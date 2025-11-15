A Plane Story on 9/11

This was originally uploaded to my article of 23 September 2023, with some additions to it below;

This is footage put together to help people understand that you cannot always believe your eyes, you cannot always believe what you are told. You live in a time where your perception is being managed. Just like with Covid from 2020 to 2023, people outsourced their thinking way too easily. 9/11 was an attack on human consciousness.

A poem by Rob Dubya

Come listen in, as I regale a tale

About something you’ll find beyond the pale

It goes against everything, including your eyes

And remains the most incredible of lies

We all saw the planes on that fateful day

At least, we saw two, that much I can say

But did we see alloy crash in to steel

Or was it our perception of a holographic reveal

Let’s approach what we saw with a critical mind

And evaluate the evidence to see what we find

I’ll keep it gentle, as this might cause confusion

A recognised symptom when destroying an illusion

Airliners at that speed, so close to the sea

Would swiftly break into a cloud of confetti

The density of the air, far too much to bear

For the planes, that put simply, couldn’t have been there

Steel columned buildings do not just swallow

The body of airliners, lightweight and hollow

Concrete and steel as a physical fact

Will reject the body of a plane on impact

Flight 93 vanished in to a hole

About the same size as a soccer goal

Swallowed by the ground, a physical mystery

For the first time ever, in recorded history

The Pentagon plane just disappeared

And left the ground unscathed as its target neared

Then vaporised like a puff, no plane to be seen

For mystified news crews who were first on the scene.

Skyscrapers by the way, don’t free fall to the ground

While turning to dust, hardly making a sound

Unless they direct energy at a structure’s fine balance

Turning steel to dust is just one of their talents

We all fell for it, so don’t feel like a turd

I know what I am saying here seems quite absurd

But what we were shown, just defies physics

And is possible in movies, but not in ballistics

I’m not here to tell you the how’s or the why

I’m just a forensically interested guy

Just saying what we saw, cannot be true

What you do with that info, sits squarely with you

It took me a long time to accept that there were no planes on 9/11.

Like everyone else, I sat there on September 11th 2001 and watched those 2 planes fly in to the towers over and over and over and over and over and over again.

Then in the following years repeating the same process while watching documentaries with many different theories, but none of them questioning the existence of the planes.

Then about 6 years ago I stumbled on a theory that the planes did not exist.

At the time I remember thinking, of course they bloody existed, I’ve seen them you moron. But I don’t like to write anything off, so I took a deep dive, still struggling with the visions of my own eyes through the TV that were so brilliantly burned onto the back of my eyes. But then you come to understand the advances in holographic technology that the modern world possesses, and this is just the tech they let you know they possess.

It is rumoured now that Japanese scientists can create holograms that you can touch using laser technology to create a plasma in the air. I wouldn’t bet against all of the latest UFO “disclosure” (seed planting) coming out of the US Navy is just testing the technology at their disposal.

As for the buildings turning to dust, which they did, as 400 meters of concrete and reinforced steel does not free fall into a pile no higher than the lobby after a 1 hour fire 3/4 of the way up, I suggest looking at all of the great stack publications by 911 Revisionist, but to get you started here is one of his earlier stacks with probably the best refutation of planes on 911. The article

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

