Timeline Junkie Films has brought a rather badass, highly entertaining cartoon series to the public, discussing a hypothetical scenario on how the events of 9/11 played out.

As stated in the beginning of episode 1 - None of what you are about to see is real. This show is entirely fiction and any similarities between the events and characters in this story and real life are entirely coincidental and not at all connected in any way.

Because coincidence happen all the time. And are no big deal. Full series here.

This is the series season teaser, released about 4 months ago.

This is the Episode 1 trailer.

Below is episode one, that you can watch for free here and subscribe to watch the rest of the series. Not sure how much free access will be available however it’s $11 a month at the lowest cost it seems.

Every episode will be at least 25 minutes. The first one is about 35 minutes. Episodes are going to be released about two at a time, every other month. The full thing will be out by 9/11 of 2026. (I’ll see if I can get the rest of the episodes downloaded and just add them to this article as they get released.)

They were asked about Hurricane Erin and Judy Wood they said they do have some segments with her, so that’s interesting to hear, and let’s see how they present this fictional story of what went down on 9/11.

I’ve already seen that a lot of the disinformation talking points over the years will feature, but at least this series might just wake some normies up, after a 24 year slumber, of believing the official government conspiracy theory sold to the American people and the world.

Update to the article: 3 December 2025

Comment from the creator, in the comment sections of his YouTube trailer.

I’m hoping he takes up my offer to discuss his project soon.

