What a roller-coaster ride 2025 has been with regards to world events and we can see just how quickly false flags are being rolled out, how the conspiracy theorists are proven right, time and time again, by just waiting about 6 months to see them proven right.

When it comes to finding 9/11 truth, even more longer standing conspiracies are being shown as true, even though there have been concerted efforts made to have truth seekers NOT look into these co called “tinfoil hat nutjob” theories of 9/11.

Trump promised to unseal the 9/11 files in 2025 and we all know nothing came of it.

Let’s run through 2025 to see what has happened and just how truth seekers have come to realize just how they’ve been bamboozled by outsourcing their thinking and trust, to movers and shakers in the truth movement and the alternative media this year…

When you go onto social media and you listen to podcasters, especially podcasters like the Shaun Ryan show, Tucker Carlson, Redacted, the PBD podcast and so much more, one saw an uptick in ex-CIA and government stooges coming on to these shows, still wanting to push the official government conspiracy theory of Muslim hijackers and jet fuel causing all the destruction that we witnessed at the WTC and let’s not even get into the hoodwink at Shanksville and the PentaCON.

Read the article: 9/11 Truth Suppression Timeline and if you want to watch some great 9/11 documentaries, here are my top picks.

If you are new to my Substack, let me give you a quick rundown on three basic versions of the 9/11 events.

Although differences and / or overlapping may occur, the following three versions generally describe what most people believe:

1. OGCT: This is known as the “Official Government Conspiracy Theory”.

This version states that a guy from a cave in Afghanistan conspired with 19 box cutter-wielding Muslims to hijack airplanes, outwit the USA’s entire multi-trillion dollar defense system, and cause the Twin Towers to collapse. This is the version pushed by the government and media as being the truth of 9/11.

2. APCT. I call this the “Alternate Propaganda Conspiracy Theory”.

This version states that, more or less, there were hijackings on 9/11, but the planes might have been taken under remote control to ensure they crashed as planned. Airplanes most likely crashed at the Pentagon and Shanksville, but planes definitely did crash into the Twin Towers. The Twin Towers and WTC 7 collapsed from conventional explosives and thermite, and molten metal was found in the rubble. This is the version pushed by the government and media as being the “wacko conspiracy theory” that the “truth movement” believes.

3. REAL.

This, simply, is the REAL version, backed by actual evidence, Laws of Physics, and common sense:

There were no hijackings, no plane crashes, and the WTC complex (not just the Towers and WTC 7) was destroyed with Directed Energy technology (DE).

The government and media steer clear of these.

Is it possible that the “truth movement” has been run by the 9/11 perpetrators since day one?

As stated, MANY podcasters had ex-CIA stooges coming on to shows, wanting to push the OGCT, and first up was “Former” CIA Targetter, Sarah Adams on the Shawn Ryan Show, in January 2025, that had a rather disingenuous outlook on the “Building 7 people”, have a quick listen to this clip I put together from the interview, to show just how disingenuous this Sarah Adams is. (13 minutes)

I ended up sharing my video clip and my article about the interview, on Sarah’s X account comment sections and well, she seems to not have appreciated it, LOL.

Now, before we steam on ahead… I need to remind you of the fact that Shawn Ryan has had a multitude of ex-government officials on his show and one of the most important ones is Col. John Alexander (August 2024) who was the head of the non-lethal weapons division of the US MIC and he had a lot to do with DEW, as far back as 1964.

Shaun has also had other guests on talking about DEW, but yet NO invite on to his show for two of the most censored 9/11 whistleblowers, namely Dr Morgan Reynolds and Dr Judy Wood, as this short clip will have you see that DEW has been discussed numerous times on his show. (30 second clip)

Now for those of you not familiar with the US MIC’s DEW program, read my article.

Our next CIA stooge, was Bernard Hudson, who ran the CIA’s counterterrorism department, talking with Tucker Carlson and let’s just leave this clip, showing just how disingenuous Bernard is. He hasn’t blocked me on X yet. (3 minute clip)

One can see in Tucker’s body language that he’s not buying Bernard’s bullshit, but we’ll be returning to Tucker a couple of times during the course of this article.

