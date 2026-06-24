In Bob Greenyer’s latest live stream, titled “DARK”, the Martin Fleischmann Memorial Project researcher, dives deep into conclusions drawn from a WTC dust sample provided by 9/11 Jersey Girl Patricia Casazza.

Bob Greenyer articulates coherent proof suggesting the Twin Towers were dustified through advanced coherent energy processes, rather than conventional explosives, fires, or thermite, as Dr Judy Wood presented in her 2007 Qui-Tam Whistleblower case against the 23 NIST subcontractors, for science fraud, as well as her book, “Where did the Towers Go?”

Even in 2011, when confronted, Richard Gage admitted there is a whole lot of evidence of very weird things that happened, at the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

The Sample that changed Everything

Patricia Casazza supplied Bob Greenyer with a physical dust sample from the World Trade Center site. His high-magnification analysis (including deep-zoom imaging) reveals features inconsistent with simple mechanical collapse or standard explosive demolition:

Fluffy, processed-looking dust containing slag wool fibers, tiny spheres, fragile metal fragments that crumble easily, and anomalous particles.

Polygonal holes and unusual surface features suggestive of non-thermal “eating” or disintegration processes.

Evidence of transmutations and material transformations that align with years of his LENR (Low Energy Nuclear Reactions) and Exotic Vacuum Object (EVO) research.

Greenyer notes that many of these signatures match phenomena observed in repeatable laboratory experiments involving plasmoids, charge clusters, and micro-ball lightning-like structures.

Figure: Conceptual visualization of Exotic Vacuum Objects (EVOs) / plasmoids — self-organized coherent energy structures central to Greenyer’s work and the proposed dustification mechanism.

The Copper Connection & Engineered Design

One of the most striking observations comes from Greenyer’s review of the NIST reports on the Twin Towers’ construction:

The floor trusses were augmented with copper, ostensibly for rust protection.

As these trusses were internal and not exposed to weather, this choice appears anomalous.

Greenyer proposes that copper acts as an accelerant for the disintegration process.

In his experiments and those of John Hutchison, copper exhibits non-thermal flow and fluid-like behavior under the influence of this coherent energy process.

Copper comprises two spin nuclei and plays a key role in many high-temperature superconductors — properties that may enhance the stability or propagation of the structures responsible for dustification.

Figure: Examples of the Hutchison Effect — solid metal warping, twisting, and transforming without conventional heat or force, demonstrating material disruption akin to “dustification.”

This leads to a profound implication and speculation: the floors may have been designed to disintegrate first.

Greenyer highlights the well-documented absence of floor trusses in the debris field (a point long noted by researchers, including in early Richard Gage statements and presentations).

If the floors began dissolving or falling away, prior to the main collapse sequence, it could explain why victims gathered at windows and why some final communications (such as Kevin Cosgrove’s), show more time than a simple ceiling collapse would allow.

As Greenyer puts it:

“Imagine being in those floors as they fell apart in ways that you had no ways of referencing.”

It is not only that it transmuted the metal, many of the product elements are less dense than the iron, and so they push the metal crystal grains apart - in the case of gasses, such as hydrogen, deuterium, tritium, oxygen and neon, they would create intense pressures inside the metal, leading to fragmentation.

Also, in his intended response to Gage, he noted that production of hydrogen isotopes, with or without oxygen, in air, is a detonative mix.

The buildings were held together by the floor trusses, they held the structure ridged, spanning the core columns to the outer tube of steel.

They were critical to the towers strength. No floor trusses, building falls apart.

The Mechanism: Plasmoids, EVOs, and the “Jinn”Greenyer connects these observations to his broader research on Exotic Vacuum Objects (EVOs), plasmoids, topological monopoles, and superconducting behavior in coherent energy systems.

These self-organized structures sometimes likened to micro-ball lightning can:

Produce intense localized effects

Drive transmutations (creation or alteration of elements)

Cause non-thermal material disruption and “dustification”

Exhibit toroidal moments and magnetic properties

In correspondence shared after the stream, Greenyer expands on the concept of these entities interacting with consciousness or being influenced by standing waves and vacuum polarization.

