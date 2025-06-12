You often encounter people rehashing straw man arguments when you discuss 9/11 with them and frankly, it’s rather frustrating and comical at the same time, as you immediately see that people you interact with have done no due diligence in investigating 9/11 and they are only capable of parroting talking points they’ve been given by ‘trusted experts” in the 9/11 truth movement. If only people would have the intellectual humility to do their own research and scrutinise ALL narratives that have been put forth for the last 23 years, yet people are lazy and expect a 5 min video to give them all the answers.

Most conversations with people that have bought into the government approved counter narratives to the official government conspiracy theory, goes something like this.

First, let me correct you on wanting frame the discussion by using a phrase that is ad hominem, space beams, trying to steer the discussion on a false premise of what evidence Dr Wood presented in her request for correction to NIST, which made up her Qui-Tam whistle blower case back in 2007. She pointed out the FRAUD being perpetuated by the 23 NIST subcontractors, with their flawed science reports. This allowed her to SUE the 23 NIST subcontractors for SCIENCE Fraud. Her case went as high up to the US Supreme court in 2009, but unfortunately the judge stated in his summation, that he is IGNORING THE LAW, by not hearing the case. (17 min video)

Now, can you tell me why NOBOBY, pushing bombs, thermite, molten metal, or nukes have filed ANY court proceeding with their co-called “explosive evidence”? Why did architects for an engineered truth, under the leadership of Richard Gage, NOT make mention of molten metal or thermite, when they filed a RFC to NIST, AFTER Dr Wood filed hers a few months prior, which she based on SOLID evidence?

You can read about all her evidence in her book, “Where did the towers go?” Have you read it? You willing to be the first person to debunk, empirical, verifiable evidence? You’ll be the first person in 12 years since she published it.

Ad hominem does not disprove evidence, so you should try harder…

Let’s figure out how smart you really are, shall we? Do you know what forensic investigations entail? How do you approach a crime scene? Here is a hint: You collect evidence. Why should you collect evidence? To figure out what happened of course.

What are we going to do once we collected evidence?

First, let me remind you:

Sept 11 is a crime that should be solved by a forensic study of the evidence. Before it can be determined who did it, it must first be determined what was done and how it was done.

The order of crime solving is to determine

1) WHAT happened, then

2) HOW it happened (e.g., what weapon), then

3) WHO did it. And only then can we address

4) WHY they did it (i.e. motive).

Let us remember what is required to (legally) convict someone of a crime.

You cannot convict someone of a crime based on belief.

You cannot convict someone of a crime if you don’t even know what crime to charge them with.

If you accuse someone of murder using a gun, you’d better be sure the body has a bullet hole in it. And yet before noon on 9/11/01, we were told who did it, how they did it, and why they did it, before any investigation had been conducted to determine what had even been done.

We do have a couple of FACTS though.

1. FACT: Although Hurricane Erin was located just off Long Island throughout the day of 9/11/01, both the approach in days before and the presence of the storm on that day went almost totally unreported. Hurricane Erin was omitted on the morning weather map, even though that portion of the Atlantic Ocean where she stood was covered by the map. Astronauts gazing down said they could see the drifting plume from the destruction of WTC2 and WTC1 but made no mention of the highly visible Erin. WHY?

2. FACT: Approximately 1,400 motor vehicles were "toasted" in strange ways during the destruction of the Twin Towers. WHY AND HOW?

3. FACT: During destruction, there appeared alongside the buildings curious corkscrew trails. WHY?

4. FACT: During the demise of each tower, large enough volumes of dust made of nano-sized particles went up, enough to block out 100% of sunlight in some areas. This nano-sized particulate dust in volume enough to achieve sun-light-blocking density constituted the remains of the greatest part of the destroyed buildings’ material substance. WHAT CAUSED THIS DUST TO FORM?

5. FACT: During the destruction, there was an absence of high heat. Witnesses reported that the initial dust cloud felt cooler than ambient temperatures. Additionally, there was scant evidence of burned bodies, although in one case a man was described as “crisped” even while his jacket remained un-crisped, indicating an “inside-out” combustion not possible with conventional fire. WHAT CAUSED THESE PHENOMENA?

6. FACT: Evidence that the WTC dust continued to break down and become finer and finer long after 9/11 itself came through the observable presence of "Fuzzballs". WHAT CAUSES THIS PHENOMENON?

7. FACT: First responders on 9/11 testified as to "toasted cars", spontaneous “fires” (including the flaming heavy coat of a running medic, who survived), the instant disappearance of people, a plane turning into a fireball in mid-air, electrical power cut off moments before WTC 2 destruction, and the sound of explosions. WHAT CAUSED THESE PHENOMENA?

8. FACT: For more than seven years, regions in the ground under where the main body of WTC4 stood have continued to fume. WHY?

9. FACT: Hazy clouds, called "Fuzzyblobs", appeared in the vicinity of material undergoing destruction. WHY?

10. FACT: Magnetometer readings from six stations in Alaska recorded abrupt shifts in the Earth’s magnetic field as each of the major destructive events unfolded at the WTC on 9/11. WHY?

11. FACT: Many cars in the neighborhood of the WTC complex were flipped upside down. They couldn’t have been flipped by hurricane-force winds, since they stood adjacent to trees with full foliage, not stripped by high wind. WHY?

12. FACT: More damage was done to the bathtub by earth-moving equipment during the clean-up process than from the destruction of more than a million tons of buildings above it WHY?