By the end of January, I wrote The 9/11 TRUTH vs Stand-Down PSY-OPS, where I pointed out some of the problems we have in the 9/11 truth movement and just how truth seekers’ perceptions are, and have been managed by disingenuous talking heads running poo-ba 9/11 “truth” organizations, since 2005. One video clip from the article is worth posting here, to show you the disingenuousness of these talking heads. (9 min)

We’ll return to Richard Gage and the thermite lie later on in the article, as much has happened with regards to the alleged thermite found in the dust of the rubble of the twin towers.

Then early in February we were told about the “Task Force on Federal Secrets” and I wrote a piece why it would be set up to fail, just like the hack job the 9/11 Commission report was. Still I had hope that something would come of this, but nothing came of it.

It was also comical to see how senator Hassan trying to take on RFK junior on his 9/11 stance. The PTSD of 9/11 runs so deep and it’s truly disheartening to see people still NOT wanting to learn the truth of what happened on September 11, 2001. (10 min)

In March 9/11 Planes Research and I sat down to discuss the re-pivoting of the 9/11 truth movement in wanting to establish themselves as the authorities on the alleged planes on 9/11, and you really should make some time to listen to it. Discussion link.

Another great piece of work was being done by Dr Morgan Reynolds and his assistant John Herold, with their questions about 9/11, with an Operative involved with 9/11, as a thought experiment with ChatGPT - You can read more here. (2 minute clip)

As there was a tick up on chatter about 9/11, I once again found it necessary to point out in my article, The Gatekeepers of 9/11 Truth, that the influencers and talking heads in the alternative media sphere were all falling into lock step with the APCT talking points and one person in particular that I had to revisit was David Icke, as more has happened after my first writing about Icke’s disingenuousness, when it comes to 9/11.

By the end of March, inspired by the work by Dr Morgan Reynolds and John Herold with their book, “ChatGPT and 9/11: A Thought Experiment with Artificial Intelligence Volume 1”, Here’s a link to the Kindle edition & a link to standard color printed edition, I too tried my hand in having a 9/11 evidence based discussion with Grok and this was the result - read more here. My article even got translated into Turkish and was published in the Canadian Newspaper, Druthers.

Then in April we had the massive 7.7 earthquake hit Myanmar, that lit up the internet with people talking about how the structural collapse of the partially built building looks like what we saw on 9/11, and it prompted me to write, Myanmar Provides a 9/11 Lesson for Critical Thinkers - Showing you just how easily people are duped, who don’t know any better. The article also formed my foundation for the talk I had with William Ramsey on Dismantling the 9/11 Collapse & Controlled Demolition Theories.

I also wrote a piece on Rebekah Roth in April, as people were coming at me on social media with all her bogus talking points and as you are well aware, I’m keeping my eye on all the poo-ba 9/11 “truth” organizations and I was surprised to see Rebekah Roth being allowed a discussion with Boston 9/11, that made for some great entertainment during the Q&A, especially seeing people wanting to ask her about her fake name she uses, as well as the fact that she was outed as a possible CIA spook, back in 2015 already.

A gentleman called Ray Kraaijenhagen asked Roth some questions - You’ll be amazed how pig headed and teetering on insane this guy is. I’ve interacted with him on Facebook numerous times and it does not matter how much evidence you present to this guy, he constantly plays dumb. There are so many of these chaos agents around the various 9/11 narratives, that one really wonders about what is causing people to be so dumb.

At the end of the discussion, when the CIA spook Rebekah Roth got annoyed with his continued stupidity, she asks him if there is something wrong with him. I think there definitely is. (4 min 30 clip)

I was approached by Sonia Poulton to have a 9/11 related discussion, but seeing that she’s UK based, I referred her to speak with Andrew Johnson and he ended up laying into the 9/11 truth movement and Richard Gage in particular and that prompted a member of Boston 9/11 to write a chain mail to a large audience of “truther celebrities”, which then turned into a full scale email meltdown that kept going for a while and by the end of it, the disingenuousness of this “inclusive search for 9/11 truth movement”, was laid bare again in my article: A 9/11 truther movement celebrity meltdown, take two.

