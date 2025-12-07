Sorry about the audio - I don’t know why the audio was so wonkey.. First time it’s happened on Zoom…

Andrew Johnson is another unsung hero in the ongoing battle to have truth seekers find the truth of what really happened on 9/11 and he’s been in the thick of things from as far back as 2005, with the formation of “Scholars for 9/11 truth”.

Read more about his journey here: Helping People Understand Where the Towers Went.

Andrew Johnson’s two FREE E-Books on 9/11:

1. 9/11 Finding the Truth

2. 9/11 Holding the Truth

For more information, check out Andrew Johnson’s research on his website.

Also see Dr Wood’s new website - Link

The discussion was informal and we jumped around a bit, as there is so much that has happened in 24 years and one can easily get sidetracked in the various disinformation agents, that have exposed themselves as disingenuous in the 9/11 truth sphere.

Here are some timestamps;

0:00 - Andrew is less confrontational than 9/11 Revisionist

2:09 - How Andrew got involved with the Scholars for 9/11 truth

14:45 - A video I made regarding the Scholars for 9/11 truth

21:00 - A breakdown of who James Fetzer is, his deceitfulness in the 9/11 sphere, how he treated Dr Wood and that he might be linked to the CIA

34:00 - The website DrJudyWood.com is down, due to the domain renewal has expired and Andrew has no access to the domain. This is real bad news.

36:50 - January 2006 Fetzer asking Dr Wood if 9/11 was a “cold fusion” event

38:15 - Fetzer threatens Dr Wood - Radio interview

42:30 - Richard Gage and Jim Fetzer holding “9/11 hearings” OUTSIDE the US, whilst the Smith-Mundt Act was still in place.

45:45 - 9/11 Revisionist takes on Jim Fetzer in a Q&A late 2025 (Full Q&A)

51:20 - When did Fetzer start with his nuke drivel?

53:00 - Gordon Duff, senior editor of Veterans Today, discussing Dr Judy Wood and that Steven E. Jones and Richard Gage are Defense Intelligence Agency Assets.

58:00 - The mock debate between Jim Fetzer and Richard Gage using 9/11 Revisionist and MES, Math Easy Solutions’ content.

1:02:00 - The ongoing distraction from the truth and evidence presented by Dr Morgan Reynolds and Dr Judy Wood.

1:04:30 - Alex Jones and the 9/11 truth movement

1:07:01 - Joe Rogan, Eddie Bravo, Alex Jones discussing Dr Judy Wood in 2019

1:10:20 - Why are all these big name podcasters, like Rogan, Jones, Tucker and Shawn Ryan NOT talking to Dr Wood?

1:12: 15 - Stew Peters is the only “big name” podcaster that has discussed the evidence presented by Dr Wood. (2024 discussion)

1:17:00 - People being stuck in the early 2000’s disinformation documentaries that were filled with disinformation - Especially Ace Baker

1:21:20 - The difficulty of taking on the DEW evidence and the “agents” in the 9/11 truth movement running the cover-up of the truth of what happened on 9/11

1:22:10 - The Hutchison Effect and his metal samples being analyzed. A playlist

1:23:32 - Denis Rancourt and his criticism of the “thermite dust paper” in 2010

1:32:20 - The 9/11 truth movement echo chambers and their orchestrated distraction from the truth

1:34:35 - The 9/11 truth movement echo chambers discussing the PBD podcast with Dr Wood

1:46:08 - The “challenge” answered by Richard Gage, after the PBD podcast with Dr Wood, and why it will never happen

1:55:39 - Chuck Fall from TAP, Truth Action Project, took to hart what we discussed and challenged the 9/11 truth movement echo chambers and the response he got.

2:04:45 - Dr David A. Hughes and the inroads he’s making in having people learn about the evidence presented by Dr Wood and some critique on his position regarding what Dr Wood presents - My discussion with Dr David A. Hughes

2:22:45 - Andrew’s parting wisdom on how to counter all the disinformation out there?

2:26:57 - How will the 25th anniversary of 9/11 be over shadowed by Charlie Kirk’s first anniversary of his shooting?

9/11 FACTS that hurt people’s feelings - 43 FACTS that cannot be explained due to jet fuel, bombs, thermite or nukes - Read more here

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

