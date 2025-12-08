An Illuminating 9/11 Discussion, or not?

There is a rather interesting person writing on Substack, that intrigues me immensely… The person sounds rather intelligent, but has a rather nasty, evil and rather disturbing side. The person is Nushi Ayako (Most prob not her real name) and writes under the pen name “The Blue Sky Maiden”.

I’ll have to backtrack a bit, to give my readers some background to how this discussion came to happen.

I commented in one of her articles and then was met with an unending personal attack and insults… As I’ve seen the past year, a lot goes misunderstood by writing text and nuance, sarcasm and even humor get’s overlooked and thus it’s actually more constructive to have a one on one conversation, and that is what I invited Nushi to do.

There is something I did notice though… The way she writes in her articles and her insults of the comment sections she jumps into, vary greatly, something that really intrigues me to know why - I expect her to come into the comments of this upload to spew her vitriol and insults again, but here is the second email to me, after she confirmed that she’d be willing to have a discussion of the evidence presented by Dr Wood…

11 November 2025 - 19:46 - Text copied and pasted as per email received.

Great!

I will be prepared ,

I can not read the entire book so rapid , but the links you have give me include her replies to those trying to dismiss her, so that is handy as overview.



I would appreciate very much if you could read this article I did as my views are informed by it & I think you find it pertinent to the matter of DEWs.

It is very short & will only take 5 minutes, but the images may be worth contemplating longer - they are genuine- which some people can not digest as it would upset their expectations too greatly.



If all is good I would like to make the effort to add video after, & your suggestions for certain images would be lovely, as I imagine you have many ‘ready at hand’ for just such opportunities ?



I can use speech thing from typing so it is not text bound like my other works, I also have friend with lovely voice who I may cajole into over-dubbing if that is too clunky. So this should be existing if you can contain your impatience at different perspectives? 🙄🤔😄



If you allow me a week to make video then we can share it together if you wish.



Thank you

& speak soon!

Well, the date came and when we wanted to set up the Zoom, Nushi had audio issues and we could not make it work… This was the remedy she proposed and it’s what ended up being the above conversation with “D”, aka Troll Hunter….

17 November, 2025 - 19:29 - Text copied and pasted as per email received.

Hi yes,

I have experimented & it works on home computer & tablet, so if iffy on one we can use the other.



My oldest UK friend (& my drummer !) will do the interview with you so you can hear speaking, it is horrible just typing & the artificial voices are clunky to use for me.. you will be waiting while I type complex replies otherwise- so this should be much more better in flow!

, he knows most about esoteric weaponary (over 40 years experiments with sound & light -re ultra /infra sonics) & also knows most 911 history among us - he read David Ikea book on it , also bits of Andrew Johnsone , but importantly Judys book as well which was too long winded for me to digest yet.

also he is not worried about speaking online which may get Serge, Ram & me into grief with work.



I give him list of questions & topics I would like to hear your views on.

Also he will be quickest to chat & he know my feelings very well on this.

He just help me with latest post on Strontium use in chemtrail agenda.



You can call him ‘D’ / ‘Dee’ as he is humble person without seeking fame, which he had when very much younger than now, at least among music peoples, then he retire fast!



This will certainly be the best & easiest way to scrutinise the dilemma of 911 I feel.

Just looking at these two emails, in relation to the work published in her articles and how her insults / attacks are in her or other Substack comment sections are, do differ vastly…

So, “D” and I had the conversation on November 18th, and Nushi promised a 3 part series on the discussion, yet her attitude went down the toilet today.. I get to it below…

4 December 2025 - 21:43 - Text copied and pasted as per email received.

Hi Norman!

Just a quick update- I have learnt how to do video editing after a few mistake, losing the job (markers & cuts etc) a couple of times . A mistake I will never now make again.



What I have almost completed is this-



I divide the 4+ hours into 3 parts & cut out any ‘mistakes’, delays & other bits not needed, so it is all tidy.



Then I add some extra images that go with the ideas discussed... so that is almost all done now - I work backwards otherwise my time notes get jiggled. I have done most extra images now, I just need to source a small handful more, & do final ‘balances’.



I then will add some extra ‘narrative bits’ that illustrate the many ideas... & in a day I will add some extra commentary for lovely flow & interaction, as you both cover such important things (& are very aware of the event) some people may be more vague & need some help, but also I wish to go a bit deeper into some things you both skipped over rather rapidly



I will post the 3 parts a few days apart, to give people time to digest. I hope I will be ready for the very start of next week (I intended this Friday, but I think it will be too rushed for then) also Monday is a good day to post longer works.



So, apologies for longer delay than hoped, but now I know how to do new job! Also it will allow time to consider next topics to expand upon, whenever you would like to chat more.



I want this to be something I am proud of being involved with & Dee says ‘it is very good so far’ & is enjoying his interaction with it!



It is not fancy with bells & whistles this time, but that is what I will be learning next.... when I manage to construct entire 3D environments with autonomous entities populating it ! 🙄😂.. I think not! ..... but some super title animation / text transitions would be handy to learn I feel! I used VSDC & it has so much beyond my awareness still.



Thank you again, & I will send you part 1 ASAP in a day or 3 at most !

All the Best

Nushi

After reading the email, I was rather looking forward to seeing what she’d put together, BUT alas - It seems that with my upload of the discussion between Dr Mike Yeadon and Dr Wood, it became a Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, as far as Nushi is concerned. Have a look at this piece she wrote and also see the vitriol in her comment section… Truly amazing.

What is so astounding is the fact that she was rather sweet in the comment section of this article of hers…

I was really looking forward to positive interactions, and boy was I wrong…

Back to my Dr Yeadon / Dr Wood upload and here is where all the trouble started.

So, it’s abundantly clear - Nushi can insult, call people names and more, but as soon as you criticize her, she loses her shit and becomes Dr Jekyll, as you will see in the screenshots below…

Feel free to go through all the comments in the upload of the video here on Substack and see what a weird person Nushi is… Truly bizarre…

Here are just a couple of further comments as Nushi was lashing out for most of this Monday, December 12, 2025 in another article comment section.

Luckily “D” has some sense and has now confirmed that Nushi will change her edit to completely and utterly misrepresent it and turn it into some sort of attack on my character and not the evidence on 9/11, that CANNOT be explained due to any thermal or kinetic mechanisms…

I do not take kindly to threats, especially people who aren’t willing to show their faces, even in a private discussion. I respect “D”, as we truly hit it off, but there is something really off with Nushi…

So, let’s see how vengeful the bitch can be… It should be rather entertaining. I’ve getting the popcorn ready…

