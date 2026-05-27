Evidence of Free Energy Technology on 9/11

On Saturday May 23rd, Mick Harrison availed himself to listen to Bob Greenyer and I, with regards to the evidence of free energy technology, as the destructive mechanism of the WTC on 9/11, which is confirmed in the WTC dust sample, given to BoB Greenyer by 9/11 Jersey Girl, Patricia Casazza.

Unfortunately Bob Greenyer did not get enough time for his full prepared presentation, but Mick Harrison stated that he’ll have Bob Greenyer back for a full in depth presentation. You can also go have a look at the presentation Bob Greenyer did with TAP (Truth Action Project), in the early stages of his dust sample analysis in April.

Prior to the presentation I had some doubts of how the presentation would go, and if there would be disruptions or tactics employed, to throw us off from what we wanted to present, and my reservations were confirmed, when we had two people try and derail the discussion. One person came into the room spouting obcenities and the second impersonated Patricia Casazza, also spouting complete and utter nonsense. Mick had no option as to lock the meeting for further people to enter the Zoom call, and thus about 15 to 20 minutes was wasted before the presentations could start.

The Zoom started with Mick just identifying who was in the room, and after the two disruptions we could get started, thus the initial “dead air” has been edited out, as it has no significance to the presentations. You will notice the edit at the 4 min 20 sec mark.

Best thing is - Richard Gage sat in for the whole thing, and previously, when asked if he'd attend in a "war room" session, he said he won't. 🤣 He cannot claim ignorance to this information, especially after he debunked himself, when he cited Dr Judy Wood’s pages of her book, to attack her, and those exact pages destroy Gage's claims.

Bob Greenyer starts with his discussion, at the 1 hour 35 minute mark.

Full presentation uploads to YouTube & Rumble

Bob Greenyer’s presentation uploads to YouTube and Rumble

Herewith my show notes and some timestamps for the various points discussed.

00:00 - 04:30: Thank you for availing yourself for this evidence presentation, although you have stated this is only for your consideration, and might not have bearing on what recommendations you make to the four other people you are working with, regarding to what will be presented to Senator Ron Johnson, but at least you’ll be able to confirm you have been exposed to some of the evidence presented by Dr Wood, albeit from a third party, that has looked at her evidence.

I’ll make my presentation notes available in the chat, once I’ve finished my presentation.

Before we start, I need to state for the record, that Dr Morgan Reynolds and Dr Wood filed their 2 separated Qui-Tam cases in 2007, before anyone else in the greater 9/11 truth movement ever took on NIST by filing a RFC, or took their “explosive evidence” to court, and that goes for building 7 as well.

- Dr Reynolds’ case was for the fraudulent WTC plane impact studies

- Dr Wood’s case was for the fraudulent reports of the damage at the WTC

I do implore you to take the time and listen to Dr Wood’s 2012 breakthrough energy conference presentation, if you don’t have time to read her court filings, or her book, as the presentation is just 2.5 hours long, and it is what helped me evolve past the thermite and bomb narrative, that I ascribed to for a couple of years, prior to 2012.

I would like to also state for the record;

1. After the invitation to present today, on May 2nd, during the ep 233 - 2026.05.03 – “war room” as mentioned by Gene Laratonda and Richard Gage, they referred to me talking about the initial RFC to NIST by Bob McIlvaine, Steven E. Jones & Richard Gage, NOT making mention about thermite or molten metal, the two main selling points for CD. They mentioned that they later did, yet they misrepresent what I’m referring to.

I have also requested from you Mick, and Gene was copied in the THREE emails I’ve sent, since May 5th, to send me this alleged court filings they talked of, yet I have received none, so this is my 4th request, for the “Thermite RFC & US Supreme Court Case” link. I’d appreciate if you can share the link in the comment section of the Zoom, and also email it to me, thank you.

2. Richard Gage and Patricia Casazza, war room 29 March 2026 – Richard Gage called out Andrew Johnson, Dr Judy Wood and me, for never addressing any of his claims in his 90 minute presentations, and that the evidence contained in Dr Wood’s book, or the evidence she presented to court, does not refute his “explosive evidence”, yet he gave us the page numbers from Dr Wood’s book, that proves his misrepresentation of what is in her book, as those pages directly addresses and counter his claims head on.

Read more here.

04:30 - I just want to read something from pages 124 and 125, from Dr Wood’s book, that will be further expanded upon in 2nd half of the presentation, when Bob Greenyer takes over:

The buildings were turned to dust, and therefore the dust would be expected to contain traces of all materials that were in the buildings. Finding traces of chocolate, sugar, and nano-wheat (flour) in the dust would not prove that chocolate-chip cookies turned the buildings to dust. It would not prove these ingredients had been combined as chocolate chip cookies in the buildings nor that such cookies could turn buildings to dust.

