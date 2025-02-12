In this historic press conference, Rep. Luna refers to Trump’s executive order which she states that they are “building on”:

Last month, President Trump signed an executive order to begin the process to declassify information on the assassinations of JFK, RFK and MLK. This task force serves to build on President Trump's actions. For far too long, the American people have had reasonable questions of what their government, which they fund every day, keeps hidden about certain issues.

People are very naïve if they think the 9/11 files will be truly unsealed…

It will expose the involvement of the US Military Industrial Complex in the events on 9/11, the cover-up of the use of exotic technologies, by the 23 NIST subcontractors, who had the WTC site on lockdown since Sept 13, 2001 and then also how the 9/11 "truth" movement was infiltrated by COINTELPRO agents and is still being steered by these agents to keep people away from finding out this truth.

There will also be the aspects of the insider trading, pointing to foreknowledge, the cover-up of the health warnings for people working during the multi-year clean-up of the site, as people are still dying from the contaminants in the dust and then let's not get into it that the ‘war on terror" was a ‘fake war".....

The lies behind the door that the 9/11 NIST Report does not want you to see...

Official narrative – Jet fuel.

Option behind door no 1 – explosives,

door no 2 – thermite,

door no 3 – buried or mini nukes.

Just don’t look at where the EVIDENCE points to.

There are 3 issues most people have when faced with the truth regarding the events of 9/11

1. Problem solving skills

2. Group Think

3. They just can't handle the implications

What were people saying on 9/11?

CSPAN Caller - Has Anybody stopped to think that this might be from within?

CSPAN Caller - Leaders will do undercover things, to make other people seem guilty.

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

