2026 WTC Dust Analysis Bombshell: Directed Energy Proven

9/11's Hidden Physics: Exotic Tech or Controlled Demolition?



LENR researcher reveals microspheres, plasmoids & material anomalies that challenge everything we thought we knew, during his presentation on June 5th, 2026.

In this specific presentation, Bob Greenyer, from the Martin Fleischmann Memorial Project, focuses on his analysis of the WTC dust sample from 9/11 Jersey Girl, Patricia Casazza.

He uses high-magnification optical photos, SEM / EDS data, and an interactive deep-zoom viewer (starfire.tech) to show what he sees. Read more here.

He ties his LENR (“cold fusion”) expertise—14+ years studying plasmoids / EVOs (Exotic Vacuum Objects), charge clusters, and transmutations—to argue this explains the dustification of the Twin Towers via a directed-energy / free-energy-like process, not conventional explosives, thermite, or fires.

Core Argument & Evidence from the Talk

Bob starts with background, thanks Patricia, demos the viewer, then builds his case with lab comparisons.

Key points (simplified):

The Sample Itself Looks “Processed” Fluffy dust with slag wool fibers (from the buildings), tiny spheres, strange particles, and fragile metal bits that crumble easily under finger pressure.

He shows deep-zoomed images: things like “topological monopoles” (spheres with a hole and material spewing out the back), churned-up surfaces, tracks, and films. These aren’t random debris. Plasmoids / EVOs / Ball-Lightning-Like Structures Did the Damage These are self-organized, coherent energy packets (like super ball lightning) that create intense localized effects: nuclear-level transmutations (elements appearing/disappearing), extreme magnetic fields, and bond-breaking without massive heat/explosions.

In the dust : Holes, tracks, and “spewing” material match what he and others produce in LENR reactors (e.g., carbon arc, microwave, cavitation setups). He shows lab photos side-by-side with the WTC sample.

Example: Tiny iron-rich “krenellated” spheres with holes and output — he dismisses them as unique proof (can form in slag wool too) but says the overall pattern fits plasmoid activity. Material “Dustification” & Weakening Steel / metal in the sample is fractured along crystal grain boundaries, pitted, and weakened (e.g., oxygen intrusion makes it brittle). He compares to Hutchison Effect samples (high-voltage RF fields causing levitation, fusing, and disintegration).

Concrete / glass / aggregates act as “fuel” for the process. Result: Towers turn mostly to fine alkaline dust that hangs in the air or blows away easily — matches eyewitness “dust clouds” and lack of huge rubble piles/seismic signals. Transmutations & Anomalous Elements Strange mixes (e.g., calcium, sulfur, copper, etc., appearing where they “shouldn’t”) match LENR experiments where matter reorganizes at low energy via plasmoids. He cites researchers like Matsumoto, Shoulders, Adamenko, and others who see the same signatures.

Lab demo: Tungsten rod disintegrates into white smoke (below normal melting / oxidation temps) with similar elemental changes. Why This Points to Directed Energy / Exotic Tech Explains “cold” dust clouds, toasted cars (selective damage), persistent fuming, bent steel without melting, paper surviving, and rapid “levitation” / disintegration.

The process is self-sustaining once started (stimulated by light / vibration), hard to clean up (needs grounding / water), and can be weaponized or used peacefully (material synthesis).

He contrasts it with thermite / nano-thermite (critiques Harrit / Jones chips as not explosive; spheres not unique to it).

Bob’s Conclusions (near the end):

The dust shows a real, replicable technology involving coherent energy / plasmoids that compromises structural materials from the inside.

It fits a directed-energy mechanism far better than conventional demolition.

He invites public scrutiny of the viewer and more samples for verification.

The talk is technical but visual-heavy (he shares screens of images / comparisons).

It’s a continuation from a prior session, so it jumps into details assuming some familiarity.

Patricia confirms the sample’s chain of custody (collected near Ground Zero, stored sealed for decades, handed directly to Bob).

This little edit I did, pointing to the contentious 2009 dust sample study, of Harrit and Jones, which was proven to be scientifically flawed. YT upload (16 minutes)

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

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If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

The long awaited “New Investigation”, is contained in this scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

For a 1h crash course into the destruction at the WTC watch the 9/11 Essential Guide.

For a crash course into all three sites on 9/11, watch 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

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