Why are People are so easily misled by perceived "experts"? Especially by “experts” that cannot count past 3.

Being interviewed on May 13, 2021, by Shaun Attwood - Shaun Attwood presents AE911Truth founder Richard Gage AIA (video), Gage declares that 3 towers were destroyed that on September 11, 2001.

It is one thing to rightly proclaim the official story as patently absurd, but Gage and most 9/11 “truthers” grossly misrepresent and, or intentionally obfuscate what happened on 9/11.