9/11 Revisionist

9/11 Revisionist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob's avatar
Bob
15h

personally, I don't care if it was black magic & witchcraft that brought down the buildings, fact is the media & gov LIED about it, the destruction of the towers & 7 had to have been by way of some additional source of energy, could not possibly have been a "gravity driven collapse"

therefore ALL of the news media people and ALL of the politicians who promote the official story are complicit in FRAUD.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by 9/11 Revisionist
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
1d

It looks like there were a number of methods applied to all these buildings.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by 9/11 Revisionist and others
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 9/11 Revisionist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture