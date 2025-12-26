9/11 Jersey Girl, Patricia Casazza speaks with 9/11 Revisionist

Of the many faces and names to emerge after the terrorist attacks of 11 September 2001, few were more evocative to Americans than the “Jersey Girls”.

They were four women from New Jersey whose husbands were killed in the tragedy and went on to campaign for a national commission of inquiry into the attacks.

In eventually winning their battle to be heard in Washington, the four transformed themselves into powerful representatives of the 9/11 victims.

For a long time, the Jersey girls were among the most outspoken people on the attacks. Each had lost a husband in the most awful circumstances.

Van Auken’s spouse, Kenneth, was a bond trader at Cantor Fitzgerald on the 104th floor of Tower 1, the South Tower and called his wife to tell her he loved her after an aircraft hit.

Breitweiser’s husband, Ronald, was a senior vice-president for Fiduciary Trust International. Investigators found his wedding ring in the ruins of the World Trade Centre, but not much else.

Patty Casazza’s husband, John, also worked at Cantor Fitzgerald on the 104th floor of Tower 1, the South Tower, who also managed to call to say goodbye and was just 38 when he died.

The final member of the quartet was Mindy Kleinberg, whose spouse, Alan, was another Cantor worker.

The four banded together and, in the face of official intransigence, campaigned with other victims’ relatives to set up the 9/11 commission.

Also read my article: 9/11 Widow Speaks with Tucker - A breakdown (Kristen Breitweiser)

Watch: 9/11: Press for Truth [2006 Documentary about the Jersey Girls]

Timestamps for the discussion

It was a free flowing discussion and we touched on so much and time flew so quickly I never saw how long the discussion went on. Find Patricia on X

0:00:00 – Intro clip about the 9/11 Jersey Girls

0:05:00 – Patricia recounts the day and the call from her husband from the 105th floor of the South Tower 1

0:09:11 – Patricia recounts various thoughts that mulled in her head about what might happen after the dust cleared and how the physics of the buildings disintegrating NOT making sense

0:11:25 – Why were the fire doors at the top of the building locked?

0:13:00 – All the safety mechanisms failed on 9/11

0:13:30 – The Plane narrative is suspect (Dr Morgan Reynolds 2007 whistleblower qui-tam court case)

0:15:30 – People are only knowledgeable about technology they’ve been made aware of. Most don’t realize how advanced black-ops technologies are

0:17:45 – The whole of the US’s telephone coverage was handled by an Israeli firm

0:19:27 – Movies are used to desensitize us to black-op technologies

0:20:27 – The anybody but Bush campaign

0:22:00 – Discussion with a mother whose son went to war

0:23:50 – NO ONE has been prosecuted for 9/11 yet, but there were plea deals and promotions

0:25:30 – Be a hero and investigate 9/11 and get the answers we are looking for

0:26:20 – South Africa in the apartheid years and necklacing of dissenters

0:28:20 – People think they are truth seekers, but they only seek conspiracytainment

0:29:45 – New tech being rolled out by Trump in 2025 for the US Navy ships

0:31:00 – Congressman Denis Hastert in DC, how scary DC was and what bad people there are in DC

0:35:00 – We are all slaves to big power, forget big pharma or big banks

0:36:29 – Funny story with the Lady president of Ireland in a DC bathroom

0:37:00 – Add a “vote of no confidence” on the ballot

0:38:00 – The 2002 DC event that was the catalyst for Bush to sign off for an investigation and what a joke of an investigation it ended up being

0:40:40 – The FBI whistleblower Sibel Edmonds 3.5h testimony that was disregarded

0:45:00 – The death toll due to the FAKE war on terror and how people deny that to themselves

0:47:00 – 9/11 being a local election day in New York

0:48:15 – 140 people in Patricia’s county died on 9/11 and the Red Cross list

0:50:45 – Congressman Holt’s connections with exotic technologies and how the laws of physics got rewritten on 9/11, yet Congressman Holt refuses write Patricia back

0:53:30 – Ex-congressman Curt Weldon is ALSO gaslighting people pushing Richard Gage and architects for an engineered truth’s molten metal, thermite and bomb narratives, as well as the PBD podcast that did a ambush interview with Dr Judy Wood and then all the alternative media influencers who don’t want to discuss Dr Wood’s evidence

1:04:50 – Patricia’s take on the disingenuousness of the 9/11 “truth” movement

1:09:15 – Hero firefighter Orio Palmer would have noticed if the building was rigged to blow

1:11:00 - The 9/11 Surfer Pasquale Buzzelli surviving the disintegration of the North Tower

1:12:00 – The tipping top of the South Tower

1:13:55 – Thoughts of a 9/11 truth and reconciliation event like South Africa had

1:14:45 – Government investigating themselves for a third time, as requested by the 9/11 “truth” movement

1:21:00 – Current cases against the Saudi’s and the Saudi’s asking for a stay on the cases

1:23:30 – Some of the alleged hijackers are still alive and not on the flight logs

1:24:35 – Dr Morgan Reynold and John Herold’s 9/11 book, using AI

1:25:30 – The team behind 9/11 – A thought experiment with a 9/11 operative

1:32:32 – Patricia’s thoughts on the thought experiment and cottage industries

1:34:00 - Zelikow not wanting to resign

1:36:00 - Bush telling people to go shopping and how he jokes about weapons of mass destruction not being found

1:38:00 - 9/11 has become an industry

1:39:00 - Hartford CT Q&A in 2007

1:41:00 - My (9/11 Revisionist) interactions with the 9/11 “truth” movement organizations

1:43:00 – Patricia’s ongoing efforts to keep the families up to date on new information coming out and people’s refusal to accept new information

1:48:00 – Dr Wood’s 2009 US Supreme court case and Patricia wishing Dr Wood approached them for support

1:51:00 – Patricia never received anything of her husband, not even DNA, along with over 1100 other families

1:52:15 – What was found in the fresh kills landfill

1:53:00 – The 9/11 “truth” movement cannot count past three (Twins and Building 7)

1:56:13 – People playing the premeditated ignorance game for them not to act, due to the FACT the US government had something to do with the events on the day

1:59:30 – The FBI director Robert Muller’s intimidation tactics with the Jersey Girls, as most who died were men and the women were left to fight the fight to expose the truth

2:02:30 – The hidden controllers of the government in DC

2:03:15 – The famous meeting the Jersey Girls had with Henry Kissinger and Madelein Albright

2:06:17 – Simon Shack, from September Clues and his links with the Bin Laden family and the disinformation of Ace Baker, discussed in my talk with Mark Conlon and Dr Morgan Reynolds and the 9/11 “truth” movement wanting to control the plane narrative on 9/11

2:09:30 – How did Patricia find the work of Dr Reynolds and Dr Wood. What was her catalytic jolt?

2:15:40 – The ongoing disinformation documentaries that keep coming out, getting all the traction, which leads people down dead-end streets, like Codex 9/11, Empire Unmasked Redux and Tucker Carlson’s 9/11 Files

2:18:00 – How do you handle all the disinformation being peddled?

2:22:45 - Revisiting the hoodwink at Shanksville

2:26:40 – Gag orders for local law enforcement and firefighters at the WTC

2:27:30 – First responder testimonies you might have never heard

2:30:00 – The lack of rubble and the sphere not being buried under rubble

2:33:00 – The Charlie Kirk assassination will now replace 9/11 and the psyops being rolled out even quicker?

2:36:00 – The promises of declassifying the 9/11 files by the new Trump administration which never materialized

2:38:00 – Kristen on the Tucker Carlson show and what she focusses on

2:40:35 – Firefighter wives, the jumpers and the waving woman, Edna Cintron

2:47:00 – Most people are just living their lives instead of asking upsetting questions

2:49:00 – Why have New Yorkers forgot 9/11 and the anthrax attacks

2:50:45 – Rudi Giuliani and his unwillingness to help – A 9/11 investigation is none of your business

2:54:50 – People lobby congress and people who might be sponsoring your bill, not being your friend – DC is most definitely a swamp

2:59:40 – Arlie Specter wasting their time for a photo-op

3:00:25 – Nancy Pelosi and the 2004 Women of the year award

3:03:00 – After all the huff and puff died down, what and how are the role players in the 9/11 “truth” movement including the Jersey Girls?

3:08:00 Conflicts of interest from the lawyers allegedly helping the victim families from the get-go, whilst the dust hadn’t even settled yet

3:11:50 – 100 lawyers of the airlines went to congress on Sept 12, to have the families NOT be able to sue the airlines, what ensued with the victim’s compensation fund and the owner of Cantor Fitzgerald, Harold Lutnick cancelling the pensions of all that died in his office having to be pressured to do the right thing

3:20:30 – Dr David A. Hughes’ work on technocracy, aka the New World Order

3:22:15 – Whoever planned 9/11, do you think they forgot to plan a cover up?

3:29:00 – Why people who have been studying 9/11 for years, stay stuck in uncovering the truth of what happened on 9/11

3:34:00 – How do we wake people up to their 9/11 bamboozle?

3:36:00 – Patricia’s suggestion to help Dr Wood’s work become more mainstream

3:44:40 – Critical thinking has changed into emotional non thinking, due to the trauma on 9/11

3:47:45 – What do you think the 25th anniversary will have in store for the 9/11 narrative

3:48:35 – Cynthia McKinney and human trafficking in senate hearings

3:49:50 – Truth Action Project and what their plans are for 9/11 truth, moving into the schools and office

3:54:00 – The stolen 2020 election and January sixth

3:57:00 – FBI whistle-blowers and the minders that kept them in check via intimidation

4:00:15 – How do we get the dam wall to break and to wake people up

4:05:20 – The toll that 9/11 has taken on Patricia’s son and wanting to get on with your life

4:07:25 – Beverley Eckart died in a plane crash after speaking with Obama and what a showman he was

4:09:11 – COVID opened a lot of people’s eyes to the bamboozle perpetrated by our governments

4:15:00 – Thinking about the world we live in, and do you want to bring kids into it?

4:37:00 – We’ll get together for a 9/11 related seminar for the 25th anniversary

4:40:00 – Final thoughts

