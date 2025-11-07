9/11 Revisionist

Mark Taylor
18h

Just to be clear, are you saying the lack of serious damage to the Sphere is evidence that the collapse was not conventional -- that it should have been squashed and buried by debris from the Twin Towers? That is my conclusion.

It is amazing how mass delusion can work. I remember that day so well and when I saw the towers collapsing in columns of dust there was a voice in the back of my head saying, "What the hell? That's not normal." But then the authorities come in ignoring the obvious and giving their BS narratives and we want to believe it ... to be assured that all is normal.

But, of course, it is not. The deceit, lies and treasonous betrayal of the nation and especially those who died were injured and traumatized is perhaps the greatest betrayal of any government of its people.

Keep all of this in mind now as the US and Israel gear up for war in Iran. Another 9/11 will be needed to rile up the people to -- yet again -- support manufactured war for corporate profit and oil.

The treason of the government goes on.

Jim
20h

Love your explanation.

Love your presentations.

Love the last video with the background "Electric Avenue" by genius musician Eddy Grant. An inspired choice. ❤️

