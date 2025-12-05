Dr Mike Yeadon and Dr Judy Wood talk 9/11

The discussion I’ve been working on happening for over three years!

Dr Mike Yeadon, Dr Judy Wood, Tim West and Andrew Johnson have a free-ranging discussion about 9/11 and where the towers went, COVID and vaccines and a few other issues. Rumble upload & Odysee upload

Please see the new Dr Judy Wood website - https://www.doctorjudywood.com/wp/

My first article covering Dr Yeadon looking into 9/11 can be read here - Link

“At 56 minutes into the 4 person interview discussing how people psychological shutdown, Yeadon uses the phrase Catalytic Jolt. Excellent. What idea or evidence causes the person to move from incorrect paradigm of thinking to a correct paradigm of thinking?

The People EVERYWHERE are stuck in Full Spectrum Stockholm Syndrome.

They are plugged into the State as an appendage. Any threat to the State us a threat to them and they react violently. The truth is an existential threat to their faux fake fiat world view. That is what Dr Judy Wood experienced with her colleagues at Clemson.

WDTTG is an existential threat to the academic world.

WDTTG threatens the collapse of academia BECAUSE the State is its lifeblood for grants and direct funding. The reflexive attack on JW was the survival instinct of someone ADDICTED to the State.

9/11 was a psychological-theological act of war on the People.

JW likes to say it is an attack on human consciousness. A trauma based mind control operation. Agreed.

The Carlson 5 part series function was to herd viewers away from potential shock facts of DEW evidence on 911. This is why he crapped on Directed Energy Weapons within the first minute of Episode 4.

Shock Facts are not Trigger Facts of Catalytic Jolts. You can never know what will trigger the awakening.

In theological terms an epiphany. Mixing partially true info with false info so long as the normie is heresy. Truth and Lies can never cooperate and bear true fruit.”

“Yeadon and West need to shut down all other topics of discussion other than WDTTG on 9/11. It is the only set of facts that can defeat the Predator Elite.

CV-19 is defeated by Shock Facts from WDTTG. The State murdered thousands, unto millions before stoopid people injected themselves into GMO bots with mRNA.

Digital money control is defeated by Shocks Facts from WDTTG. DEW reality means unlimited free energy.

US color revolution in Ukraine that brought the current insanity in the Donbass could not have happened without the GW Bush, Glbaloney War of Terr’r through fraudulent AMUFs.

FOCUS: Forget Other Causes Until Solved ... until the WDTTG 9/11 awakening is Solved”. - Conspiracy Realist

MES 9/11 Roundtable – December 6, 2025

If you have questions or statements to make about 9/11, call in via Zoom!

Hosted by @MathEasySolns and 9/11 Revisionist.

December 6, 2025 SATURDAY at 1 PM PST / 3 PM CST / 4 PM EST / 11 PM CAT / 21:00 GMT (UK)

YouTube / Rumble / Odysee / BitChute / X / Zoom link

9/11 FACTS that hurt people’s feelings - 43 FACTS that cannot be explained due to jet fuel, bombs, thermite or nukes - Read more here

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

