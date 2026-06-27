9/11 Insider Drops Bombshell Exit Interview

This is a conversation I’m really surprised to have even happened.

Andy Steele was involved with AE911 for 15 years, and he has seen a lot of interesting things during his time in the 9/11 truth community. The reason I felt compelled to reach out to him is based to some comments he made in a recent Boston 9/11 Zoom presentation’s Q&A, a talk on bullying presented by Fran Shure, and articles he wrote AFTER being kicked out of AE911. Timestamps for the chat lower down.

From Andy’s article:

It’s finally over.

No gold watch. No honors. No well wishes. Nothing but venomous glares from the usual gaggle of corrupted people I’ve been dealing with for years, and the echoes of a metaphorical iron door slamming hard behind me.

And I would have it no other way.

Don’t get me wrong. I needed those fifteen years with AE911Truth, just like every jackass kid in every generation needs a war to enlist in and change him forever… to show him the realities of the world… to remind him of what matters in life and what doesn’t.

Many other volunteers have mentioned how they were compeled to leave the organisation in the past.

Many of them, in comments to my various articles, covering the 9/11 truth organisations.

I need to thank Ryan, Field Interference, for this nugget of a discussion he had 11 years ago, with Sarah & Thomas Corriher, who both volunteered at AE911, and saw a lot of weird things going on, as well as the people working for AE911.

I highly recommend you listen to this discussion too, as it will blow your mind!

It left me totally gobsmacked, that this information has been out for all this time, it melted my brain! (48 minutes)

If you don’t want to listen to the full 48 minutes, at least listen to this 5 min clip.

Timestamps:

0:00 — Intro & Welcome (Norman sets the stage)

1:50 — Andy’s Background & “Red Pill” Moment (How he discovered 9/11 questions ~2006)

4:40 — Early Influences (WTC 7 on the day, Pentagon footage shock, Peace Corps context)

7:10 — Entering AE911Truth (Volunteering, C-SPAN success, joining staff)

11:30 — Day-to-Day Realities Inside AE (Conference calls, volunteer coordination, early altruistic phase)

18:45 — Shift Over Time (Naivety to internal dynamics, factions, “unity over scrutiny”)

25:20 — Fundraising, Culture & “9/11 Industrial Complex” (What surprised him most)

32:50 — Volunteer Burnout, Gatekeeping & Movement Patterns

40:15 — The 2022 “Civil War” at AE911Truth & Aftermath

48:30 — Running the Organization (Stabilization efforts, practical outreach lessons)

55:40 — Broader Truth Movement Critique (Echo chamber, real-world disconnect)

1:05:00 — Pentagon & Shanksville Agreement Areas (Shared skepticism of official story)

1:12:20 — Lessons Learned & Personal Reflections

1:20:45 — Surprises & What Kept Him Committed Long-Term

1:30:10 — Q&A / Deeper on Internal Challenges

1:45:30 — Closing Thoughts & Advice for the Movement

1:55:00 — Final Remarks & Outro

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

Some additional reading, pertaining to what was discussed.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as Substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

The long awaited “New Investigation”, is contained in this scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

For a 1h crash course into the destruction at the WTC watch the 9/11 Essential Guide.

For a crash course into all three sites on 9/11, watch 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Also get your hands on:

ChatGPT and 9/11 - Operation Headfake: A Thought Experiment with Artificial Intelligence, co-authored by Dr Morgan Reynolds, and John Herold, MA.

Kindle edition & a link to standard colour printed edition.

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

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