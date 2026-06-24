9/11 Revisionist

9/11 Revisionist

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Matthew's avatar
Matthew
2d

Sadly, because people believe the mainstream narrative that was given to them they can never see past the truth physical science behind what occurred and has occurred in many places in our country and others. There's no doubt in my mind that the military industrial complex possesses these weapons that are literally incomprehensible. To be able to completely remove a human being into thin air with these type of weapons demonstrates that nuclear weapons are a fucking joke‼️ In my opinion, and I am entitled to it, there is no such thing as a weapon of mass destruction called a nuclear bomb‼️

The force behind this nuclear weapon is called fear‼️ If nuclear weapons were real and launched running from it would be ludicrous. Running directly to it would be the best way to go. But once again, this is my personal opinion, if you don't like it, you know what you can do⁉️ As far as these weapons used on the twin towers it is undoubtedly a weapon that manipulates anything appearing to be solid. Unbelievable technology and I don't think that it was created. I believe beyond a doubt it was discovered and now is in the hands of some very vile wicked pieces of shit‼️

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Blackboxinquisitive's avatar
Blackboxinquisitive
2d

Great summary. I would add the photos of twisted/curled steel columns in WTC debris and how this behavior cannot be caused by compression failure, tension failure, heat, chemical reaction or combined compression/bending plus how this result (I.e. twisted/curled steel columns) relates to LENR experimental evidence - analysis of these twisted/curled column samples with a SEM could be added to the to-do list since some of these are still in plain sight as I understand

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