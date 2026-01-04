This is an open letter from a 9/11 widow, Patricia Casazza to the 9/11 truth movement and published with permission… Watch our discussion here.

Hi Norman,

On a different note, I wrote a lengthy response to Geoffrey Campbell’s lawsuit in the U.K. I’m wondering where I should submit it to better support Dr Judy Wood’s more complete and accurate narrative of the events at the WTC on 9/11.

The International Center for 9/11 Truth is fully entrenched in a narrow perspective, particularly given its connection to Richard Gage.

Warm regards, Patricia Casazza

*Please note: Hyperlinks added to Patricia’s letter below, were added for further study of the evidence presented in Dr Wood’s 2007 court case and her book, Where did the Towers go?

Those seeking to uncover the whole truth about the events of September 11, 2001, particularly the destruction of the seven World Trade Center buildings and the nearby Bankers Trust building, need to prioritize utilizing the most comprehensive examination of the mechanisms involved. I would suggest that an empirically supported alternative examination — such as the one proposed by Dr. Judy Wood regarding directed energy technologies — deserves rigorous consideration.

I believe that dismissing Dr. Wood’s explanations without a thorough review could limit inquiries into cases such as U.K. citizen, Geoffry Campbell’s death on 9/11, and cause the family of the victim to settle for a partial narrative that challenges the official account --just enough --to gain traction in legal or public forums, potentially at the expense of a deeper understanding of what happened on that horrific day, an expense none of can afford.

What, ultimately, would such a partial victory achieve? And what long-term implications might it hold for future generations and the stewardship of our planet?

Consider an analogy: the choice between using a jagged shard of glass versus a precision knife in a crime can reveal much about the perpetrator’s intent, planning, and level of sophistication.

Similarly, if exotic or directed energy weapons were employed instead of conventional methods like explosives or thermite, this would suggest a more advanced operation — possibly involving actors with access to classified, black-budget technologies capable of “dustifying” or molecularly disassembling massive structures.

Such a method might explain why over 100 individuals jumped en masse from the 110-story towers to their certain death. I believe they were driven by conditions far beyond those of a standard structural failure – I suspect they were subject to unimaginably terrifying conditions and sights -- beyond our worst nightmares.

Historical examples illustrate how such secrecy could be maintained. The Manhattan Project (nuclear weapons) employed 130,000 people at its peak, demonstrating the feasibility of developing and testing advanced weapons under the guise of unrelated activities. More directly relevant to 9/11, the recent discovery of 68 boxes of Ground Zero health data—reported by the New York Post on November 24, 2025 — highlights ongoing transparency issues, as these documents on potential toxins were uncovered only after legislative pressure, despite years of denials. While the exact total is unknown, the WTC Health Program serves over 130,000 members, with many suffering from chronic issues like sinus inflammation (CRS) and GERD, and thousands more likely affected outside the official program, reports NPR and Barasch & McGarry.

Photographic and forensic evidence further points to anomalies inconsistent with conventional explosives or thermite. For instance, no wiring or undetonated charges were reported by FDNY Battalion Chief Orio Palmer, who ascended to the impact zone in the South Tower and described only isolated, manageable fires shortly before the collapse. Estimates suggest that achieving the observed effects via thermite would require approximately 29,000 tons per tower, an impractical quantity to deploy undetected.

Conventional demolitions would also likely have left higher rubble piles, larger debris fragments, and potentially more survivors. Moreover, thermite reactions / charges — according to expert analyses — would produce intense, blinding light — a phenomenon absent from eyewitness accounts and injury lists.

The lethality of what happened on 9/11 is nothing to trifle with, and settling for partial truths is truly at our peril — even more unconscionable and unacceptable twenty-five years later. - Patricia Casazza (9/11 Jersey Girl)

The following are additional video clips to help bring across the points Patricia is making above;

But first - Will commissioner Eric Burlison follow up on the request of Ty Roberts, from the Total Disclosure Podcast, who interviewed me recently, to look at the evidence presented by Dr Judy Wood? (7 minute clip)

Also read: “Task Force on Federal Secrets”- Set up to fail?

My 2023 interaction with Ted Walter, CEO of the “International Center for 9/11 Justice”.

My 2023 interaction with Richard Gage and David Chandler. (5 minutes)

The lack of rubble

The thermite distraction peddled by Richard Gage and architects for an engineered truth. Also read: Ending the Nano-Thermite 9/11 Hypothesis for the World Trade Center Catastrophe (4 min)

Is the 9/11 “truth” movement a distraction movement? (2 minutes)

9/11 FACTS that hurt people’s feelings - 43 FACTS that cannot be explained due to jet fuel, bombs, thermite or nukes - Read more here

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

If this is the first article of mine you're reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you've missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and "9/11 truther movement" information.

And whatever you do, don't watch the 1h "9/11 Essential Guide".

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

