facebook pages, websites and more, that would have you believe NO ONE died in the towers and that it was some sort of psy-op. I do not have time to humor people with such delusions, because people like that only deserve disgust.

Is this commissioner lying about the jumpers when he was interviewed in 2025?

Below is an edit I made discussing some theories of why people jumped and some footage from the day. Please note, this is NOT for sensitive viewers. (10 minutes)

This is another great edit done by my friend William, from Scotland. (6 minutes)

When all was said and done, we received the following statistics.

WARNING:

FROM HERE ON IN, IT GETS DARK AND DISTURBING, SO NO SENSITIVE VIEWERS OR READERS SHOULD SCROLL DOWN ANY FURTHER. You’ve been warned.

Dr Wood initially wanted to write a whole chapter on the jumpers and what the bodies looked like that were found, but it was just too disturbing for her to include it in her book, but I have found some pictures and videos the last couple of years.

First I want to share the most disturbing story I have ever encountered with relation to the jumpers. The story of the living dead.

Ernest Armstead’s 9⧸11 EMS Unknown Disturbing Testimony. (5 minutes)

This is what people videoed when looking down into the Austin J. Tobin Plaza.

An unsettling photo taken by Bolivar Arellano on West Street showing the destroyed remains / bodies of 2 jumpers from WTC 1 near Ladder 10, and potentially another behind the truck...

I only recently discovered this on social media.

More pictures from the Austin J. Tobin Plaza.

When you first look at this picture, one really does not notice anything out of the ordinary..

But when you really look at the picture, what do you see?

You had people scattered everywhere!

As stated my the commissioner in the in the short clip above, some people just vaporized on impact and many people broke into pieces...

We owe it to the jumpers, the first responders and the clean-up crews that died that day and those still dying today, that the truth gets exposed and that the grifters in the 9/11 truth movement, that are defrauding good intentioned truth seekers of their donations, to be shut down. Read: DONATE TODAY for 9/11 Disinformation.

Please help avenge the first responder, National Guardsman, David Miller. RIP.

‘We were also killed on 9/11, avenge us.” - David Miller 2006.

9/11 FACTS that hurt people’s feelings - 43 FACTS that cannot be explained due to jet fuel, bombs, thermite or nukes - Read more here

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

