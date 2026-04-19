9/11's Hidden Physics: Exotic Tech or Controlled Demolition?

Was exotic technology used to destroy all of the World Trade Centre plus the little St. Nicholas church and the Bankers Trust building?

Does the thermite / thermate theory hold water?

Does the way the Twin Towers turned to dust, and Building 7 drop into its footprint, demonstrate the immense power of secret technology?

Can the tech used against the WTC be used for good?

What would it take to get to the truth about "free energy."



To discuss all of this, please welcome Bob Greenyer.



Since 2012, he has been researching Low Energy Nuclear Reactions (LENR) as a volunteer, working to demystify the field and support those in it.



Timestamps:



0:00 - Introduction & Welcome

1:18 - Background on Truth Action Project (TAP) and 9/11 Truth

2:23 - Introducing Bob Greenyer

2:38 - Bob's Journey into LENR (Low Energy Nuclear Reactions)

8:00 - Fleischmann-Pons Experiment Story & Early Accidents

11:12 - Replication Efforts & Excess Heat Results

14:00 - John Hutchison Effect: Levitation, Material Penetration & Samples

20:00 - Technology Suppression & Government Secrecy

27:00 - Transition to 9/11: Exotic Tech Hypotheses

28:47 - Critique of Thermite / Thermate Theory

30:57 - 9/11 Anomalies (Dust, Paper, Fused Objects, Microspheres)

46:23 - Plasmoids, Microspheres & Moscow Nuclear Physics Research

53:00 - How Exotic Tech Could Explain WTC Destruction

1:08:00 - Broader Implications: Free Energy, Suppression & Truth Movement

1:20:00 - Q&A Invitation & Final Thoughts

Other must see discussions with Bob Greenyer;

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

The long awaited “New Investigation”, read this very scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

For a 1h crash course into the destruction at the WTC watch the 9/11 Essential Guide.

For a crash course into all three sites on 9/11, watch 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

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