One interesting revelation from the email interactions, was this audio clip of a conversation with Pete Santilli and Gordon Duff, senior editor of Veterans Today, discussing Black Ops, National Security & 9/11.

Duff also describes how Nano-Thermite does not exist, except for “6 grams of nano-thermite were made on the ISS according to sources supplied by Christopher Bollyn, ONLY as a failed propellant” and that Steven E. Jones knows nano-thermite does not exist, Jones works for the Defense Intelligence Agency, as well as Richard Gage, and Dr Judy Wood is RIGHT about what disintegrated the Twin Towers, Building 7 and caused the anomalies with the WTC orphans. (3 min)

Next up on Tucker Carlson’s show was Curt Weldon, who took shots at the 9/11 Commission report and well, let’s just say my article, A 9/11 Debrief: Tucker Carlson & Curt Weldon - An American Emergency with a Bloody Nose - Lays out out a LOT of what is wrong with the 9/11 Commission Report and what Curt Weldon is peddling with regards to what happened on 9/11. We’ll get to Weldon again soon. But in this interview Tucker made mention that his team will be doing a series on 9/11, which we will get to later in this article, as well.

April was also the month I got to have a discussion with one of my 9/11 hero’s, Dr Morgan Reynolds, as we had a plane conversation, dissecting all the plane related propaganda that has been put out over the years, pertaining to the alleged planes involved on 9/11 and it was truly amazing to be able to work through all of the disinformation with one of the GOATS of REAL 9/11 truth. Interview here.

In April, we also saw Catherine Austin Fitts appear on Tucker’s show, talking about Power Grids, Bankers vs. the West, Secret Underground Bases, Extinction Events and also, the dangers of weaponizing breakthrough energy, yet she didn’t want to delve deep into it, as I lay it bare in my article, Catherine Austin Fitts & Breakthrough Energy - Weaponized Breakthrough Energy has been deployed, but no one wants to talk about it.

Here is a short 4 minute clip, that will help you understand what I’m talking about…

The next big 9/11 related discussion on the podcast scene was Curt Weldon appearing on the PBD podcast and well, it basically turned into a September 11 Evidence: Don’t talk about Judy conversation, much like the Fitts conversation with Tucker.

Have a listen to his answer and you tell me what you think about his answer in the comments?

Later in May, I noticed a discussion Dr David A. Hughes had with the Solari Report, Catherine Austin Fitts’ platform, where the discussion title: Invisible Weaponry: The Implications of Dr Judy Wood’s work, which had me wonder if my calling out of her lack of mentioning Dr Wood being at the 2012 Breakthrough Energy Conference, organized by friends of Catherine Austin Fitts, on Tucker’s show could have prompted it, but Dr Hughes let me know, it was planned way before Fitts ended up on Tuckers show.

The interview was explosive, as Hughes Exposed: The 9/11 Truth Movement Talking Heads - Steven E. Jones, Richard Gage, Niels Harrit and Kevin Ryan, just to name a few.

At the end of May, Tucker returned to discussing 9/11, but this time with Senator Ron Johnson and let’s just say, I again had a lot of points to make on just how badly they both are being led around by their noses, supporting absolute hogwash talking points when it comes to WHAT happened on 9/11. This clip will help you realize, Ron Johnson isn’t really looking into 9/11, he’s just waiting for his staff to feed him whatever bullshit they come up with, similar to the series Tucker did, but I’m getting ahead of myself.

Keep in mind - the article series - 9/11 Reality, written by my friend and posted on my Substack, was snail mailed to Senator Ron Johnson 4 years ago!