13. FACT: Most of the destroyed towers underwent mid-air pulverization and were turned to dust before they hit the ground. WHAT FORCE CAUSED THIS “DUSTIFICATION”?

14. FACT: Near-instant rusting of affected steel provided evidence of molecular dissociation and transmutation. WHY?

15. FACT: Of the estimated 3,000 toilets in WTC1 and WTC2, not one survived, nor was any recognizable portion of one whatsoever found. WHY?

16. FACT: Only one piece of office equipment in the entire WTC complex, a filing cabinet with folder dividers, survived. WHY?

17. FACT: Only the north wing of WTC4 was left standing, neatly sliced from the main body, which virtually disappeared. FACT

18. FACT: Rail lines, tunnels and most of the rail cars at levels under the WTC complex had only light damage, if any. WHY?

19. FACT: Cylindrical holes were cut into the vertical faces of buildings 4, 5 and 6. They were cut also into Liberty Street in front of Bankers Trust and into Vesey Street in front of WTC6. In addition, a cylindrical arc was cut into the façade of Bankers Trust. WHY AND HOW?

20. FACT: Scott-Paks — portable air-tanks for firemen — frequently exploded for no visible reason. Entire fire trucks themselves that were parked near the WTC exploded. WHY? HOW?

21. FACT: Sheets of plain office paper were omnipresent throughout lower Manhattan after each tower’s destruction. This paper, however, remained unburned, even though it was often immediately adjacent to flaming cars or to steel beams glowing red, yellow, and even white. WHY?

22. FACT: Some steel beams and pieces of glass at and near GZ had what a Swiss-Cheese appearance. WHY?

23. FACT: Steel columns from the towers were curled around vertical axes like rolled- up carpets. Steel columns of this kind, however, when they buckle from being overloaded, would be bent around the horizontal, not the vertical, axis. WHY?

24. FACT: The “collapse” of the towers took place with remarkably little damage to neighboring buildings. The only seriously damaged or entirely destroyed buildings, in fact, were those with the WTC prefix, only those, that is, that were a part of the WTC complex. WHY?

25. FACT: The destruction of WTC7 in late afternoon on 9/11 was whisper quiet. The seismic signal during its disappearance, 0.6 was not significantly greater than background noise. WHY?

26. FACT: The facades of WFC1 and WFC2 showed no apparent structural damage from the destruction of WTC1 and WTC2. However, the decorative marble façade around the entry to the buildings was completely missing, entirely gone. WHY? FROM WHAT FORCE?

27. FACT: In the dirt pile, the Fuming was unusual for its quality of immediately decreasing when watered, contrary to fumes caused by fire or heat, where an initial steam-up is the response to watering. WHY?

28. FACT: The majority of the towers (WTC1, WTC2, WTC3, WTC7) did not remain as rigid bodies as they “fell.” WHY NOT?

29. FACT: The method of destruction in the case of each tower minimised damage to the bathtub and adjacent buildings, whereas terrorists would have been expected to maximize damage, including that of infrastructure.

30. FACT: The protective bathtub was not significantly damaged by the destruction of the Twin Towers.

31. FACT: The seismic impact was minimal during the destructions of WTC1, WTC2 and WTC7-and far too small to correspond with a conventional “collapse” as based on a comparison with the Kingdome controlled demolition.

32. FACT: The Twin Towers were destroyed from the top down, not from the bottom up.

33. FACT: The Twin Towers were destroyed in a shorter time than can be explained by physics as a “collapse” even at free-fall speed.

34. FACT: The upper 80 percent, approximately, of each tower was turned into fine dust and did not crash to the earth.

35. FACT: The upper 90 percent, approximately, of the inside of WTC7 was turned into fine dust and did not crash to the earth.

36. FACT: The WTC underground mall survived well, witnessed by Warner Brothers’ Road Runner and friends.

37. FACT: The WTC1 and WTC2 rubble pile was far too small to account for the total mass of the buildings. It did not even fill the lobby of 3 stories.

38. FACT: The WTC7 rubble pile was too small to account for the total mass of the building, and much of it consisted of mud.

39. FACT: Truckloads of dirt were hauled both into and out of the WTC site, a pattern that continued up to the construction of the new WTC years later.

40. FACT: What lather, thick clouds of dust and fumes, emanated from some faces of buildings before destruction, as if large volumes of the buildings’ mass was dissolving into the air. Lather poured from WTC7 for several hours before its destruction. WHY?

41. FACT: Weird fires appeared frequently on 9/11. This “fire” flamed but gave no evidence of providing heat, not even enough to burn nearby sheets of paper. WHY?

42. FACT: Glass windows on nearby buildings received circular and other odd-shaped holes without the entire panes breaking. WHY?

43. FACT: Changes and alterations in materials on 9/11 were similar or even identical in a great many ways to the changes and alterations in materials caused by The Hutchison Effect.

“To determine what happened on 9/11, not just some, but ALL available evidence must be considered. We cannot pick and choose which observable facts we may want to explain and then ignore the others”. - Dr Judy Wood

The above facts are fully discussed in Dr Wood’s book and this list is from pages 480 to 485.

Dr Wood’s 2012 Breakthrough Energy Conference presentation. Watch it here.

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

If this is the first article of mine you're reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you've missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and "9/11 truther movement" information.

And whatever you do, don't watch the 1h "9/11 Essential Guide".

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

