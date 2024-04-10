I have noticed a trend in the alternative technologies / hidden technologies / black ops technologies / alien technologies and the UFO talking heads that discuss all of these technologies, have one thing in common.

They don’t want to connect the technologies they are talking about to the events of September 11, 2001. After all, as Arthur C Clarke puts it, ‘Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic’.

My previous article on super secret weapons has already touched on the evidence with regards to technology that is available, that is beyond the general public’s knowledge, which ties into my last “plane” article as well. (4 min 30 sec)

However when you interact with some of these UFO “professionals” like the so called Alien Scientist aka Jeremy Rys, they have a lot of contradicting conversation points…

Jeremy has been one of the most “mainstream” detractors in the UFO sphere attacking Dr Wood and her book over the years… I’d like to link to him on X, but he’s blocked me, after I pretty much proved to him that the thermite distraction he’s pushing just does not hold any water. His followers started calling him out, LOL. (1 min)

Then we have one of the best known UFO “gurus” out in the alternative media / truther movement, namely Dr Steven Greer and his Alien Disclosure Project, that I need to go into in some detail, seeing that in my opinion, is not doing such a great job in his so called disclosure, with regards to disclosure of the shadow tech available.

He does champion the same benefits as Dr Wood, but he’s not disclosing everything he knows. I’ll share some clips and you can make up your own mind… (1 min video)

Dr Steven Greer, Nov 21, 2015 gave a talk on “How the Secret Government Works - The Most Explosive Expose” and this was his answer after being asked directly about the use of DEW (Directed Energy Weapons) on September 11, 2001.

You can read more about it in Andrew Johnson’s free E-book, Acknowledged - UFOs, Aliens and Crop Circles on page 299. And 9/11 Finding the truth. (2 min 27 sec)

Thing is, Greer also refers to Magnetic Electro Gravitic Nuclear Reactions in this senate hearing. (1 minute)

Dr Wood also refers to Magnetic Electro Gravitic Nuclear Reactions, with regards to her independent forensic investigation to what happened on September 11, 2001.

Both of them pull their information back to the work of Nikola Tesla… (4 min 30 sec)

This leaves me asking the question: Dr Greer, why don’t you want to go there, and discuss what made your “security team light up” with regards to the events of September 11, 2001?

Dr Greer left some interesting hints, proving in my mind that he is holding back on his disclosures, in a conversation with Shaun Ryan 8 months ago, and the only way you could pick it up is if you’ve been looking into Scalar, Electromagnetics, RF Weapons and Magnetic Electro Gravitic Nuclear Reactions, as some of you have… (3 minutes)

So, he’s just mentioned technology mentioned in the discussion Retired Ex-CIA, Expert Pilot had… John Lear - once held 17 aviation world speed records, including the fastest time around the world in a leer jet, with over 20 000 hours of flight time in multi-engine jets, and was a founding member of Pilots for 9/11 truth. Find the full 16 page downloadable affidavit and court filings. Greer went on to discus 1950’s technologies.

I touched on these technologies, as discussed by David Icke in his 2002 book, in this article, so I suggest you go and check it out… But here are the highlights. Be sure to listen to the 7 minute clip of Dean Warwick’s testimony during the 1h interview…

In the first clip from Greer talking to Shaun Ryan talking about running circles around stealth fighters, it reminds me of a very active “investigation” into the disappearance of flight MH370 by Ashton Forbes as mentioned 18 days after the disappearance by John Lear… Ashton and I have been sharing info in his comment sections on X, with regards to the work of Lt. Col. Tom E. Bearden on scalar waves, zero point and more, which he seems to be investigating, but he’s scared to delve into September 11, 2001.

Ashton’s statement above is in line with the statements made by John Lear 18 days after the disappearance of MH370…

Now to tie all of this so called alien innuendos to the black world tech and disinformation out there, especially when it comes to the evidence Dr Wood presents and the narratives put out there to try and discredit, or get people not to look at the evidence she presents in this 500 page handbook of evidence…

Initially in 2012, most people weren’t familiar with the concept of DEW (Directed Energy Weapons), so you had to find a way to get people’s attention…

So, Dr Wood wrote a paper, called “Star Wars Beam Weapons” and whenever you have people criticising her work, just go to her FAQ page, to answer all the silly questions.

Why was “Star Wars Beam Weapons” used as the title for that paper?

This term was used because it is a familiar term that has been used over the last 20+ years to describe weaponry under development as part of the Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI).

Since little is known about the technology specifically, though numerous articles and Defense websites describe its existence, plus the fact that hundreds of billions of dollars have been channeled to research in this area, it is reasonable to expect that tremendous advances have been made in technology over the past 50 years since microwaves and lasers were first developed. The title was later changed to “Star Wars Directed-Energy Weapons (DEW), (brought to you by the Star Wars Program)”.

The other popular straw man distraction term used is “Space Beams” so again, let us go to the FAQ explanation…

Is your “space beam” hypothesis testable?

First of all, I have never used the term “space beams.” It is a derogatory term used to distract folks away from looking at the real evidence. The term was first coined by physicist Steven E. Jones within days of my first posting an article suggesting a high-tech energy weapon was used to destroy the WTC. It has been speculated that the purpose of using this name was to mock the hypothesis that unconventional methods were used to destroy the WTC.At this point, it has not been determined exactly what weapon was used, but the general category of what was used is fairly clear. The visual data as well as the issues related to the bathtub fragility and ground shaking eliminate the conventional demolition methods that have been proposed to date. The buildings “floated” to the ground as dust.So, is this hypothesis testable? Yes! And each of the phenomena identified at the WTC complex on 9/11 has been reproduced in a lab. We present this evidence here. This may or may not be the exact same way of creating the effects, but it is the same mechanism.

I suggest everyone reading this article goes through the FAQ page as you will then see how easy it was to refute Gage’s and architects for an engineered truth’s game in 2008 already.

Just to rub it in, you can download the Refutation of Gage’s Game in 2008 AND 2023 here.

Please take the time to listen to this 15 minute discussion on the UFO “experts” and “9/11 truthers” that just don’t want to discuss the observable, empirical evidence of September 11, 2001.

Why is it so dangerous to discuss the implication of where the evidence on Sept 11, points to? (4 minutes)

The importance of this book, people want to keep you away from reading or discussing this 9/11 scientist from is explained in the following video, that even the UFO guru’s are afraid to discuss.

If this is the first article of mine you're reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all 70 of them, as you've missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and "9/11 truther movement" information.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