At the end of June I got some great news, news that 3 years of nudging was starting to pay off. If anyone has been deep diving the whole Covid-19 sham, then you will be well aware of Dr Mike Yeadon, but if you’re not, this is what his Wikipedia page states, lol - Dr. Michael "Mike" Yeadon is a British retired pharmacologist and former Pfizer biotechnology executive who became a prominent anti-vaccine activist and conspiracy theorist during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the article I wrote, and by the end of July, Dr Yeadon had this to say about 9/11, when chatting with South African podcaster, Jeremy Nell aka Jerm Warfare. (6 minutes)

You should check out Jerm’s 9/11 related podcasts, as it is a star line-up of real 9/11 truth tellers.

Then from there on in, I pushed to get Dr Yeadon, Andrew Johnson and Dr Wood to have a 9/11 related conversation and that eventually happened in early December 2025, which you can listen to here, facilitated by Tim, Dr Yeadon’s Telegram moderator.

For June, July and August, I got to speak to a couple of podcasters that were noticing my posts on X and various social media platforms, so if you want to go work through some of them, you can find most of them in one place under my podcast tab.

I also wrote three important articles, pointing out some more points the 9/11 truth movement fails at.

Then August came around and with the build up to the 24th anniversary of 9/11, a new documentary came out, called “Codex 9/11” and I just had to decode it…

I have reached out to Brad via email, Telegram, X and his other socials to have a discussion regarding everything he got wrong in the documentary, and so far the only response I’ve had, is crickets… So, that leaves me wondering why he’s happy keeping such disinformation linked to his name? As an engineer, where is his intellectual humility?

Then September 2025 rolled around and boy o, boy, did it not disappoint…

First we were met with a MOCK debate between Richard Gage (Planes, thermite and bombs at the WTC) and James Fetzer (No planes and nukes at the WTC), just prior to the 24th anniversary…

The MOCK debate was run over three days, where Richard Gage would present his argument first, yet he hardly even touched on making an argument for planes, thermite or bombs. All he did was attack Dr Wood’s evidence, and failed, but he didn’t even want to mention her name!

Then Fetzer did his presentation and he stuck with his talking points of no planes and nukes, but also failed in making a convincing argument for nukes being used on 9/11.

On day three, they’d be doing their direct face to face debate… I broke down all three presentations / discussions in the following articles.

One of the most amusing things to come from the mock debate was the fact that both Fetzer and Gage used my information that I put out, as well as my friend, Math Easy Solutions, as you will see in the 3rd article, covering the mock debate.

What I ended up doing was to reach out to the host of the mock debate, and he decided to have me on, in order for me to come to the defense of Dr Judy Wood.

Dean Ryan and I still need to do a follow up due to time constraints, so I take it it should happen somewhere in 2026, as we are in regular email contact and I must say, I was surprised to learn that Dean was involved with the 2015 expose of the charlatan, Rebekah Roth, which you can read more about in my Rebekah Roth article, linked previously.

Then most people still following the 9/11 truther scene, will be well aware of the “Turning the Tides” event, hosted by the “inclusive” poo-ba 9/11 “truth” organizations, in Washington DC… A mug shot event of the cult that cannot count past three and those that lack intellectual humility, as well as the people moving truth seekers AWAY from finding 9/11 truth.

When I look at these faces, I’m reminded of what Elon Musk had to say…

One of the most telling points to the whole DC event was “Where the Towers Went” by Jonathan Cole, PE - The new film is error filled and a total misrepresentation of the evidence presented by Dr Judy Wood, B.S., M.S., Ph.D. that was played for the audience. I highly recommend you read: Decoding “Where the Towers Went” by Jonathan Cole, PE

Cole was later asked by Boston 9/11 to present his “Where the Towers Went”, late in October 2025 and let’s just say, he got schooled by not just Bob Greenyer, from Martin Fleischmann Memorial Project doing ground-breaking work on exotic vacuum objects (EVOs), Low Energy Nuclear Reactions (LENR or “Cold Fusion”), and the Hutchison Effect, where you can work through my full breakdown of all the pushback that Cole received - I also put most of the clips in the article I wrote, A Breakdown of Jonathan Cole PE’s 9/11 DEW Disinformation, into a full length video. (6 minute clip)

A quick question for this “inclusive” 9/11 truth event, why not invite the 9/11 Pentagon whistle-blower Adam Eisenberg? Luckily Redacted had him on. (6 minute clip)

Then we got wind that the PBD podcast will be doing an interview with Dr Wood, but unfortunately it was a well orchestrated ambush interview, to further try and discredit Dr Wood on the heals of the mock debate between Richard Gage and Jim Fetzer, as well as Jonathan Cole’s “Where the towers went”. Please read my full breakdown here.