The same is true for thermite. Finding constituents of the building in the dust does not give a proof of what happened to the building. In this case, focusing on constituents found in the dust and claiming that those constituents support a particular theory may distract attention away from the central and incontrovertible fact, that most of the buildings, and its contents were, quite simply, turned to dust.

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Now that the housecleaning has been done, let’s get stuck in my presentation.

Bob Greenyer – I’ve tried to stick to 1 hour, but please forgive me if it’s a little bit over time. I really tried to keep it as short as possible.

Mick, I also ask that if you have questions pertaining to what is being presented in the clips, to hold your questions until the clip ends – Most of the clips will be about 2 minutes or less, on average.

I’m a visual person and I also like storytelling, and after 25 years more than enough people who are much more qualified than me, to speak to a particular subject, and especially when it comes to 9/11, I will be relying on some video clips initially, so that we can hear the evidence from the horse’s mouth, so to say, and you will be amazed to hear what Bob Greenyer is finding in his Patricia Casazza WTC dust sample analysis.

I want to do a few thought experiments and make some statements to get us rolling.

1. What is truth? – The Blacklist – 06:00

Now, we all agree that the official government narrative of a fire induced collapse IS the Conspiracy theory.

What have others said in the past, pertaining to the governments handling of 9/11?

2. Jesse V talking about the Jersey Girls – 07:10

Lately we’ve got a new tool to our disposal and if you use Ai in the correct manner, by giving it decent points of reference, and evidence that is not in line with the official government conspiracy theory, you can get Ai to give you a rather accurate, truthful breakdown, and explanations for unexplained anomalies, with the events of 9/11.

Thus, a thought experiment – Let’s talk to an operator involved with 9/11, with the backdrop of what was presented to court by Dr Reynolds and Dr Wood.

3. Opening clip - 09:30 - ChatGPT and 9/11 - Operation Headfake: A Thought Experiment with Artificial Intelligence, co-authored by Dr Morgan Reynolds and John Herold, MA – 3 min

What can we take from this? The operators of the 9/11 events knew they could rely on people’s incredulity, to get away with what they did.

Niccolò Machiavelli in his foundational political treatise, The Prince, states:

“The innovator has for enemies all those who have done well under the old conditions, and lukewarm defenders in those who may do well under the new... partly from the incredulity of men, who do not readily believe in new things until they have had a long experience of them.”

We know that what Dr Reynolds and Dr Wood presents challenges people’s incredulity, but luckily many truth seekers have evolved, just like I did, during their searches for truth of what happened on 9/11, and I’ll suggest a great documentary covering all of this, namely 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality.

The position held by many in the “greater 9/11 movement”, outlined by the 2 court cases of Dr Reynolds and Dr Wood are based in physics, science, and evidence.

No-one has been able to refute the evidence presented in those cases. They have only been able to misrepresent it.

There are 3 issues most people have when faced with the truth regarding the events of 9/11;

1. Problem solving skills

2. Group Think

3. They just can’t handle the implications

The next clip is rather important to take note of, and you tend to see the patterns, as soon as you’ve read Andrew Johnson’s two books – 9/11 Finding the Truth & 9/11 Holding the Truth, chronicling the 9/11 truth movement, from Scholars in 2005, up to 2019.

4. Making people to think, makes people hate you – 14:20

16:40 - Jerry Leaphart was the lawyer that represented Dr Reynolds and Dr Wood in 2007, and for Dr Wood’s 2009 US Supreme Court case, and let’s listen to a clip from his 2007 presentation at the Madison conference

All the establishment truthers, where there like Barbara Honniger, Ace Baker, Jim Fetzer, Kevin Barret, Dave von Kleist and more, and it seems that it was at this conference, where one could make the argument that the “battle lines” were drawn, instead of having open discussions and deciding on the MOST credible evidence for what happened to the WTC complex.

Thus, due to this failing, 19 years have been wasted, as this is the closest we’ve come to having an evidence-based discussion between the various hypotheses and speculation in the 9/11 truth sphere – Jerry thought the event will bring people together, and unfortunately he was mistaken. Let’s listen to what Jerry had to say and also look at the two main US MIC contractors involved with security and clean-up at the WTC, that were defendants in bot qui-tam cases. This is a longer clip, Mick.

5. Jerry – NIST, ARA & SAIC – 27:00

Ok, so Jerry asked who one should get to investigate the collapse of skyscrapers and answered who the two main defendants were in both qui-tam cases, along with 21 others.

23:00 - Now, one needs to ask about the qualifications. Qualifications of those in the greater 9/11 truth movement.

