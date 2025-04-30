Former Bush administration official, Catherine Austin Fitts, was on the Tucker Carlson show a day or two ago and discussed how America’s leaders gave up on the United States in the 1990’s, began stealing trillions and built a digital prison to control the population. She also touched on Power Grids, Bankers vs. the West, Secret Underground Bases, and Extinction Events, as per Tucker’s podcast interview title.

Something she said caught my attention.

She mentioned “Breakthrough Energy”, as well as the 2012 “Breakthrough Energy Conference”, held in the Netherlands, where speakers talked about Nikola Tesla, the various inventors who have created these “free energy devices” and just how dangerous it is to be an inventor. Even more dangerous, is the weaponization of this “Breakthrough Energy”. She forgot, maybe on purpose, NOT to divulge that this weaponization has already occurred, but people were just to uninformed to realise it. Those who have noticed it and tried to make people aware of this fact have been shunned, censored, made out to be quacks and worse. (Covid anyone?)

Here is a short 4 minute clip, that will help you understand what I’m talking about…

I suggest, if you haven’t yet - Give this presentation a watch. YouTube Link

