Recently a long time follower of Architects and Engineers for 9/11 truth and Richard Gage, was exposed to data that she had never heard about, and her name is Maryann Gebauer and Professor David A. Hughes caused her to second guess everything that she’d been exposed to by the 9/11 ‘truth” movement, which is only a partial take on what happened to the world trade center. Maryann was very upset to realise that she had been duped by these talking heads, seeing that she’d been donating to their cause for a number of years. I told her, she should ask to have her donations refunded.

As stated in my previous articles, seeing the alt media is now embracing the narrative of controlled demolition, a new generation of truth seekers are being led down a dead end street. One of the easiest ways of blowing the lid off the controlled demolition narrative, is to look at the anomalies with the 9/11 orphans, buildings 3, 4, 5, 6 and the Bankers Trust building that CANNOT be explained by jet fuel, bombs, thermite or nukes.

Even more infuriating is Catherine Austin Fitts knowing the truth of what happened at the World Trade Center, she decided NOT to share this information with Tucker Carlson.

Getting back to Maryann’s awakening to her bamboozle, she decided to have a conversation with me regarding all of this new data that she’d been exposed to.

We had an in depth discussion, with video aides, to show the data that most truth seekers do not get exposed to and some even refuse to admit to themselves that they’ve been duped.

The points we covered;

1. Structural collapse vs. controlled demolition

2. Structural integrity of the twin towers

3. What we think we saw

4. Who is Dr Judy Wood?

5. Lack of rubble

6. Survivors in stairwell B of the North Tower between floors 2 and 22

7. Artifacts in the rubble. Where are the items to be expected?

8. Basement is mostly intact and undamaged so if a controlled demolition, why were basements intact if explosives were not there?

9. Seismic readings on all buildings. King Dome comparison. What is expected? What was measured?

10. Building 6 pulled

11. Building 7 BBC reported 20min prior to collapse BUT CNN reported it one hour prior

Building 7 and no explosive sounds

13. Building 7 and the ongoing fuming at the world trade center

14. Spontaneous combustion of things like oxygen tanks in ambulances

15. Cars combusting randomly

16. What about other buildings 3,4, 5, 6, and bankers buildings? Eight buildings were affected. The outcome of these building had no event like planes… What happened?

17. No heat - The rubble pile was COLD!

18. No pictures of molten metal. No evidence of it.

19. Class 4 Hurricane Erin off coast. What can this mean?

20. Magnetic field anomalies for each and every event

21. Not everything that glows are hot and scientist John Hutchison replicating Nicola Tesla’s work and is famous for his “Hutchison Effect”

22. Radio frequency technology now referred to as Directed Energy Weapons or Scalar waves and Lieutenant Colonel Tom E. Bearden

23. The thermite lie

24. Cold fusion is dangerous

25. 60 Minutes on “Cold Fusion is Hot Again”. Dr. Rob Duncan, University of Missouri independent audit of research on cold fusion

26. If cold fusion exists, how would it change the world?

Eddie Bravo brings up Dr. Judy Wood on Joe Rogan's show with Alex Jones in 2019 and it turns into Alex Jones arguing he's not covering up 9/11...

He showing signs of "edge behavior" - when people reach the limits of what they know, or are comfortable with, they often exhibit large rises and falls of energy, quickly dismissing something, changing the subject, etc.. In other words, they vibrate.

Not one of these influencers have ever had her on, to to discuss her evidence, WHY?

There are two important discussion I’ve had earlier this year regarding the 9/11 ‘truth” movement and their narratives moving truth seekers AWAY from the truth.

This is a short clip of another interview I did in 2024, with a podcaster, who had his mind blown, and this is what he had to say at the end of the podcast presentation.

