This morning as I was sliding in front of my computer, opening my Telegram, I received a message from a friend with a link to Tucker’s latest discussion pertaining to 9/11. Tucker sat down with Kristen Breitweiser, who’s husband was killed in the South Tower on 9/11. The subheading of the video read: Over the decades since, she’s watched the cover-up in real time.

Even in the intro of 1 minute 30 seconds, I could see that the suppression of information has been successful. I decided to do a small little edit to the intro. (3 min)

I have written a couple of times on discussions Tucker has had relating to 9/11 and pointed out just how out of touch Tucker and his guests are, and how I think they are suppressing relevant and very important information;

I’ll just remind you all again - Tucker knows more than he let’s on. Shawn Ryan too, so my question is, why are they gaslighting their audiences? (3 minute clip)

Also read: Dear Shawn Ryan and Sarah Adams. Regarding the “Building 7 people.”

Before we get stuck into breaking down what was said in the interview, let’s revisit some of the statements made by family members over the years who have been seeking justice for their loved ones and how the cover-up has been playing out the last 24 years…

Have a listen to one of the first reports that came out listing some of the victims that were on the “planes”, flying out of Boston. (2 minute clip)

As soon as the passenger lists came out, there were massive discrepancies pointed out by Gary North, as early as 12 October 2001. I recommend you read: The Perplexing Puzzle of the Published Passenger Lists.

For more on the passengers, I highly recommend you work through the great articles put together by 9/11 Planes Research, here on Substack.

Early on, the 9/11 victims families were screaming that 9/11 was an inside job. (10 min)

Looking back at how the victim families and people questioning the official narrative were treated, it really leaves a bitter taste in one’s mouth. I wonder if they’d apologize?

You don’t hate the media enough!

People often talk about the complicity of the MSM in the cover-up, so let’s break it down real quick. (5 minute clip)

The above clip is from the book by Dr Morgan Reynolds and John Herold: ChatGPT and 9/11: A Thought Experiment with Artificial Intelligence Volume 1.

See Chapter 43 about limited hangouts as well as Chapter 44 about the 9/11 truth movement. Here’s a link to the Kindle edition & a link to standard color printed edition.

Now, lets get back to the discussion with Tucker and Kristen Breitweiser.

Again, I am dismayed that Kristen still believes that there were hijackers and that planes flew into the towers. There has been so many researchers come out PROVING that the hijacking, remote controlled planes, drones or TV fakery and CGI is complete and utter hogwash, and Tucker just further added to this lunacy with his poorly executed 5 part series, The 9/11 Files.

I recommend you read my 5 part breakdown of his camp 2 drivel he put out.

I’ll remind you again to listen to the discussion Dr Morgan Reynolds and I had, pertaining to the plane narratives, as he’s the only person that has taken on the US Government contractors for their fraudulent plane impact studies - The Suspension of Newtonian Physics on 9/11.

It seems Kristen has not wrapped her mind around who the main players were in the execution of 9/11 and I don’t think Tucker will EVER present the following to his audience. You can listen to my conversation with Chuck Fall, here. (7 minutes)

Kristen and Tucker talk about the foreknowledge and the insider trading, so I will again ask, why did Tucker NOT track down Robert Baer, a prominent journalist, who is on record stating that he knows someone that knew 9/11 was going to happen…

The American author, journalist, and former CIA case officer (born July 11, 1952) continues to work as an intelligence analyst for CNN and a columnist for outlets like Time and The Wall Street Journal. Recent sources, including his Wikipedia page (updated as of July 2025) and a biography profile, confirm his age as 72 or 73 in 2025 with no mention of his death. He remains married to Dayna Baer Williamson and has published books as recently as 2022, such as The Fourth Man. (1 minute clip)

With regards to the comments made by Kristie and Tucker on the lack of air defense, I would suggest listening to the following 40 minute breakdown from the documentary, September 11 - The New Pearl Harbor, released in 2013, which was for the time, a very well researched piece, but fell flat with regard to the destruction mechanism, as it refers to bombs and thermite, which I have shown in my writing is the government’s approved counter narrative, that just has truth seekers run down a dead end street.

The next point of discussion is the Shanksville crash of Flight 93, yet both still are unaware that they both are still hoodwinked with regards to all the narratives around Flight 93.

Let’s compare the crash of Flight 93 and the 2019 crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302.

They then pivot to the PentaCON and I really think Tucker should follow Redacted’s lead and have a discussion with Adam Eisenberg, one of THREE members of Alpha Company, 3rd US Infantry that state THERE WAS NO PLANE at the Pentagon. (6 min)

All three of them do not have much respect for Richard Gage and now that Richard Gage is weaseling himself back into a leadership role in the organization he founded, architects for an engineered truth, he is currently removing ALL interviews done, refuting the government’s conspiracy theory that a plane crashed at the Pentagon.

Read more about the soap opera that is taking place in the fight for control of AE911.

