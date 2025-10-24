Just how much money is there in gaslighting good intentioned 9/11 truth seekers?

I have mentioned it before.

Good intentioned truth seekers are FUNDING the greater cover-up of the truth of what happened on 9/11.

What has the 9/11 truth movement done for you lately in getting the REAL truth out about what happened on 9/11? Yes, they have raised some public awareness, but if you’re a regular reader, you’ll know darn well that it’s a movement away from truth. (2 min clip)

I must give a big shout out to Mystic Bazaar out of the UK, for helping me find this information.

A whole industry has been created - A whole ‘truth” movement, to have people NOT look at the evidence presented TO COURT in 2007, all whilst they are gaslighting good intentioned truth seekers with stories of remote-controlled planes or drones, CGI TV video fakery, bombs, and thermite for a controlled demolition or even buried or mini nukes.

Making sure people NEVER look at the anomalies with the 9/11 orphans, buildings 3, 4, 5, 6 and the Bankers Trust building, because if people do, they will immediately see the problems with the 9/11 truther narratives that are being SOLD to them.

Let’s have a look at just how much money is being raked in for a new investigation, all whilst the only independent forensic investigation in the public domain on what happened to the World Trade Center is ignored, ridiculed and misrepresented by these organisations that have been raking in millions for nearly two decades.

The architects for an engineered truth, is up first. (2 minute clip)

Architects for an engineered truth has raked in $7.5 million in the last ten years, 2014 to 2024, as per their IRS filings.

2024 - $278,662

2023 - $229,874

2022 - $539,896

2021 - $1,192,698

2020 - $1,234,733

2019 - $809,246

2018 - $540,190

2017 - $506,282

2016 - $783,278

2015 - $696,542

2014 - $606,571

In the last 10 years as director of AE911, Richard Gage has paid himself a handsome total of $494 503, with his best year being 2020 with $121 440.

According to the figures available that explicitly breaks down salaries from 2013 to 2020 for Richard Gage, for 2015 and 2016 he did not receive a salary. Richard, how did you pay the bills for those two years? I think we’ll find the answer when we look at the other organisations, as he’s a board member on some of them and they pay him too.

Interesting to note below is for 2024 they received $278 662 with expenses totalling $268,830 that seems to be made up out of $54k for Andy Steele and $60k for professional fundraising fees… What are “professional fundraising fees”?

Also, where did the other $163 766 in expenses go?

Now, with that kind of money and thousands of signatories on their petition, why the hell hasn’t AE911 done their own independent investigation, since the formation in 2007? Do they really think that the government will get it right after investigating themselves for a third time? We already know what shams the NIST and the 9/11 Commission Report was.

With some further digging, Mystic Bazaar was having a random debate with ChatGPT which started at mind control, but she ended up back onto architects for an engineered truth and Richard Gage. She asked why the organisation doesn’t do an independent investigation into 9/11 themselves and it gave her a summary of what they are spending their money on!! There was $0 given to labs or put into research!

I need to thank Ryan, Field Interference, for this nugget of a discussion he had 11 years ago, with Sarah & Thomas Corriher, who both volunteered at AE911 and saw a lot of weird things going on, as well as the people working for AE911. I highly recommend you listen to this discussion, as it will blow your mind! It left me totally gobsmacked that this information has been out for all this time, it melted my brain! (48 minutes)

If you don’t want to listen to the full 48 minutes, at least listen to this 5 min clip.

Also read: The tell-tale signs of a 9/11 cult, as a downloadable book is included.

When Richard Gage got “kicked out” of AE911 for his CV-19 stance in 2020, he started RichardGage911.org which is NOT a non-profit, so we can’t find out how much he’s raking in under his new rebranded “organisation”.

Richard Gage, AIA, Architect is a limited liability company. Donations are NOT TAX DEDUCTIBLE. If you would like a tax deductible donation for supporting our film project “9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom“ please make your donation at the “9/11: CrimeScene to Courtroom” film project website https://911C2C.org Your donation is a gift - with no exchange of goods or services. Thank you!

Here you have another money maker and how are these fund being appropriated?

Next up is the Lawyers Committee For 9/11 Inquiry Incorporated

A little less known, but I have had some dealings with them in 2023, when I asked fireman Erik Lawyer about the forgotten firemen of Stairwell B. (17 minute video below)

Voiceover in the video was done by MES - Math Easy Solutions.

If you are a spokesperson for the first responders of 9/11, shouldn’t you have a grasp of what happened to your fellow brothers that survived in the North Tower?

How mush has the Lawyers Committee For 911 Inquiry Incorporated raked in since 2016 to 2024? Unfortunately the available data is only from 2018.

Total donations received: $869 034.

Richard Gage is a director since 2021 and has been paid a total of $64 478.

Below is the 2024 pay out for salaries.

It should also be noted, NOWHERE on their website do they mention the court cases of Dr Morgan Reynolds and Dr Judy Wood.

What happened when you ask Mick Harrelson Esq about these court cases? (7 minutes)

The other big organisation and the “new kid” on the block is;

The International Center for 9/11 Justice, suppression, popped onto the scene in 2023 and according to their website: The Center was founded in 2008 by attorney James Gourley. Originally called the International Center for 9/11 Studies, the Center’s purpose was to promote scientific study and public education efforts regarding the 9/11 attacks.

The rebrand took place in 2023 and thus, when searching the non-profit International Center for 9/11 Justice’s tax number, the information about the International Center for 9/11 Studies pops up. They received $92k and Ted Walter paid himself $52k for 2023.

I wonder why their 2024 return hasn’t yet been filed?

The director Ted Walter worked for the architects for an engineered truth, under the tutelage of Richard Gage for 8 years. I also had a run in with Ted in 2023; (11 minutes)

He ignored my question completely and was rather disingenuous stating the destruction mechanism isn’t that important.

Really Ted? What don’t you want people to know?

The only mention of Dr Morgan Reynolds on their website, is this letter from 2005, yet NO MENTION of his 2007, Qui-Tam whistleblower case against NIST and that he completely rejects the conventional controlled demolition theory pushed by these organisations. Listen to the 2025 conversation I had with Dr Morgan Reynolds here.

The search result for “Judy Wood” only gives you the 2025 Turning Point events page and NO MENTION of her 2007 Qui-Tam case or her 2009 US Supreme court case.

Question - What 9/11 Justice are they looking to find?

What one can gather from this is, these people and organisations are financially invested in keeping the further cover-up of the truth, and their provably false narratives going. Just imagine if they had to pay back the money to all the good intentioned truth seekers they have defrauded with their provable disinformation.

Nobel laureate, John F. Clauser on the two types of truth, the Perception of Truth and Real Truth. Perception of Truth is malleable and we’ve seen that with the evolution of the patently false narrative of thermite. It started off as thermite, then it became thermate, then thermate with sulphur added and also paint on thermite. ( 4 minutes)

The real truth has and will stand the test of time - Dr Wood’s book: Where did the towers go?

A final though on the request by these poo-ba organisations for a new investigation.

9/11 FACTS that hurt people’s feelings - 43 FACTS that cannot be explained due to jet fuel, bombs, thermite or nukes - Read more here

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