He references ancient traditions, noting that the Arabic term “Jinn” (from which “genie” derives) refers to beings made of “smokeless fire” capable of interacting with matter — a description that resonates with observed EVO / plasmoid behaviour.

He also draws parallels to the biblical Shamir, a legendary substance or creature said to cut through the hardest stone and iron without noise or conventional tools — used in the construction of Solomon’s Temple.

Nuclear Physicist, Max Zamilov on the Hutchison Effect, stone softnening, & the building of the pyramids; (11 minute clip)

Ancient Symbolism: Jachin, Boaz, and Solomon’s Temple

Greenyer and correspondents note striking symbolic parallels:

The Twin Towers have long been interpreted by some as modern analogues to the twin copper pillars Jachin and Boaz that stood at the entrance to Solomon’s Temple.

In legend, Solomon used Jinn to produce molten copper and perform extraordinary feats of construction and material transformation.

The jinn were responsible for making the copper flow

King Solomon was said to trap malevolent Jinn in copper vessels.

Micro-Ball Lightning / EVOs are highly magnetic, due to the diamagnetic nature of copper, at low intensities they are partially contained in copper bearing metal structures (because magnets repel and are repelled from diamagnetic material).

You can see this in the DHX-2 SEM in the viewer, they are only able to bury themselves 50% into the metal, they need to be very big to break through.

However, when they are intense and large, they can make the metal flow, because the copper can become an important part of their superconducting nature.

The critical stories about how the Shamir (eats through stone) was acquired (Solomon buried the home of the bird who possessed it, with GLASS, forcing it to use the Shamir to escape). Basically that story sounds like an experiment of glass disintegration enabled by a big Jinn and something it emits.

So the Jinn enabled working with copper, by some accounts, to make it flow without heat. The head Jinn, lead to the discovery of the Shamir, that enabled effortless cutting of stone.

In Bob’s analysis, the Jinn are Ball Lightning and / or the technological equivalent, and the Shamir are coherent matter waves, produced and emitted from ball lightning.

One commentator observed that 9/11 could represent a “satanic reversal” of these ancient themes — the copper pillars torn apart rather than standing as symbols of strength.

Figure: Historical illustration of the pillars Jachin and Boaz from Solomon’s Temple.

The 1980’s observation of David Hudson, where some radiation, emitted from a tungsten arc furnace, caused copper in wires to crumble, and glass to have bubbles appear inside it - when it was lifted, it crumbled.

IN EVERY CASE, myth, historical experiment and repeatable lab work, COPPER and GLASS / Rock (alumino-silicates) play a big part of the story.

Implications and a Call for Open Inquiry

Greenyer is critical of those in positions of knowledge who have remained silent, naming figures such as Hal Puthoff in relation to scalar and vector potential / topological monopole (enabled by the Fractal Toroidal Moment) research, and its potential applications.

This analysis challenges multiple narratives simultaneously:

The official “plane + fire + collapse” story

Conventional controlled demolition theories

The nano-thermite hypothesis (which Greenyer has separately addressed in detail)

Instead, it points toward directed, coherent energy processes — potentially involving technology that has been studied in fringe and classified circles for decades.

Watch, Read, and Engage

Deep-zoom analysis of the Patricia Casazza sample (Bob Greenyer’s detailed work): Available via his Substack and associated viewers.

The dust sample tells a story that conventional explanations cannot fully account for.

Whether one accepts the full implications or not, Greenyer’s rigorous, evidence-based approach — grounded in years of experimental work on LENR, EVOs, and related phenomena — deserves serious attention.

What do you see in the dust? What questions does this raise for you?

This article expands on Bob Greenyer’s June 2026 presentation with additional context from his correspondence and related research.

All interpretations of design intent remain hypotheses based on the physical evidence presented.

The truth is in the details, the dust & the observable evidence presented by Dr Judy Wood.

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

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If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

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For a 1h crash course into the destruction at the WTC watch the 9/11 Essential Guide.

For a crash course into all three sites on 9/11, watch 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

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