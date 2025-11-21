My friend Math Easy Solutions shared this on his Telegram Channel and I thought it should be shared with my readers too. 9/11 Planes Research has also done a great investigation into the mystery planes in 2017, that you should read too! Link.

This photograph by Robert Cumins on 9/11 shows a mystery plane in the top right (or South East of the WTC) just before the second “plane” impact.

Compare this with the Park Foreman footage which shows a mystery plane at the North West of the WTC.

And in the Susan Cook, Brooklyn Heights footage (WNBC Dub3_10.avi), there is THIRD mystery plane also at North East of the WTC but at a much higher elevation!

So there were at least 3 DIFFERENT mystery planes around the WTC during the 2nd impact.

ORIGINAL 9/11 “Plane” Footage

Jennifer Spell, Degraw Street, Brooklyn (WNBC Dub7 25.avi), 2.8km away.

This is a rare video that appears to show the 2nd “plane” with similar livery as the alleged UA 175 plane on the fin.

Note that the earliest September 10, 2007 upload on YouTube is worse quality and doesn’t show the livery. Interestingly the Park Foreman footage also shows the livery.

This is also similar to the Dan Perez photo.

Note also the mystery plane flying parallel to the 2nd “plane”.

Lastly note the tons of paper flying in the air, even landing over 2.8 km away unburnt!

Does this look like a solid object hitting a building?

The 1978 movie - The Medusa Touch - shows real plane crash physics, unlike what we saw on 9/11. (2minute clip)

In 2007 Dr Morgan Reynolds filed a request for correction (RFC) against the NIST subcontractors for their fraudulent plane impact studies, that then made him a whistle-blower and he then filed a suit against them for science fraud.

The suit included an affidavit from John Lear - a Retired airline captain and former CIA pilot with 17 world records, including Speed Around the World in a Lear Jet Model 24 set in 1966.

He flew secret missions for the CIA in Southeast Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa between 1967 and 1983 and for 17 years of his career he worked for several passenger and cargo airlines as Captain, Check Airman and Instructor.

He was certificated by the FAA as a North Atlantic (MNPS) Check Airman. He also had extensive experience as command pilot and instructor in the Boeing 707, Douglas DC-8 and Lockheed L-1011. In short - He knows WTF he’s talking about. (6 minute clip)

If you want to revisit some of my other plane related articles, here is the list:

Great poem by Rob Dubya - Ghosts In The Flight - Don’t believe your eyes

9/11 FACTS that hurt people’s feelings - 43 FACTS that cannot be explained due to jet fuel, bombs, thermite or nukes - Read more here

