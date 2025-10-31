TAP - Truth Action Project talks with 9/11 Revisionist

I do have to state my surprise when I received an email from Chuck to have this discussion, as my previous interactions with people from TAP left me scratching my head over two years ago. I do appreciate the chance to have this discussion and hopefully this is the start to facilitate a real round table discussion of all the narratives put out the last 24 years, but I must categorically state that I’m not holding my breath, as most in the 9/11 truth movement seem to have a narrative they will defend till death.

As per my article asking where these organisations money is going, a lot of the people running these organisations are financially involved in defending the narrative they are being paid to help promote. Chuck, you are really brave for having this conversation and I hope you don’t lose too many friends because you had this conversation, that most in the 9/11 truth movement just don’t want to have.

Link to the Rumble upload & Link to the YouTube upload.

Interesting follow up on the discussion.

The Sunday after our discussion, Chuck was attending Gene Laratonda’s “9/11 War Room” and it seems Chuck was trying to use some of the information I shared with him, but still kept walking egg shells, as one would be kicked out of the so called 9/11 truth movement, as discussed by Sarah & Thomas Corriher, in the video embedded in my article, DONATE TODAY for 9/11 Disinformation. Have a listen to what he brought up in the discussion. (4 minute clip)

Then another interesting point they were discussing is Bob Greenyer’s death knell to the provably flawed study of the WTC dust by Niels Harrit and Steven E. Jones, read more here, and also Bob Grenyer’s answer to Niels Harrit, after Niels Harrit responded to Bob Greenyer, read more here.

In the clip below, pay particular attention to the fact that they were talking about molecular dissociation, a term that Dr Wood uses to describe the processes at the WTC, but Richard Gage does not want you to describe what happened accurately.

The coping of these thermite junkies are entertaining to say the least and I have already written an article proving the narrative of high heat is utter bullshit. (7 min clip)

Just to point out the absolute bullshit Richard Gage is still promoting, just yesterday, he shared the following PROVABLE disinformation and do yourself a favour and see how his bullshit is being called out in the comments. I regularly have people sending me their screenshots of how they have been blocked on X by Richard Gage when they call out his bullshit. This is NOT an honest man.

These 45 degree cuts were made DURING CLEAN-UP, as the AP pictures prove in this clip below. People need to wake up to how they are being gaslit! (3 minute clip)

In closing, let’s have a bit of a chuckle at the COINTELPRO agents expense.

9/11 FACTS that hurt people’s feelings - 43 FACTS that cannot be explained due to jet fuel, bombs, thermite or nukes - Read more here

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