Listen to the podcast where MES - Math Easy Solutions and I break it down, with some background information on what went down with the PBD podcast, supplied by Dr Wood.

I also had a great 9/11 evidence based discussion with Dr David A. Hughes, discussing the importance of 9/11 revisionism and why evidence matters, and focusing on Narrative vs. evidence; Morgan Reynolds; Mark Conlon; Shanksville; the Pentagon; Curt Weldon; survivors on Stairwell B; Richard Gage; Camp 2 propaganda techniques; the 9/11 Memorial Museum. (4 min clip)

Seeing that the “inclusive” truth movement was holding their turning the tides event in DC, we decided to hold a bit of a get together of our own.

It was a mix of what Dr David Hughes classifies as the camp 3 talking heads, when it comes to the 9/11 narratives… You can listen to the seminar here.

The next big wake up call for people still believing the official government conspiracy theory of what happened on 9/11, was Tucker Carlson’s 9/11 Files and unfortunately Tucker failed miserably for those who’ve been in the thick of 9/11 research all these years, but his series might have opened up some normies eyes, so I’ll give him that.

With all his resources, he could have done a much better job covering 9/11 and his whole series wants you to focus on the foreknowledge to the event, yet no mention of this clip of Robert Baer, a prominent journalist, said he knows someone that knew 9/11 was going to happen… (1 minute clip)

I highly recommend you read the breakdown of all 5 of his episodes, one by one, starting with the first one, but the fourth episode covers the destruction at the WTC.

My overall summary of Tucker’s 9/11 Files, series… It’s part of a psyop, maybe intentional, maybe it’s just a lack of research rigor by his team? (4 min clip)

Then straight off the back of Tucker’s 9/11 series, he had Charlie Sheen on, to come help promote some lack luster research Charlie Sheen did back in 2006, when he got worked over by the 9/11 limited hangout Alex Jones - Read more here.

The next big revelation in October 2025, was a presentation given by Bob Greenyer, Ending the Nano-Thermite 9/11 Hypothesis for the World Trade Center Catastrophe, with basic, easy to verify research - Case closed. (2 min clip)

What was so utterly amusing was that Richard Gage posted an article with an abysmal attempt at refuting what Bob Greenyer was presenting and Richard Gage referenced this interview, from 2010, below, where Niels Harrit disingenuousness is on full display… (It’s a worthwhile laugh a minute from this 9 minute clip)

Even Dr Denis Rancourt has been calling bullshit to this dust sample study, from as far back in 2010 and again in 2020, as per the 3 minute clip below.

Also read, Denis Rancourt: 2010 Death Blows to the 9/11 Nano-Thermite Hypothesis and you can download the Refutation of Richard Gage’s Game in 2008 AND 2023, here.

Then you had the fallout with the thermite junkies about Bob Greenyer’s presentation and just listen to how they are trying to defend a position that has now been thoroughly proven to be a bullshit paper. (10 minute clip)

My next podcast guest was Matthew Naus, legendary 9/11 truth activist and Vietnam veteran, discussing his long journey in the 9/11 truth movement and his experience dealing first hand with many controlled opposition gatekeepers and possible government agents, in the 9/11 truth sphere. Listen here.