Next up in the discussion is Building 7 and according to Kristen and Tucker, Building 7 is the the key. Yet, you need to be able to count past three - The Twins & Building 7.

Kristen’s “bombs in couches” is just bloody ridiculous… Building 7 is a super gaslighting talking point that has so many flaws in the fire induced collapse AND the conventional controlled demolition narratives put out over the last 24 years.

Make sure to read: Building 7 didn’t go down due to fires or controlled demolition.

Next up was a discussion of the victim’s compensation fund and 9/11 Planes Research has written some great pieces.

What Kristie has to say about the DOJ’s Hedge Fund Scam to rob the victim’s families is truly infuriating and should have people rise up and make a HELL of a lot of noise about this… Listen from the 1 hour 15 minute mark.

The rest of the conversation is really good and I cannot really find fault with it, as it is her honest take on the research she has done through the years, but I do have to make note that people forget how to start looking into 9/11, as you need to start with - WHAT HAPPENED…

It’s important to start with - WHAT HAPPENED.

There are 3 issues most people have when faced with the truth regarding the events of 9/11

1. Problem solving skills

2. Group Think

3. They just can’t handle the implications

Sept 11 is a crime that should be solved by a forensic study of the evidence. Before it can be determined who did it, it must first be determined what was done and how it was done.

The order of crime solving is to determine

1) WHAT happened, then

2) HOW it happened (e.g., what weapon), then

3) WHO did it. And only then can we address

4) WHY they did it (i.e. motive).

Let us remember what is required to (legally) convict someone of a crime.

You cannot convict someone of a crime based on belief.

You cannot convict someone of a crime if you don’t even know what crime to charge them with.

If you accuse someone of murder using a gun, you’d better be sure the body has a bullet hole in it. And yet before noon on 9/11/01, we were told who did it, how they did it, and why they did it (they hate us for our freedoms); before any investigation had been conducted to determine what had even been done.

Many people have speculated as to who committed the crimes of 9/11 and/or how they did so. But without addressing what happened, speculation of this kind is nothing more than conspiracy theory, a phrase that also describes the 19 bad guys with box cutters story we were given before noon on 9/11/01.

Dr Wood’s research is not speculation and she’s been the closest to getting to the bottom of the who dunnit.

Dr Wood did a forensics investigation of what happened to the WTC complex on 9/11/01.

She does not address who did it, nor am I concerned with that question right now.

Before issues of that kind can be addressed, we must first determine what happened.

By definition, research that is purely empirical cannot be about and has nothing to do with conspiracy theory of any kind.

The fact that others (in the mainstream media, the alternative media, and the so-called 9/11 truth movement) promote various theories about 9/11 is irrelevant to Dr Wood’s research. On the other hand, to determine what happened, we must address all of the available evidence.

Anyone declaring who did what or how they did it before they have determined what was done is merely promoting either speculation or propaganda.

The popular chant, “9/11 was an inside job,” is, scientifically speaking, no different from the chant that “19 bad guys with box cutters did it.” Neither one is the result of a scientific investigation supported by evidence that would be admissible in court.

Neither identifies what crime was committed or how it was committed.

There are a lot of coincidences with regards to the build-up, on the day and the days after 9/11. There are suspects as to who might have had some sort of involvement in the events of 9/11, but for now it’s all they are. Suspects.

Dr Wood sued 23 NIST subcontractors who were tasked with security and clean up at ground zero. These companies also helped write reports that made up the scientifically flawed, 10 000 NIST report.

Two of the main defendants in the case were ARA and SAIC, who specialize in psychological warfare, weather manipulation and directed energy weapons, DEW.

If Dr Wood’s 2009 US Supreme Court Case wasn’t railroaded by the judge, she would have been able to depose these 23 companies and in so doing, would have been closer to determining exactly HOW and then we’d get a lot closer to WHO and WHY.

But we can have our suspects for now, but we need hard evidence to convict. (3 minutes)

A whole industry has been created - A whole “truth” movement, to have people NOT look at the evidence presented TO COURT in 2007, all whilst they are gaslighting good intentioned truth seekers with stories of remote-controlled planes or drones, CGI TV video fakery, bombs, and thermite for a controlled demolition or even buried or mini nukes.

Making sure people NEVER look at the anomalies with the 9/11 orphans, buildings 3, 4, 5, 6 and the Bankers Trust building, because if people do, they will immediately see the problems with the 9/11 truther narratives that are being SOLD to them.

Good intentioned truth seekers are FUNDING the greater cover-up of the truth of what happened on 9/11.

Have a listen and read their court filings. (5 minutes)

A last thought experiment and points to ponder.

Do you think the people who planned 9/11, forgot to plan a cover-up?

What would that cover-up look like? (7 minutes)

9/11 FACTS that hurt people’s feelings - 43 FACTS that cannot be explained due to jet fuel, bombs, thermite or nukes - Read more here

