This is a follow up on my previous article pointing out Johnathan Cole’s presentation at the DC, Turning the Tide event that is disingenuously error filled and a total misrepresentation of the evidence presented to court in 2007 and that is summarized in Dr Wood’s 500 page evidence filled book, Where did the Towers Go? Also remember, NONE of the explosive evidence of controlled demolition, molten metal or the use of nukes on 9/11, has EVER been taken to court, or filed for correction to NIST. It’s like we’ve backtracked to 2007, with the same lame misrepresentations discussed in the ‘Scholars for 9/11 Truth”, which formed in 2005 under the leadership of Jim Fetzer and Steven E. Jones. Read my article to get more of a background on the timeline of 9/11 truth suppression.

This past week, Thursday October 30th, Jonathan Cole again presented his disingenuously error filled and a total misrepresentation ‘Where the Towers Went”.

After 24 years and all the research that has gone into 9/11, how can you take someone serious that still argues a plane crashed at Shanksville or the Pentagon on September 11, 2001?

I decided NOT to attend, because it only started at 12:30 AM and due to this organization censorship I was not in the mood to sit up that late just to be denied entry into the Zoom call to ask difficult questions, something the moderator Susan Serpa does not like. I also have my doubts on her sincerity when it comes to the truth, as she is also financially involved in gatekeeping open discourse, as we saw in my article Donate TODAY for 9/11 Disinformation, as she is on the payroll.

So, I decided to do what I do best. Take a clip of statement made and then show what the truth actually is with regards to the disingenuous answers given.

I do ask of you to first work through my previous article, where I broke down an interaction I had with Jonathan Cole PE in 2023, in the same manner and you will then notice how 2 years later this man is still dishonest, as I have shown everyone in the bomb, thermite and nuke camp 2 of truth awareness are and it must be exposed.

I decided just to focus on the Q&A, otherwise this article would take three hours to work through, just because of all the absolute hogwash Cole presents.

But first, Dr Wood’s take on Jonathan Coles’ presentation in DC. (20 seconds)

Ok, so let’s get into breaking down the Q & A;

Sue Serpa was only allowing 2 minutes for questions, for certain attendees.

First up we have Chris Bergier, a member of Boston 911 for over 13 years, an aerospace engineer who also did a presentation for Boston 911 proving how thermite cannot be the destructive mechanism on 9/11. His 2024 presentation here. (4 minutes)

On the Bible found in the rubble of the footprint of the South Tower, Chris Bergier unfortunately forgot to mention the significance of the Bible as discussed by Bob Greenyer in this clip below; (5 minute clip)

Sorry Jonathan Cole, but your half assed answer is blown out of the water.

Next up is Raul Angulo, a firefighter that is trying to rally his fellow firefighters and I have pointed out that he too is falling short in many resects in my article, The Forgotten Firefighters of Stairwell B of the North Tower.

Sorry Raul - But what about these firemen’s testimonies? Did you just conveniently forget about these testimonies? Are you going to call them liars? (1 minute)

Or what about this news report, whilst BOTH Towers were still standing, discussing vehicles just spontaneously combusting 10 blocks away from the towers? (2 minutes)

Then Raul makes the following statement.

Now Raul, are these firefighters INSIDE the Towers lying too? (2 minute clip)

It doesn’t take much to see the holes in their thinking, if you apply some intellectual humility.

Then Cole goes into Building 7 with Raul, so let’s listen to what he had to say. (1 minute)

Jonathan, I’d like you to explain the seismic readings, lacking P and S waves for Building 7 and I have written extensively on Building 7 and even did a B7 presentation.

Whenever you ask these so called truthers about the seismic readings, they fail beautifully.

Next up is Bob Greenyer, from the Martin Fleischmann Memorial Project doing ground-breaking work on exotic vacuum objects (EVOs), Low Energy Nuclear Reactions (LENR or “Cold Fusion”), and the Hutchison Effect, who is also now proving convincingly that the red / grey chips found in the dust of the WTC that Steven E. Jones and Niels Harrit claimed were nano-thermite, were in fact the remains of standard anti-corrosive paints. YouTube link & Substack article, as has Dr Denis Rancourt in 2010, as well as many others.

