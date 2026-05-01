Dr Judy Wood on 9/11: Why Evidence Beats Theory – The Dustification Bombshell

What if everything you thought you knew about 9/11 was built on a foundation of dust?

On a recent livestream, Dr Judy Wood — the only forensic scientist to file a federal Qui-Tam case on the World Trade Center destruction — didn’t push a theory.

She presented raw evidence: towers that turned to dust in mid-air, cars toasted from the inside out, and a hurricane that mysteriously changed direction. No planes, no thermite, no collapse — just molecular dissociation on a scale that defies conventional explanations.

This unfiltered 4-hour conversation is one of the most important discussions you’ll hear on the subject.

Watch it with an open mind. The evidence speaks louder than any narrative ever could.

Timestamps:

00:00 - Intro & Technical Setup (Waiting for Dr Wood, Audio Checks)

00:35 - South Africa Chat: Power, Energy Weapons & 9/11 Relevance

02:30 - Dr Judy Wood Joins (Camera Off, Name Fix, Zoom Issues)

06:00 - Norman Exits, Stream Properly Begins

08:00 - Blank Slate Approach: Evidence Over Preconceived Theory

11:30 - Dustification, Toasted Cars & Key Visual Evidence

20:00 - Why Labeling It a “Theory” Misleads – Start Clean

28:00 - Hurricane Erin, Weather Anomalies & DEW Context

35:00 - “Collapse” vs. Actual Dustification – Side-by-Side Evidence

45:00 - Fumes, Lather, Molecular Dissociation Explained

55:00 - Comparisons to Other Events & Directed Energy Tech

1:05:00 - Listener Q&A Starts – Addressing Common Objections

1:20:00 - Thermite / Nanothermite Myths – Why Evidence Doesn’t Fit

1:35:00 - Planes, Video Manipulation, UFOs & Disinfo Tactics

1:50:00 - Ken Shoulders, Advanced Physics & Suppressed Tech

2:05:00 - Greg Jenkins Interview Critique & Behavioural Tells

2:20:00 - Secrecy, Suppression & Personal Experiences

2:40:00 - Public Perception Control & Critics Who Flip

3:00:00 - More Q&A: Evidence Tells the Full Story

3:20:00 - Additional Examples: Fuming Ground, Toasted Vehicles

3:35:00 - Final Thoughts on Clean-Slate Evidence-Based Analysis

3:50:00 - Wrap-Up, Thanks to Dr Wood & Closing Remarks

4:00:00 - End Screen & Stream Conclusion

9/11 FACTS that hurt people’s feelings - 43 FACTS that cannot be explained due to jet fuel, bombs, thermite or nukes - Article

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

The long awaited “New Investigation”, read this very scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

For a 1h crash course into the destruction at the WTC watch the 9/11 Essential Guide.

For a crash course into all three sites on 9/11, watch 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

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