The view looking down from the South Tower’s Observation Deck on the 107th floor onto the Austin J. Tobin Plaza with the 27 foot high Sphere, the North Tower (left), WTC 5 and 6 (right and center) and 7 World Trade Center with the U.S. Post Office on the right.

This beautiful shot was taken in August 1993 (6 months after the bombing).

After the famous 58 seconds elevator ride (from the lobby to the 107th floor), visitors could enjoy the views from the indoor observatory at an height of 1,310 ft (400m).

Two more escalators led to the “Top of the World”, the outdoor viewing platform at an height of 1,377ft (420m). On clear days visitors could see up to 50 miles (80 km)!

The sphere showed us something. Something most people missed and they still miss it today when you talk to them about it and boy, have I talked about it to sooo many people and the responses I get are blank stares of nothingness. People just run out of computing power and shut off. It’s crazy. This is another angle of the sphere.

What was it like at the Sphere in the Austin J. Tobin Plaza on 9/11?

The music still playing in the Austin J. Tobin Plaza on 9/11 was truly eerie. (4 minute clip)

There are two 110 story buildings, weighing about 500 000 tons each, right next to the sphere. You will see the sphere was circled by lamp posts, like this one.

If two 110 story buildings collapsed due to a raging inferno and pancaked down into it’s own footprint, or was blown to bits using explosives, ejecting debris 600 feet in ALL directions, then what should happened to the sphere?

Leave your answer in the comments, before reading further.

What did we see right after the dust settled with the disintegration of the last Tower, the North Tower 1?

What did the news media report on, on September 12, 2001? (46 second clip)

What would the rubble pile be if it was a fire induced structural collapse, or a conventional controlled demolition, utilising thermal or kinetic mechanisms? When you apply some critical thinking, you come to the realisation that it was a disintegration on a molecular level. Not just the building, but EVERYTHING in them. (1 minute clip)

When surveying the damage on September 12, the following news report went out and strangely enough, people thought they found the antenna, that was on top of the North Tower in the rubble. Have a listen to what these first responders had to say. (2 min clip)

It wasn’t the antenna of the North Tower. It was a lone surviving lamppost that was next to the sphere.

It was quickly removed, as I think people might have started catching on that it was a lamp post and not the antenna, because you really cannot find a lot of pictures of the lamp post with the flag draped on to it.

We know the rubble didn’t go into the basements, as they were mostly undamaged as I have discussed in my two basement articles, that you can read here and here.

Dr Wood is right and the narrative of a collapse or demolition, does not fit the evidence.

What happened to the sphere?

Now you also know the important secret the sphere told and is still telling us, after it’s been repurposed. (6 minutes)

It’s amazing how people could not see the story the sphere tells.

9/11 FACTS that hurt people’s feelings - 43 FACTS that cannot be explained due to jet fuel, bombs, thermite or nukes - Read more here