I’ve heard statements from talking heads when asked how much explosives and how they would get it into the buildings, or how you will get 29 000 metric tonnes of thermite into each tower, and the answer given was – I don’t know, I’m just an architect?

A strange answer, for people making claims of controlled demolition, yet those calculations haven’t been done?

We do have T. Mark Hightower that did the calculations in 2011, and he set out a challenge for AE911 & Richard Gage, which is still unanswered to this day, which you can learn from more by watching the 13+ year long member of Boston 9/11 presentation on this, by Chris Bergier, an aerospace engineer, which he did in 2024.

Sue Serpa should be able to share the link in the comment section of this Zoom.

- https://911revision.substack.com/p/thermite-revisited-and-demolished

When you ask these 9/11 “experts” about the seismic readings, they just throw their hands in the air stating they don’t understand it, or that they aren’t seismologists.

Now, let’s listen to the following credentials, and you can decide if this person might just be the professional, that has the expertise to talk about observable evidence at ground zero.

6. Who is Dr Judy Wood? – 24:30

27:00 - Mick – I quickly want to return to Jerry Leiphart, as in 2007 he managed to talk with Dr Shyam Sunder, from NIST and he asked him about the anomalous seismic readings recorded. The question was around the piping between the Twin Towers and building 7.

7. Sunder and seismic anomalies – 28:30

Now, a lot has been said about Dr Wood’s 2 x cases in 2007 and 2009, so seeing Mick that you are not read up on the contents of her cases, let’s hear what it all entailed, directly from Dr Wood, as discussed in a podcast in 2023.

This is a 17-minute discussion, so I’m just going to step out, whilst this plays.

8. Dr Wood – NIST suit - 17 minutes - 34:00

52:00 - Ok, so that is the background, let’s jump into some of the evidence that hurts people’s feelings.

This is basically a summary of what is contained in Dr Wood’s book, but you should read the book, front to back at least three times, in order for you to fully grasp the magnitude of scientific evidence Dr Wood presents – It’s basically what she filed to court, structured, more concise and easy to understand, even for a 5 year old.

9/11 FACTS that hurt people’s feelings - 43 FACTS that cannot be explained due to jet fuel, bombs, thermite or nukes

I’m just going to touch on a couple of the facts, due to time constraints.

Play the following clips:

- Fact 2 – Follow link to “toasted” article – 53:30

- Fact 5 - Dust cloud was cold and levitation - 54:20

- Fact 7 - Sound of explosions - Follow link to Boom article – 56:10

- Toasted car clip below it

- Fact 10 - Magnetometer readings from six stations in Alaska - 1:01:00

- Fact 13 – Dustified buildings - 1:02:30

- Fact 23 – Bent steel columns - 1:06:00

- Fact 24 – Play clip – Link – St Nick article - DISSOLVED - 1:09:30

- Fact 25 – Building 7 – 6 months hurricane proof 31 story Ocean tower – people reactions - 1:11:00

- Fact 27 – Click link to 100 Days of smoke article – 1:14:30

Also play Alex vs Jesse & show follow up article.

- Fact 30 – Bathtub - 1:20:30

- Fact 32 – CD vs Twins - 1:25:00

- Fact 35 – Testimony of Michael Ober - EMT - 1:25:30

- Fact 37 - Rubble pile - 1:26:30

- Fact 43 – The Hutchison Effect similarities – Bob can expand on this - 1:28:00

We’re down to the last two clips and thank you for baring with me;

The first one ties into Dr Wood’s statement I just read out, and dates to an interaction in 2011;

- Richard Gage: Where did it go? (20 seconds) - 1:30:00

Now just before I hand off to Bob Greenyer, a final clip discussing John Hutchison.

- 1:31:30

Keep in mind Mick, as stated on page 293, of Dr Wood’s book – when thinking off fluorescent light’s vs incandescent lights – Hot things glow, but not everything that glows is hot.

Thank you for giving me time to present and remember to watch Dr Wood’s 2012 breakthrough energy conference presentation, as there is a lot we haven’t covered.

Next speaker was Bob Greenyer, discussing what he’s found in Patricia Casazza’s WTC Dust Sample analysis. You can read more on his Substack, here.

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as Substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

The long awaited “New Investigation”, read this very scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

For a 1h crash course into the destruction at the WTC watch the 9/11 Essential Guide.

For a crash course into all three sites on 9/11, watch 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Also get your hands on: ChatGPT and 9/11 - Operation Headfake: A Thought Experiment with Artificial Intelligence, co-authored by Dr Morgan Reynolds and John Herold, MA. Kindle edition & a link to standard colour printed edition.

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

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