I also wrote two important articles in October, that you should check out;

By the end of October, I was approached by Chuck Fall, from TAP - Truth Action Project, and I did have to state my surprise when I received an email from Chuck to have the discussion, as my previous interactions with people from TAP left me scratching my head over two years ago. I appreciated the chance to have the discussion and hopefully this is the start to facilitate a real round table discussion of all the narratives put out the last 24 years, but I must categorically state that I’m not holding my breath, as most in the 9/11 truth movement seem to have a narrative they will defend till death.

Link to the Rumble upload & Link to the YouTube upload.

Interesting follow up on the discussion.

The Sunday after our discussion, Chuck was attending Gene Laratonda’s “9/11 War Room” and it seems Chuck was trying to use some of the information I shared with him, but still kept walking egg shells, as one would be kicked out of the so called 9/11 truth movement, as discussed by Sarah & Thomas Corriher, in the video embedded in my article, DONATE TODAY for 9/11 Disinformation. Have a listen to what he brought up in the discussion. (4 minute clip)

Then Chuck also arranged a discussion with their members to discuss the pre-recorded interview the two of us had… TAP Talk is a raw cut presentation with TAP community debriefing / discussing the presentation from 9/11 Revisionist - Watch it here.

Chuck Reached out to me again, in order for me to come back and do a live presentation, so that their members could have a Q&A - The presentation was 2 hours, but the Q&A went on for an additional 5 hours. You can watch the presentation here.

By November things had started to die down a bit with regards to the chatter around 9/11 and I penned the following articles;

At the end of November Tucker Carlson returned to 9/11 and spoke with one of the 9/11 Jersey Girls, Kristen Breitweiser. Kristen Breitweiser’s husband was killed in the South Tower on 9/11. Over the decades since, she’s watched the cover-up in real time. (3 min clip)

My article was somewhat critical, due to the fact that the whole hijacker narrative is still being pushed, when we can easily prove that plane hijacking narrative is flawed on so many levels, once you really just start to apply common sense and physics.

Then before we knew it, December rolled around and I still had some great conversations and some interesting articles written;

What Tyler had to share what was done to him, whilst still in school, was truly shocking.

I was slowly winding down for the year, when I noticed that I got a donation on my PayPal account and the name was very familiar…. It was a donation and a short note from Patricia Casazza… THE Patricia Casazza?? One of the 4 Jersey Girls? It couldn’t be! So, what did I do? I went and looked her up and found that she’s got a X account and I private messaged her to find it if it was her and she confirmed it - I was absolutely gob smacked… I immediately asked her if she would be open to have a discussion with me, I was just trying my luck, and she said YES!!!

We ended up having a great discussion, swopping out war stories of what a battlefield the whole 9/11 truth scene is and we covered so much, that we both lost track of time and ended up chatting for just under 5 hours. She is a truly amazing woman and here is just a short little clip from the discussion, where I ask her about the infamous meeting with Henry Kissinger… (3 minute clip) Full discussion here.

The recording was done on December 23rd and uploaded on boxing day and the feedback I’m getting so far has been overwhelmingly positive. Just goes to show that if one does one’s due diligence, you apply intellectual humility and don’t fall for people’s lack of research and you do your own, you’ll come to find who has been focusing on evidence and not theories… A thought experiment, understanding WHAT happened.

2025 has truly Turned the Tide for REAL 9/11 Truth and truth seekers have come to realize just how they’ve been bamboozled by outsourcing their thinking and trust, to movers and shakers in the truth movement and the alternative media.

What does 2026 hold in the ongoing exposing of 9/11 truth, especially with the eye on the 25th anniversary?

You can be certain the mainstream media will still stick to the government conspiracy theory.

You can be certain that the 9/11 “truth” movement talking heads, will keep selling their provable disinformation.

You can be certain that the alternative media talking heads will keep falling into lock step with the Camp 2, narrative of bombs and thermite.

You can be certain I’ll keep on exposing the MSM, Alt Media and the so-called poo-ba 9/11 “truth” movement talking heads, as the truth-traitors and fraudsters they are.

9/11 FACTS that hurt people’s feelings - 43 FACTS that cannot be explained due to jet fuel, bombs, thermite or nukes - Read more here

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

