This is a follow up article to my previous article, where I covered Bob Greenyer from the Martin Fleischmann Memorial Project’s death blow to the 9/11 Nano-Thermite Hypothesis in his podcast presentation, this past Sunday, where he convincingly proved that the red / grey chips found in the dust of the WTC samples that Steven E. Jones claimed were nano-thermite, were in fact the remains of standard anti-corrosive paints.

Bob Greenyer has done ground-breaking work on exotic vacuum objects (EVOs), Low Energy Nuclear Reactions (LENR or “Cold Fusion”), and the Hutchison Effect for the last 10 years. Something that was not part of his presentation was the iron rich microspheres, that was also found in the dust samples, something he touched upon in this presentation with Math easy Solutions. Note, he’s being sarcastic at the end of the clip, for those that cannot tell the difference. ;-) (3 minute clip)

In my previous article, I also referred to a 2020 science debate where Dr Denis Rancourt made an excellent case why NO thermite was present in the WTC dust.

Keep in mind the annual science debate is just a limited hangout, as they have never hosted Dr Morgan Reynolds or Dr Judy Wood and they parrot all the camp 2 narratives.

Dr Rancourt is well known for his stellar work in exposing the harms of the CV-19 shots. Read more here. You might also have heard about Dr Mike Yeadon, former Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) of the Allergy and Respiratory Research Division at Pfizer, Sandwich, Kent, UK and he too has woken up to 9/11 truth. (1 min)

Getting back to Dr Rancourt, after writing my article about Bob Greenyer’s presentation, ending the nano-thermite 9/11 hypothesis for the World Trade Center Catastrophe, I decided to let Dr Rancourt know about it and hoped that he’d comment on my article and the evidence presented by Bob Greenyer, as well as Dr Judy Wood.

I was really happy to see that he did.

For the diligent 9/11 researchers, here you can find those blog posts Dr Rancourt posted, way back in 2010 already. Post no 1;

Rancourt ends off the post with: I believe that if the conditions were created for key structural elements to fail at the point of impact then the rest would follow from gravity. Of course in such a NON-CONTROLLED demolition it would be messy and pieces would be flung in all directions, as was observed.



Sorry but I don’t see the need for an explosives assisted collapse.



And it matters because…?



What is most unfortunate is that many Truthers will now spend much energy refuting my proposal rather than moving on to the important task of activism.



We should be figuring out how to make the bastards accountable rather than posturing on questions of high school physics.

Say what?!! Is Denis Rancourt abiding by the government conspiracy theory that what we are looking at is a provable bullshit narrative that a jet fuel inferno caused this?

That’s akin to a doctor stating “Vaccines are Safe and Effective - The Science is Settled.”

Post no 2;

Post no 3;

Dr Rancourt ends off the third blog post with the following; None of the other more than twenty prominent 9/11 Truth Movement proponents said a peep on the email exchange, not even just to appeal to reason and calm.

In my opinion, the Harrit et al. paper has no merit as it stands and the exchange I proposed was aimed at helping the authors either correct the paper or correct their conclusions. Harrit’s behaviour, reinforced by Griscom, gives the impression of a cover up rather than a dedication to truth seeking.

To think that this was back in January 2011 - The 9/11 truth movement talking heads have been aware of these criticisms for over 14 years! Yet they still pushed this fully fraudulent paper in DC just under 4 weeks ago and even Niels Harrit presented!

Thus it should now become abundantly clear that most of those talking heads you saw at DC a few weeks back, are very suspect characters indeed, especially those pushing the government narrative, especially at the PentaCON.

This is where my interaction with Dr Rancourt gets interesting, read through the following to and fro we had in the various comment sections on which, in the end I just got crickets, much like when you want to challenge the bomb / thermite junkies;

I take it his answer of “NO” is related to my request to have an discussion of Dr Wood’s evidence. That was the end of the interaction.

I also reached out to Bob Greenyer on X, in order for him to also know about these interactions.

I would love to hear your thoughts on this strange interaction where a diligent researcher, a debunker of thermite on 9/11, does not want to look into or voice an opinion on the work of the most censored 9/11 research scientist.

Just for fun, I decided to ad the following video from 2009 on his blog;

Denis Rancourt is a physics professor at the University of Ottawa known for his unorthodox views on student grading - he believes that grades interfere with the learning process and reinforce unequal power relationships. (25 minutes)

Well Dr Rancourt, I am a student challenging you. Why not take up my challenge?

I will remind you again; A whole industry has been created - A whole truth movement, to have people NOT look at the evidence presented TO COURT in 2007, all whilst they are gaslighting good intentioned truth seekers with stories of remote-controlled planes or drones, CGI TV video fakery, bombs, and thermite for a controlled demolition or even buried or mini nukes.

Making sure people NEVER look at the anomalies with the 9/11 orphans, buildings 3, 4, 5, 6 and the Bankers Trust building, because if people do, they will immediately see the problems with the 9/11 truther narratives that are being SOLD to them.

Good intentioned truth seekers are FUNDING the greater cover-up of the truth of what happened on 9/11.

9/11 FACTS that hurt people’s feelings - 43 FACTS that cannot be explained due to jet fuel, bombs, thermite or nukes - Read more here