As Bob puts it, he hates people ‘wasting life” on theories on that are wrong and urges that Steven E. Jones should publicly retract his theory. The same goes for Richard Gage and all the poo-ba 9/11 truth organizations that cite this study as proof of thermite being present in the World Trade Center dust. (1 minute clip)

A little background on Bob Greenyer and how he fell into figuring out how directed energy was involved on 9/11, from a physics perspective. (14 minutes)

Let’s listen to what he had to ask or say to Jonathan Cole. Note Cole’s body language.

Jonathan Cole isn’t a physicist now is he? The fact that Sue cuts short everyone who points out their lack of understanding of physics and observable evidence is noticeable. They will entertain any theory and have people present, yet NO ONE is allowed to present the evidence of Dr Morgan Reynolds and that of Dr Judy Wood.

On the micro-spheres, here is some feedback Bob Greenyer presented in a podcast interview with Math Easy Solutions in 2024. (3 minute clip)

Not only has Bob Greenyer done massive research into all of this, he actually found the patent for dustification! (6 minutes)

This again proves that what Bob Greenyer and Dr Wood present, is verifiable in available literature and what Jonathan Cole and his friends are proving is their lack of intellectual humility. I’ll state again - There are 3 issues most people have when faced with the truth regarding the events of 9/11

1. Problem solving skills.

2. Group Think.

3. They just can’t handle the implications.

Then there was a discussion with another attendee on the spire of the North Tower, which you would have seen in my previous takedown of Jonathan Cole, stating the spire did not turn into dust, but it was dust blowing off the steel, yet if you watch the following clip a couple of times and focus on the beams falling to the left of the screen, they are not staying solid. This is new physics! (20 seconds)

In 2024, my first podcast interview, this podcaster showed intellectual humility.

Next up was Math Easy Solutions and Cole’s coping had me fall off my chair laughing.

On to Gene and Sandra Laratonda, who are the gatekeepers on many 9/11 FB pages as I have discussed in my article, The 9/11 TRUTH vs Stand-Down PSY-OPS. (1 minute)

In case you haven’t listened to my conversation with Chuck Fall, from Truth Action Project about a week ago, I also touched on Gene and Sandra Laratonda’s disingenuousness and their false call to inclusivity and intellectual exchange about the 9/11 evidence. It’s a longer clip, but you need to listen to it. (20 minutes)

Also have a listen to my presentation taking on Gene Laratonda’s 10 points of contention against DEW on 9/11 here, a conversation he’s been running from for 2 years.

Then a second round of questions from the previous attendees, which we need to dive into real quick. Chris Bergier chimed in first for the second round of questions.

I’ll again suggest you listen to Chris’ presentation as he goes into great depth of explosives and thermite and how it CANNOT be the destructive mechanisms on 9/11.

Raul chimes in again and he makes very good points, but Raul, have you bothered to read Dr Wood’s book, or read her evidence filed to court in 2007? Something that NONE of the bomb, thermite or nuke proponents have done in the last 24 years!

Luckily Bob Greenyer offered to have a discussion with Raul and if you didn’t watch the clip above regarding the patent to dustification, I suggest you do. (1 minute)

let’s see if Dr Wood would ever be allowed to the table when Ron Johnson gets this ‘new investigation”, which Dr Wood already did, off the ground. Raul, have you ever bothered to reach out to Dr Woood, Andrew Johnson or anyone who has a good understanding of the evidence? (2 minutes)

Last up was Ross, a latecomer but it seems he is well known to Sue and was given a generous 6 minutes, where anyone arguing for DEW was cut off methodically at 2 minutes. I like the fact he asked about Jonathan Cole’s credentials in relation to having an opinion on 9/11, as well as the LACK of calculations on the manpower, the amount of explosives, lineal feed of cutting charges, access and so much more, because Richard Gage, architects for an engineered truth, the International Center for 9/11 Justice, suppression, or ANY other poo-ba organizations have ever done it.

Now that you’ve heard what Jonathan Cole’s credentials and experience is, who has the better standing to discuss the evidence, when you also take into account Dr Wood’s credentials? (1 minute)

To finish off Andrew Johnson said it best in an interview with Stew Peters on September 11, 2024, when he stated the following reasons for people’s lack of intellectual humility.

Lastly - To survive 9/11, you had to be a piece of paper. (1 min 30 seconds)

9/11 FACTS that hurt people’s feelings - 43 FACTS that cannot be explained due to jet fuel, bombs, thermite or nukes - Read more here

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

Share